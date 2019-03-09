Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
For Penguins, schedule gets no easier after back-to-back set with Columbus | TribLIVE.com
Penguins/NHL

For Penguins, schedule gets no easier after back-to-back set with Columbus

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Saturday, March 9, 2019 1:43 p.m
859781_web1_gtr-pens13-030619
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins’ Sidney Crosby dives to pass the puck in front of the Panthers’ Keith Yandle in the third period Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at PPG Paints Arena.

32 minutes ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A physical home-and-home series with the Columbus Blue Jackets that will wrap up Saturday night is just the beginning of the most difficult stretch of schedule the Pittsburgh Penguins will deal with in the last quarter of the season.

On Sunday night, they’ll play the tail end of a back-to-back at home against the Boston Bruins, a team that was 14-0-4 in its last 18 games coming into a Saturday night matchup with Ottawa. The Bruins haven’t lost in regulation since Jan. 19.

An always intense matchup with the Washington Capitals follows on Tuesday.

All told, the Penguins are in the middle of a stretch of eight games in 13 games.

Forward Jared McCann said the packed schedule over the span of two weeks is probably more physically grueling than two games in a 24-hour span.

“The back-to-back, you almost feel better the second game,” McCann said. “You feel like you’re still in it from the first one.”

Captain Sidney Crosby said it’s a fact of life in the NHL.

“Sometimes you don’t even feel it when you’re in,” he said. “It’s more after you get out of it, it’s something you start to feel a little more. But I think every team has to deal with that this time of year. March is always a heavy month for a lot of teams. Everyone’s in the same position there. You just gotta go one at a time. You can’t get caught looking at that stretch as a whole. You’ve got to worry about the one you have in front of you.”

Follow the Pittsburgh Penguins all season long.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan by email at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Penguins
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.