First call: Ravens cut Mike Tomlin-favorite Eric Weddle; Bruins help Penguins

A Mike Tomlin favorite from Baltimore is hitting free agency. The Bruins helped the Penguins…a little bit. And Bryce Harper is so rich he may think that he can buy the definition of “tampering” out of the Oxford dictionary.

We want Weddle?

The Ravens released Eric Weddle.

The Steelers could use another safety since Morgan Burnett wants to be traded after he washed out in just one year.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin loves himself some Eric Weddle. I don’t say that as some sort of flippant turn of phrase. Tomlin literally said, “I love Eric Weddle.”

Granted, that was three years ago. And the Steelers still have Sean Davis and Terrell Edmunds.

But ever since then, anytime Weddle’s name has come up, it appears Tomlin’s man-crush remains.

Weddle’s departure saves the Ravens $7.5 million in cap space. He’s coming off a season with 68 tackles but just three pass break-ups and no interceptions.

Baltimore is also letting C.J. Mosley test free agency. I wonder if they are creating cap space for a certain running back from their own division who is hitting the open market?

Thanks for the assist

And that’s quite an assist.

Take it away, Jake Debrusk.

That great play by Boston’s 22-year-old winger got the puck to David Krejci. And Krejci won the game in overtime, 4-3 over the Hartford Wha … uh, Carolina Hurricanes.

That result helped the Penguins since the Hurricanes only picked up one point, and the Penguins got two by virtue of their own overtime win against the Panthers. The Penguins and Hurricanes are now tied with 79 points for third place in the Metro Division.

For now, Carolina has one more win than Sidney Crosby and company, so they own the tiebreaker.

It didn’t stop there

The Penguins and Bruins weren’t the only teams in the Metro to enjoy an overtime win. So did Columbus.

Actually, the Blue Jackets needed a shootout to finish off New Jersey. Artemi Panarin had a chance to show off his slick hands.

and a two… pic.twitter.com/RmsPS2mRqm — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) March 6, 2019

Those two points got the Blue Jackets up to 77 and kept them two points behind the Penguins. The teams play each other twice over the next four days. The Blue Jackets visit PPG Paints Arena on Thursday. The Penguins go to Central Ohio on Saturday.

Bounce back

After losing two in a row, the Islanders got a 5-4 shootout victory over Ottawa. It gets New York up to 83 points. That’s good for a tie atop the Metro with the Capitals.

Goalie Thomas Greiss came in to relieve an injured Robin Lehner, and he made this ridiculous save in the shootout.

That’s win No. 800 for Islanders coach Barry Trotz. The teams rematch Thursday. Washington is in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Is honesty the best policy?

Now that Bryce Harper is under contract for the next 13 years in Philadelphia, he’s trying to find a few good players to join him.

Mike Trout certainly qualifies.

The former American League MVP and Los Angeles Angels outfielder can be a free agent after the 2020 season. Harper is already in recruiting mode.

“If you don’t think I’m not going to call Mike Trout in 2020 to have him come to Philly, you’re crazy,” Harper told Sportsradio 94.1 WIP in Philadelphia.

What’s the opposite of “statute of limitations?” How far out does tampering exist?

