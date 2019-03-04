Hot-shooting Biss tabbed PSAC East player of week
36 minutes ago
At Shippensburg, happiness is Biss.
Sophomore basketball player Jake Biss continues to assert himself into a viable go-to role for the Raiders (22-6, 16-4 PSAC East), and is developing into one of the PSAC’s top scorers.
His scoring average has been on a steady incline, a result of his well-rounded game that includes a syrupy pull-up jumper, deep-range potential and a get-to-the-rim approach when needed.
His recent offensive tear landed him PSAC East Athlete of the Week recognition.
@ShipURaiders' Jake Biss is #PSACmbb East Athlete of the Week! Biss shot 71 percent (22-of-31) from the field, including 63.6% from the outside (7-of-11). He averaged 28.5 points, 5.0 assists, and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 6-of-6 from the free-throw line in a 2-0 week. pic.twitter.com/6jogEgz5Bv
— PSAC Sports (@PSACsports) March 4, 2019
Biss has scored 22-or-more points in six straight games, including 32 in a 91-86 win over West Chester. Shippensburg is 5-1 during that stretch and will look to carry the momentum into the PSAC Tournament.
To boot, he is shooting the ball with notable efficiency. He had 23 points on 9 of 18 shooting against East Stroudsburg; Went 9 of 12 with 23 points against East Stroudsburg; Went 8 of 15 for 22 vs. Mansfield; hit 11 of 17 against West Chester; and connected on 11 of 14 for 25 points against Bloomsburg.
Also during the six-game stretch, Biss had made 19 of 35 from 3-point range and is 22 of 24 from the foul line.
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .