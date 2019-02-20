Five players to watch in district college baseball for 2019

John Bini, junior, P, Grove City: All-PAC first-teamer, finished season 5-4 with 2.92 ERA … 53 strikeouts, 21 walks in 71 innings … Pitched conference-high six complete games … Held opponents to .241 batting average.

Tommy Cannon, senior, C/IF, Allegheny: .402 batting average ranked fifth in North Coast Athletic Conference, .606 slugging ranked seventh, OBP of .529 led league, 18 doubles ranked sixth … Honorable mention all-conference … Only player on team to start all 38 games in 2018 … Hit safely in 31 of 38 games.

Chris Eisel, junior, OF, IUP (Baldwin): Only sophomore to be named 1st team All-PSAC West last season … Led team in hitting (.383), runs (36) hits (49) and doubles (11) despite missing seven games because of an injury … Finished season on 13-game hitting streak.

Cole Horew, junior, OF/P, Point Park (Chartiers Valley): Hit .358 last season, seventh in the River States Conference … Also among conference leaders in runs scored (45) … Has committed only two errors in 116 total chances over two seasons … Pitched in eight games last season, going 5-1 with a 3.18 ERA and held opponents to .247 average.

Ron Washington Jr., sophomore, OF/DH, Pitt: Hit .284 with six homers and 33 RBIs as a freshman … Named third-team all-ACC and to the ACC All-Freshman team … Hit .293 against ACC competition.

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck by email at ccurti@tribweb.com or via Twitter .