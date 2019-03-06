Fowler paying tribute to Arnold Palmer at Bay Hill

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

PGA Tour player Rickie Fowler once again will personally honor the late, great Arnold Palmer this week at The King’s signature event, the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla.

Fowler will team with his sponsor, Puma, and the Arnold Palmer Foundation to pay homage to Palmer, Latrobe’s native son.

Fowler’s custom-designed apparel, shoes and staff bag will be decorated with Palmer’s familiar and iconic, red, white, yellow and green umbrella logo.

Fowler has been known to tip his cap to former players and venues. Some will remember his similar tribute to the late Payne Stewart during the 2014 U.S. Open at Pinehurst. He wore a pair of plus-four pants, slightly longer than Stewart’s trademark knickers.

Stewart won the U.S. Open at Pinehurst in 1999.

A limited number of Fowler’s “AP” items will be available at select retail stores and at https://www.cobragolf.com/pumagolf/#. One-hundred percent of the sales go to the Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation.

P is for procuring 😍🙋‍♀️💚⛳️ Rickie Fowler again paying tribute to The King in a special way this year at the @APinv. Proceeds being donated to the Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation. https://t.co/uceHT5oICJ pic.twitter.com/VvTwUkQayG — BaileyMosierChamblee (@BaileyMosierGC) March 5, 2019

.@RickieFowler continues to show his admiration for Mr. Palmer, with one sweet bag this week @APinv. #pgatour pic.twitter.com/bI3ZHjI9rD — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) March 6, 2019

We have partnered with @budgetgolf to give away some @PUMAGolf SOLD OUT LIMITED EDITION @ArnoldPalmer GOODNESS right now. Details on the THP Forum here –> https://t.co/cgfx4a5QA2 pic.twitter.com/DrWanxtDE9 — THP Golf (@THPGolf) March 6, 2019

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .