Fox lands Urban Meyer in move to challenge ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ | TribLIVE.com
Sports

Fox lands Urban Meyer in move to challenge ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’

Philly.Com
Philly.Com | Monday, March 11, 2019 1:27 p.m
Urban Meyer speaks to the media after being introduced as the new head coach of Ohio State football on November 28, 2011 in Columbus, Ohio.

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job, but he won’t be roaming the sidelines.

Meyer has signed a new deal with Fox Sports as a studio analyst on a yet-to-be-named college football pre-game show that will take on ESPN’s popular College GameDay, the network announced Monday.

The new Saturday morning show will be hosted by Rob Stone, and will feature Meyer, USC standout Reggie Bush, former Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart, and ex-Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn.

“With a head coach that won three national titles in 10 years, two of the most successful college quarterbacks in recent memory and one of the sport’s most electric running backs, our new college football pregame show has the game covered from all angles,” said Mark Silverman, president of Fox Sports National Networks. “We think that this entire lineup will educate and entertain viewers with the unique Fox attitude that viewers are familiar with.”

Meyer, a three-time national championship winner with Ohio State and Florida, retired after the 2019 Rose Bowl, citing health concerns. But Meyer was also suspended by Ohio State for three games and widely criticized for how he handled multiple allegations of domestic abuse made against Zach Smith, a former wide receivers coach.

This won’t be Meyer’s first stint as a television analyst. After leaving Florida in 2010 (also citing health concerns), he worked as a studio analyst at ESPN for a year until he returned to college football to coach Ohio State.

“College GameDay” has been a staple of ESPN’s football coverage since 1987, and the popular show has been broadcasting live outsides a stadium most Saturday mornings since 1993.

