5 Pirates hit home runs off Phillies, snap 6-game Grapefruit League losing streak
Pirates/MLB

5 Pirates hit home runs off Phillies, snap 6-game Grapefruit League losing streak

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Thursday, March 14, 2019 4:24 p.m
882971_web1_AP_19067726222558
AP
Pittsburgh Pirates’ Trevor Williams follows through on a pitch to the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Friday, March 8, 2019, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Five Pittsburgh Pirates hit home runs off the Philadelphia Phillies to snap a six-game skid in the Grapefruit League with a 11-2 victory on Thursday at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.

Trevor Williams allowed three hits and an unearned run but had four strikeouts with no walks in five innings. The Pirates committed three errors – two by third baseman Colin Moran and one by first baseman Josh Bell.

Second baseman Adam Frazier hit a leadoff homer in the first. Designated hitter Corey Dickerson added his first of spring training, a two-run shot in the third off Jake Arrieta in the third. Arrieta allowed five runs on six hits, three walks and two homers in 3 1/3 innings.

The Pirates continued to homer after Arrieta left. Moran, who was 2 for 2, hit a three-run homer off Juan Nicasio in the fifth inning. Center fielder Starling Marte, who went 2 for 3, had an RBI double in the fourth and a solo homer in the sixth. Shortstop Kevin Newman went 3 for 4 with an RBI double in the fourth and a two-run homer in the seventh.

Joe Musgrove is scheduled to pitch against right-hander Wilmer Font when the Pirates play the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday in Bradenton. Felipe Vazquez, Keone Kela, Kyle Crick, Richard Rodriguez and Tyler Lyons also are scheduled to pitch.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

Categories: Sports | Pirates
