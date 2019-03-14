Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Former Steelers linebacker L.J. Fort reportedly signs with Eagles | TribLIVE.com
Steelers/NFL

Former Steelers linebacker L.J. Fort reportedly signs with Eagles

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Thursday, March 14, 2019 3:22 p.m
882729_web1_1086143502

52 minutes ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed up several of their unrestricted free agents. L.J. Fort, though, apparently has gotten away.

The Philadelphia Eagles signed the inside linebacker and special teams standout, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia. Fort reportedly will sign a three-year, $3.9 million contract.

Fort joined the Steelers in 2015 and appeared in 44 games over the past three seasons, starting two. He mostly played special teams but late this season emerged as one of their most-utilized inside linebackers.

Undrafted in 2012 out of Northern Iowa, Fort spent his rookie season with the Cleveland Browns and also was the property of the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots. The 29-year-old has good speed but was mostly used only in passing situations on defense.

Fort’s departure leaves just Vince Williams, Jon Bostic and Tyler Matakevich among those with NFL experience for the Steelers at inside linebacker (Tegray Scales and Keith Kelsey are only on the 90-man offseason roster) as the team continues to look for a replacement for the injured Ryan Shazier.

The Steelers in recent weeks have re-signed free agents Tyson Alualu, Ramon Foster, Eli Rogers, Jordan Berry and Anthony Chickillo.

Hey, Steelers Nation, get the latest news about the Pittsburgh Steelers here.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris by email at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Steelers
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.