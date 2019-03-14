Former Steelers linebacker L.J. Fort reportedly signs with Eagles

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed up several of their unrestricted free agents. L.J. Fort, though, apparently has gotten away.

The Philadelphia Eagles signed the inside linebacker and special teams standout, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia. Fort reportedly will sign a three-year, $3.9 million contract.

Fort joined the Steelers in 2015 and appeared in 44 games over the past three seasons, starting two. He mostly played special teams but late this season emerged as one of their most-utilized inside linebackers.

Undrafted in 2012 out of Northern Iowa, Fort spent his rookie season with the Cleveland Browns and also was the property of the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots. The 29-year-old has good speed but was mostly used only in passing situations on defense.

Fort’s departure leaves just Vince Williams, Jon Bostic and Tyler Matakevich among those with NFL experience for the Steelers at inside linebacker (Tegray Scales and Keith Kelsey are only on the 90-man offseason roster) as the team continues to look for a replacement for the injured Ryan Shazier.

The Steelers in recent weeks have re-signed free agents Tyson Alualu, Ramon Foster, Eli Rogers, Jordan Berry and Anthony Chickillo.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris by email at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter .