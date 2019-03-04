Hot-shooting Biss tabbed PSAC East player of week

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

At Shippensburg, happiness is Biss.

Sophomore basketball player Jake Biss continues to assert himself into a viable go-to role for the Raiders (22-6, 16-4 PSAC East), and is developing into one of the PSAC’s top scorers.

His scoring average has been on a steady incline, a result of his well-rounded game that includes a syrupy pull-up jumper, deep-range potential and a get-to-the-rim approach when needed.

His recent offensive tear landed him PSAC East Athlete of the Week recognition.

@ShipURaiders' Jake Biss is #PSACmbb East Athlete of the Week! Biss shot 71 percent (22-of-31) from the field, including 63.6% from the outside (7-of-11). He averaged 28.5 points, 5.0 assists, and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 6-of-6 from the free-throw line in a 2-0 week. pic.twitter.com/6jogEgz5Bv — PSAC Sports (@PSACsports) March 4, 2019

Biss has scored 22-or-more points in six straight games, including 32 in a 91-86 win over West Chester. Shippensburg is 5-1 during that stretch and will look to carry the momentum into the PSAC Tournament.

To boot, he is shooting the ball with notable efficiency. He had 23 points on 9 of 18 shooting against East Stroudsburg; Went 9 of 12 with 23 points against East Stroudsburg; Went 8 of 15 for 22 vs. Mansfield; hit 11 of 17 against West Chester; and connected on 11 of 14 for 25 points against Bloomsburg.

Also during the six-game stretch, Biss had made 19 of 35 from 3-point range and is 22 of 24 from the foul line.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .