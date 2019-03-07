Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Former Steelers DB Russell Stuvaints signs with Pittsburgh indoor team
Former Steelers DB Russell Stuvaints signs with Pittsburgh indoor team

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Thursday, March 7, 2019 10:48 a.m
Tribune-Review file
Pittsburgh Steelers’ Russell Stuvaints (33) recovers a fumble by Cleveland Browns quarterback Jeff Garcia during a game on Nov. 14, 2004 in Cleveland. Stuvaints returned the fumble for a touchdown. The Steelers won, 24-10.

The Burgh Defenders, who will open their first season in the American Arena League on March 23, signed McKeesport native and former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Russell Stuvaints, majority owner and coach Tjuan Benafactor announced Thursday.

Stuvaints, 38, played three seasons for the Steelers, including four games in 2005 when the team won Super Bowl XL. He played college ball at Youngstown State.

“We are excited to have Russell in our secondary,” Benafactor said. “He adds another level of experience and maturity to our secondary and team overall.”

The Defenders will take a roster of 21 players into their first game against the West Virginia Roughriders at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, W.Va.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry by email at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

