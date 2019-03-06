Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fowler paying tribute to Arnold Palmer at Bay Hill | TribLIVE.com
Golf

Fowler paying tribute to Arnold Palmer at Bay Hill

Bill Beckner
Bill Beckner | Wednesday, March 6, 2019 2:18 p.m
843205_web1_709241-3ed4f39af6df40729a801e8283e6bb5e
Rickie Fowler hits from the bunker on the 12th green during the final round of the Phoenix Open PGA golf tournament, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Scottsdale, Ariz.

About an hour ago

PGA Tour player Rickie Fowler once again will personally honor the late, great Arnold Palmer this week at The King’s signature event, the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla.

Fowler will team with his sponsor, Puma, and the Arnold Palmer Foundation to pay homage to Palmer, Latrobe’s native son.

Fowler’s custom-designed apparel, shoes and staff bag will be decorated with Palmer’s familiar and iconic, red, white, yellow and green umbrella logo.

Fowler has been known to tip his cap to former players and venues. Some will remember his similar tribute to the late Payne Stewart during the 2014 U.S. Open at Pinehurst. He wore a pair of plus-four pants, slightly longer than Stewart’s trademark knickers.

Stewart won the U.S. Open at Pinehurst in 1999.

A limited number of Fowler’s “AP” items will be available at select retail stores and at https://www.cobragolf.com/pumagolf/#. One-hundred percent of the sales go to the Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Other Local
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.