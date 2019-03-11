Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Gonzaga, Virginia, UNC remain 1-2-3 atop new AP Top 25 poll | TribLIVE.com
Sports

Gonzaga, Virginia, UNC remain 1-2-3 atop new AP Top 25 poll

Associated Press
Associated Press | Monday, March 11, 2019 12:14 p.m
Gonzaga coach Mark Few watches during the first half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Saint Mary’s in Moraga, Calif., Saturday, March 2, 2019.

NEW YORK — Gonzaga, Virginia and North Carolina remain 1-2-3 atop an otherwise reshuffled top 10 in the latest AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll.

The Zags sit on top for a third straight week, earning 41 of 64 first-place votes on Monday. And the Cavaliers also stayed put behind Gonzaga for a third straight week, claiming the remaining 23 first-place votes.

Kentucky is fourth, followed by Duke, Michigan State, Texas Tech, Tennessee, LSU and Michigan to round out the top 10.

Auburn is the only addition at No. 22, returning for the first time since mid-January and after peaking at No. 7 in December.

Preseason No. 1 Kansas fell to No. 17 for its lowest ranking since the 2013-14 season, while UCF slid out from its No. 25 ranking in the last poll.

Sports
