Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Greensburg Salem graduate Chris Eddins wins second NCAA Division II wrestling title | TribLIVE.com
District College

Greensburg Salem graduate Chris Eddins wins second NCAA Division II wrestling title

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Saturday, March 9, 2019 10:25 p.m

About an hour ago

Chris Eddins never won a PIAA wrestling championship at Greensburg Salem.

But the Pitt-Johnstown junior added his second NCAA Division II national title Saturday by defeating Tiffin’s Trey Grine, 7-2, in the 149-pound finals.

Eddins (23-0) opened the two-day tournament in Cleveland with a pin and followed with three consecutive decisions.

UPJ teammates Devin Austin (Penn-Trafford) earned a third-place medal at 165 pounds and Joey Alessandro (Hempfield) finished fifth

Austin defeated Maryville’s Tyler Harrington, 5-2, for third place. He opened the tournament by defeating returning champion Bret Romanzak of Ashland.

Alessandro defeated Lindenwood (Mo.) Danny Swan, 4-0, in the fifth-place match.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | College-District
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.