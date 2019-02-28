Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Former Pitt linebacker Anthony McKee chooses to leave team | TribLIVE.com
Pitt

Former Pitt linebacker Anthony McKee chooses to leave team

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Thursday, February 28, 2019 7:41 p.m
818073_web1_gtr-Narduzzi-122018
Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi talks to the defensive squad after they stopped Notre Dame during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

About an hour ago

Less than a year after he was named most improved defensive player in the 2018 spring drills, linebacker Anthony McKee Jr. has decided to leave the Pitt program after he graduates this spring.

Coach Pat Narduzzi said Thursday that McKee chose not to use his fifth year of eligibility.

“Which is a little disappointing because I think he had the potential to be pretty good. You have to want it right here,” he said, pointing to his head. “You have to want to have another year of it.

“I’m happy for him. Glad he’s graduating and moving on with life.”

McKee was one of the top linebackers in Ohio in 2014 when he was rated by ESPN as the No. 12 overall prospect in the state. But he did not play in his first two seasons at Pitt and appeared in just 10 games with no starts in 2017 and ‘18.

McKee would have competed this season for the star linebacker spot vacated when Seun Idowu left after his senior year.

Narduzzi said rising junior safety Phil Campbell, 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, could move to linebacker and join sophomore Cam Bright in competition for Idowu’s spot.

“It would have been nice to have a three-man competition,” Narduzzi said.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry by email at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Pitt
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.