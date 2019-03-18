Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Giants GM Dave Gettleman says Beckham deal was in best interest of team
NFL

Giants GM Dave Gettleman says Beckham deal was in best interest of team

Associated Press
Associated Press | Monday, March 18, 2019
In this Dec. 2, 2018, file photo, New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. gestures prior to the team’s NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in East Rutherford, N.J. Two people familiar with the blockbuster trade say the Cleveland Browns have agreed to acquire Beckham from the Giants.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — General manager Dave Gettleman says the trade of star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was in the best interests of the New York Giants and a deal the organization could not refuse.

Gettleman was speaking Monday for the first time since sending Beckham to the Cleveland Browns last week for first- and third-round picks this year along with safety Jabrill Peppers. He says there was no mystery behind the move of the highly popular Beckham.

Gettleman says the litmus tests for trading a star player is the value of what a team would get if it lost player who had a franchise tag — two first-round picks. He says the Giants got that in Peppers, the No. 17 overall pick and a third rounder. He says that will help fill numerous holes on a team that went 5-11 last season.

