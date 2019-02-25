Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Gonzaga reclaims No. 1 in AP Top 25; Wofford debuts at 24th
Gonzaga reclaims No. 1 in AP Top 25; Wofford debuts at 24th

The Associated Press
The Associated Press | Monday, February 25, 2019 12:18 p.m
AP
Players on the Gonzaga bench celebrate during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against BYU in Spokane, Wash., Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.

NEW YORK — Gonzaga is back atop the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll.

The Zags moved up a spot Monday to begin a second stint at No. 1 this season, both times replacing Duke at the top. Gonzaga (27-2) spent two weeks at No. 1 after beating the Blue Devils to win the Maui Invitational in November.

Virginia moved up a spot to No. 2, while the Blue Devils fell to third after losing at home to rival North Carolina — which climbed to a season-high fifth behind Kentucky.

Michigan State, Tennessee, Houston, Michigan and Marquette rounded out the top 10.

Preseason No. 1 Kansas fell to 15th, the Jayhawks’ lowest ranking since January 2014.

Wofford checked in at No. 24 for its first AP poll appearance in program history.

