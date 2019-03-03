Former Seton Hill QB Strong joins team in Germany

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Former Seton Hill quarterback Christian Strong used to extend plays for the Griffins. Now, he is extending his playing career overseas.

Strong has signed with the resurgent Dusseldorf Panther of the German Football League. The team returns to the league after a three-year absence.

The Canadian-born Strong (6-foot-4, 214 pounds), who talked with NFL scouts while at Seton Hill and performed during a pro day workout last spring at Cal U, played last year in Australia for the Brisbane Rhinos and was named MVP of the Gridiron Queensland League after leading Brisbane to the title game.

He threw for 2,830 yards and 46 touchdowns.

He has hoped to taken in the CFL Draft but when he wasn’t, he explored other options.

Strong passed for 8,656 yards and 56 touchdowns in his last three seasons at Seton Hill, including 3,074 yards as a senior.

He threw for 517 yards and four touchdowns against Kutztown in his junior season.

“I always set the bar high, if you do not have goals that people are laughing or doubting then you didn’t aim high enough,” Strong told American Football International Review. “I know we are new to GFL1 this year and that people will probably think this is a year to get our feet wet, but I feel that with the coaches and players we have that we can make a legitimate run for a championship. I have personal goals along with that, but definitely staying healthy, being a great leader, and most importantly having fun through all of this.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .