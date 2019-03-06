Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Former Pitt kicker Chris Blewitt joins Bears | TribLIVE.com
Pitt

Former Pitt kicker Chris Blewitt joins Bears

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Wednesday, March 6, 2019 9:48 p.m
Pittsburgh place kicker Chris Blewitt (12) celebrates after kicking the game-winning field goal in an NCAA college football game against Clemson on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in Clemson, S.C. Pittsburgh won 43-42. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)

24 minutes ago

Chris Blewitt, who is Pitt’s all-time leader in kicking points with 363, signed a free-agent contract with the Chicago Bears on Wednesday. He will compete for the job vacated when the Bears released Cody Parkey, who missed eight attempts last season, including a 43-yarder that bounced off the left upright and hit the crossbar late in a 16-15 playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Blewitt, who has no NFL experience, signed after a tryout with the Bears.

At Pitt, Blewitt converted 55 field goals. His 48-yarder on the last play of the game defeated eventual national champion Clemson, 43-42, in 2016.

The Bears also have signed kicker Redford Jones, who played at Tulsa.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry by email at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Pitt
