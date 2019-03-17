Franklin Regional grad Spencer Lee looks to defend NCAA wrestling title

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

When Spencer Lee last wrestled in Pennsylvania, he lost in the finals of the 2017 PIAA Class AAA championships to Austin DeSanto, who is now his teammate.

Lee felt a little betrayed by fans, who he thought adored him. He didn’t understand at the time that fans love the upset, and maybe Penn State fans were gleeful watching Lee, who picked Iowa over Penn State, lose.

Lee was attempting to become a four-time undefeated state champion, but an injury and a determined DeSanto denied that.

DeSanto received a controversial takedown at the buzzer and the large Giant Center crowd in Hershey roared. A week later, Lee gave DeSanto a pep talk and was his biggest rooter.

He did not use the injury as an excuse.

But Lee is over that disappointment. He recovered from a torn ACL in his right knee to become an NCAA champion at 125 pounds as a freshman.

Now, the Franklin Regional graduate and Iowa sophomore heads home this week searching for a second national title.

Lee (18-3 this season, 40-5 career) is looking forward to his trip to Pittsburgh and PPG Paints Arena for the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championship, which begin Thursday, and performing in front of a hometown crowd.

He is seeded third at 125 pounds behind Northwestern’s Sebastian Rivera (25-1) and Oklahoma State’s Nick Piccininni (30-0).

Rivera beat Lee in the Midland finals, 7-3, and last week in the Big Ten finals, 6-4, in overtime. At the Big Ten Tournament, Lee had a 3-1 lead but a hands-to-the-face penalty gave Rivera an extra point. Rivera then had a takedown in the third period to tie the score, 4-4, and send the match into overtime.

In overtime, Lee attempted a takedown and lost his balance, which allowed Rivera to secure a takedown.

“One false move in college can cost you, and it did to me in that match,” Lee said. “I just have to get back in the room and continue to work hard to eliminate my mistakes.

“It doesn’t really matter what has happened this season, you have to be at your best this weekend in Pittsburgh. I’m excited to be coming home and wrestling in front of a home crowd.”

But don’t expect Lee to do much socializing. This is a business trip, and he’s focused on the tournament.

“I’ll be hanging with my teammates, my immediate family,” Lee said. “We’re all coming with the same goals, being national champions. The key is focusing on the match in front of you.”

That first match will be against Oklahoma’s Christian Moody (13-9).

The path to another possible title won’t be easy as Piccininni is a possible semifinal-round match. Piccininni pinned Lee in a dual meet late in the season. It was the first time a wrestler pinned Lee in a match since he was 9 years old.

“I know what I have to do,” Lee said. “It won’t be easy, but I have to go out and dictate the pace of the match. That’s something my coaches and I have been working on.”

Some on social media questioned Lee’s health and stamina. Lee didn’t indicate he was injured.

He rolled through the 2018 tournament and earned the prestigious “Hammer Award’.

Lee (22-2) had two 18-0 technical falls and two pins, including one of returning national champion Nathan Tomasello of Ohio State. He defeated Nick Suriano, 5-1, in the finals, handing the Rutgers sophomore his first loss of the season. He outscored his five opponents, 61-4.

He would love to have a similar performance in Pittsburgh.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter .