First call: Peter King predicts Antonio Brown, the walrus, going to Raiders

In Tuesday’s “First Call,” a noted Steelers foe is about to become a free agent at inside linebacker. An amazing failed NHL goal. Antonio Brown is “The Walrus.” And he may become a Raider.

That’s optimistic

In Monday’s “Football Morning in America” post, Peter King writes this about Antonio Brown:

“My gut feeling is the Steelers will get the first-round pick they’ve been angling to get for Brown, who turns 31 in July.”

King points to the Raiders as the most likely destination for Brown, a theory I’ve espoused in this space, as well.

But I doubt it would take one of Oakland’s three first-round picks to get Brown. That third pick in the second round (No. 35), though? I can see that happening.

The least he can do is come here now

The last time Steelers saw C.J. Mosley hurting their team, he was intercepting Baker Mayfield to clinch the AFC North in Week 17.

At 26, Mosley has been a four-time Pro Bowler for the Ravens. Now ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Baltimore won’t put the franchise tag on the inside linebacker.

Know any teams out there that have a need at inside linebacker? I do!

According to the Baltimore Sun, the Ravens will try to retain Mosley by competing for him on the open market.

OK, this is funny

I grew fatigued of Antonio Brown’s social media shenanigans a long time ago. But I’m going to give him this one.

Yeah. That’s good. That’s a photo from his own Instagram account. And I do have to admit, I kinda like the Mr. Big Chest cartoon avatar, too.

This defies physics

I’ve watched this video 40 times, and I still have no idea how Sabres forward Jason Pominville did this.

He somehow blocked his own shot with a wide-open net.

Jason Pominville accidentally stops himself from getting the game-tying goal vs. Edmonton pic.twitter.com/cg9DMT5P7p — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) March 5, 2019

It’s almost as if he swatted away his own goal on the follow through. It’s the best-worst swipe of the crease I’ve ever seen.

By the way, the goal would’ve tied the game. Instead the Sabres lost to Edmonton 4-3.

Bail revoked

Kellen Winslow Jr. had his bail revoked.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, prosecutors brought new charges against the former Browns tight end, “accusing him of lewd conduct in front of a 77-year-old woman in a Carlsbad gym last month.”

Winslow had been free on roughly $2 million bail. He’s awaiting trial on rape and kidnapping charges in a case filed last year.

The women involved in those alleged attacks where in their 50s. Winslow is 35.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.