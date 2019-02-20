Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Five players to watch in district college baseball for 2019 | TribLIVE.com
District College

Five players to watch in district college baseball for 2019

Chuck Curti
Chuck Curti | Wednesday, February 20, 2019 10:05 a.m
Grove City’s John Bini was first-team All-PAC last season after posting a 2.92 ERA and holding opponents to a .241 batting average.
Allegheny senior Tommy Cannon was among the NCAC leaders in several offensive categories.
IUP junior Chris Eisel, a Baldwin grad, led IUP in several offensive categories in 2018.
Point Park pitcher/outfielder Cole Horew (Chartiers Valley) hit .358 and won five games on the mound.
Pitt’s Ron Washington Jr. hit .293 against ACC opponents last season.

John Bini, junior, P, Grove City: All-PAC first-teamer, finished season 5-4 with 2.92 ERA … 53 strikeouts, 21 walks in 71 innings … Pitched conference-high six complete games … Held opponents to .241 batting average.

Tommy Cannon, senior, C/IF, Allegheny: .402 batting average ranked fifth in North Coast Athletic Conference, .606 slugging ranked seventh, OBP of .529 led league, 18 doubles ranked sixth … Honorable mention all-conference … Only player on team to start all 38 games in 2018 … Hit safely in 31 of 38 games.

Chris Eisel, junior, OF, IUP (Baldwin): Only sophomore to be named 1st team All-PSAC West last season … Led team in hitting (.383), runs (36) hits (49) and doubles (11) despite missing seven games because of an injury … Finished season on 13-game hitting streak.

Cole Horew, junior, OF/P, Point Park (Chartiers Valley): Hit .358 last season, seventh in the River States Conference … Also among conference leaders in runs scored (45) … Has committed only two errors in 116 total chances over two seasons … Pitched in eight games last season, going 5-1 with a 3.18 ERA and held opponents to .247 average.

Ron Washington Jr., sophomore, OF/DH, Pitt: Hit .284 with six homers and 33 RBIs as a freshman … Named third-team all-ACC and to the ACC All-Freshman team … Hit .293 against ACC competition.

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck by email at ccurti@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | College-District
