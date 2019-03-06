Former Pitt kicker Chris Blewitt joins Bears

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Chris Blewitt, who is Pitt’s all-time leader in kicking points with 363, signed a free-agent contract with the Chicago Bears on Wednesday. He will compete for the job vacated when the Bears released Cody Parkey, who missed eight attempts last season, including a 43-yarder that bounced off the left upright and hit the crossbar late in a 16-15 playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Blewitt, who has no NFL experience, signed after a tryout with the Bears.

At Pitt, Blewitt converted 55 field goals. His 48-yarder on the last play of the game defeated eventual national champion Clemson, 43-42, in 2016.

The Bears also have signed kicker Redford Jones, who played at Tulsa.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry by email at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter .