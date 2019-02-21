Hempfield grad Bewak named captain of prostyle wrestling team

Paul Bewak is considered the top wrestler in John Hopkins history after finishing his career in 2015 as a three-time NCAA Division III All-American with a 135-24 record.

He is the winningest wrestler in school history.

The 2011 Hempfield grad on Thursday was named team captain of the Pennsylvania Great Danes, one of eight teams competing in the newly-formed American Prostyle Wrestling LLC league based in Oshkosh, Wisc.

The team will compete out of the Menominee Nation Arena. The APW combines the three wrestling styles: Greco-Roman, freestyle and folk style into one combat.

The teams will consist of both male and female athletes competing in a dual meet format from July through February 2020.

“After college, I really wanted to keep competing, but financially it wasn’t feasible for me, and I had no interest in competing in leagues like WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) or MMA (mixed martial arts),” Bewak said in a release. “I’m excited that this summer I’ll be back competing on the mat.”

At Hempfield, Bewak was a four-time section champion and a three-time WPIAL and PIAA placewinner.

He finished second in the state in 2009 and second in the WPIAL in 2010. He finished his high school career with a 135-44 record.

