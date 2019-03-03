Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Former Seton Hill QB Strong joins team in Germany | TribLIVE.com
District College

Former Seton Hill QB Strong joins team in Germany

Bill Beckner
Bill Beckner | Sunday, March 3, 2019 3:00 p.m
829115_web1_gtr-strong-071718
Seton Hill’s Christian Strong (9) looks downfield for a receiver against Bowie State during a PSAC West game Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 at Offutt Field.

About an hour ago

Former Seton Hill quarterback Christian Strong used to extend plays for the Griffins. Now, he is extending his playing career overseas.

Strong has signed with the resurgent Dusseldorf Panther of the German Football League. The team returns to the league after a three-year absence.

The Canadian-born Strong (6-foot-4, 214 pounds), who talked with NFL scouts while at Seton Hill and performed during a pro day workout last spring at Cal U, played last year in Australia for the Brisbane Rhinos and was named MVP of the Gridiron Queensland League after leading Brisbane to the title game.

He threw for 2,830 yards and 46 touchdowns.

He has hoped to taken in the CFL Draft but when he wasn’t, he explored other options.

Strong passed for 8,656 yards and 56 touchdowns in his last three seasons at Seton Hill, including 3,074 yards as a senior.

He threw for 517 yards and four touchdowns against Kutztown in his junior season.

“I always set the bar high, if you do not have goals that people are laughing or doubting then you didn’t aim high enough,” Strong told American Football International Review. “I know we are new to GFL1 this year and that people will probably think this is a year to get our feet wet, but I feel that with the coaches and players we have that we can make a legitimate run for a championship. I have personal goals along with that, but definitely staying healthy, being a great leader, and most importantly having fun through all of this.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | College-District
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.