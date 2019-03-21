Franklin Regional grad Jonov has ‘surreal’ experience at Pitt Pro Day

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

As a graduate transfer walk-on from a Patriot League school, Colin Jonov did not envision getting a chance to someday work out in front of dozens of NFL scouts.

When the opportunity arose, the Franklin Regional three-sport standout and academic overachiever prepared as hard for the Pitt Pro Day on Wednesday as he did for any exam at Bucknell or the Katz Graduate School of Business.

“I don’t have as much film as the others guys,” Jonov said. “I took this like it was a big final. That was my thing. I knew this was more important to me than other guys. I treated this seriously, and I think my effort showed that.”

Jonov flashed the type of speed he rarely got a chance to display in his lone season at Pitt, running the 40-yard dash in an unofficial 4.5 seconds. He also showed agility in the three-cone and shuttle drills while competing with his more experienced senior teammates.

It was an exam that Jonov believed he aced.

“I would give myself probably and A or A-minus,” Jonov said. “I did some good things. Obviously, there are some things I wanted to do a little better, but for the most part I was very, very happy with my performance today.”

A year ago, Jonov was wrapping up his studies at Bucknell, where he was an all-league cornerback while receiving his degree in economics. As a graduate transfer, he walked on for the Panthers for his final year of eligibility while enrolling in business school.

Undersized at 5-foot-9, 185 pounds, Jonov played in 11 games on special teams and recorded two tackles. But like the rest of the seniors, Jonov was able to participate in Pitt’s Pro Day.

“It’s kind of surreal,” Jonov said. “Two years ago, if you had told me I would be here, I would have laughed it off. Having this opportunity is everything.”

In a previous workout, Jonov flashed 4.38 speed in the 40. Jonov hopes he impressed scouts with his performance Wednesday and that it could lead to a workout with an NFL team or perhaps a rookie minicamp tryout.

If not?

“If this is the last time I step on a football field, I can hold my head up high knowing I got to perform in front of scouts, particularly Steelers scouts, a team I’ve been watching since I was four or five years old,” Jonov said. “This moment, this whole day, was more than anything I could have asked for.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe by email at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter .