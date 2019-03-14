5 Pirates hit home runs off Phillies, snap 6-game Grapefruit League losing streak

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Five Pittsburgh Pirates hit home runs off the Philadelphia Phillies to snap a six-game skid in the Grapefruit League with a 11-2 victory on Thursday at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.

Trevor Williams allowed three hits and an unearned run but had four strikeouts with no walks in five innings. The Pirates committed three errors – two by third baseman Colin Moran and one by first baseman Josh Bell.

Second baseman Adam Frazier hit a leadoff homer in the first. Designated hitter Corey Dickerson added his first of spring training, a two-run shot in the third off Jake Arrieta in the third. Arrieta allowed five runs on six hits, three walks and two homers in 3 1/3 innings.

The Pirates continued to homer after Arrieta left. Moran, who was 2 for 2, hit a three-run homer off Juan Nicasio in the fifth inning. Center fielder Starling Marte, who went 2 for 3, had an RBI double in the fourth and a solo homer in the sixth. Shortstop Kevin Newman went 3 for 4 with an RBI double in the fourth and a two-run homer in the seventh.

Joe Musgrove is scheduled to pitch against right-hander Wilmer Font when the Pirates play the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday in Bradenton. Felipe Vazquez, Keone Kela, Kyle Crick, Richard Rodriguez and Tyler Lyons also are scheduled to pitch.

Love baseball? Stay up-to-date with the latest Pittsburgh Pirates news.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Kevin by email at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter .