First call: Todd Haley said what about Antonio Brown?

Friday’s “First Call” features some unbelievable quotes about Antonio Brown from Todd Haley. Ramon Foster channels his inner Will Ferrell. And Marc-Andre Fleury continues to climb the ladder of all-time wins.

Todd Haley said what?

Todd Haley spent six years as the Steelers offensive coordinator from 2012-2017. All of them were as Antonio Brown’s offensive coordinator.

On ESPN Thursday, Haley was asked if he had seen any firsthand signs of the recent erratic behavior exhibited by Brown.

“I never saw that during my time there,” Haley said.

He wasn’t on camera, but I assume he gave this answer with a straight face.

Haley didn’t see any of that? He didn’t see the Facebook Live video? He didn’t see the Gatorade cooler fly on the field in Baltimore? He didn’t see Brown yelling at Landry Jones?

He didn’t see this?

I mean, that’s his hand Brown is slapping away.

I guess Haley didn’t see Anquan Boldin do this when they were in Arizona together, either.

Haley spewed the usual routine about Brown being a competitor, and a hard worker, and a unique talent.

Blah, blah, blah.

Hard work doesn’t allow someone to be a jerk. And people need to stop making that excuse.

Especially Haley.

It could be argued that Haley siding with Brown here is a passive-aggressive way of siding against Ben Roethlisberger.

That could be argued. Could be. I mean, I’m not saying that, for sure. I’m just saying, it could be.

How’s that for passive aggressive?

No dice

Some excited Raiders fans wanted to get a leg up just in case their team actually did swing a trade for Brown.

Some have tried to help A.B. make “business boom” in Oakland by buying a No. 84 Silver-and-Black jersey with the name “Brown” on the nameplate.

However, it looks like the league’s “team store” is blocking that from happening.

So we’re not allowed to order a custom #84 “Brown” jersey? Hmmm #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/fjklJewPuI — Raider Cody (@RaiderCody_) March 6, 2019

Hmm. Have you tried “Mr. Big Chest?”

That’s great. But don’t touch Pouncey’s drum set.

Kudos to Steelers offensive lineman Ramon Foster for how he announced Tuesday’s dual contract extensions given to him and Maurkice Pouncey.

I know fans of the movie “Stepbrothers” — like me — sure appreciated it.

#stepbrothers when you ask for one but get two pic.twitter.com/No02CgqDd3 — Ramon Foster (@RamonFoster) March 7, 2019

I have multiple questions about this. Do you think it is at all possible that either Pouncey or Foster:

• Wore tuxedos to the contract negotiations?

• Referred to Kevin Colbert as “Mr. Human Resources Man?”

• Asked if his name was “Kevim,” “Kevind,” or “Kevinn?”

Personally, I am going to assume all of these things occurred.

Fantastic Fleury

The Vegas Golden Knights next play in Vancouver Saturday night, and then in Calgary on Sunday.

If former Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury gets a win in either of those games, he’ll pass Jacques Plante for sole possession of eighth place on the all-time wins list. They are tied with 437 victories apiece.

Fleury has 33 wins this year to lead the NHL. He has won his last four starts. Along the way, Fleury has allowed only two goals on 111 shots.

Wait. He wasn’t the worst?

Jeff Goodman of the Stadium Network compiled his list of the 10 worst college basketball coaching hires since 2010.

To the surprise of no one, Pitt’s Kevin Stallings was on the list.

To the surprise of, well … me, Stallings was only sixth.

Sixth!

So that means that Goodman thinks there were five coaching hires worse than the Panthers bringing in Stallings. Keep in mind, Stallings went winless in ACC play his second — and last — year in Oakland.

You can see the rest of the list here.

By the way, one of the other guys on the list — tied for 10th — was former Pitt player and assistant, Orlando Antigua.

He washed out at South Florida after two-plus seasons.

