U.S./World Sports

Former Wisconsin QB Alex Hornibrook transferring to Florida State

Associated Press
Associated Press | Sunday, March 10, 2019 11:29 p.m
AP
Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook runs on the field before a game against Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa. Hornibrook is transferring after three seasons as the Badgers starter, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Hornibrook posted on Instagram he intends to transfer after he graduates in May. He will be immediately eligible to play.

Former Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook says he is transferring to Florida State.

Hornibrook posted a photo of himself with Seminoles coach Willie Taggart on his Instagram account Sunday to announce his plans. Hornibrook is a graduate transfer who will be eligible immediately.

The Seminoles are in need of depth at quarterback. James Blackman, a junior, was the only scholarship quarterback on the roster eligible as spring practice started. Another transfer, Jordan Travis from Louisville, must sit out next season because of NCAA rules but is attempting to get a waiver for immediate eligibility. Last year’s starter, Deondre Francois, was dismissed from the team last month.

Hornibrook started 32 games for Wisconsin and threw for 47 touchdowns and 5,438 yards. He missed four games last season with a concussion.

