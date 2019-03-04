Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Hot-shooting Biss tabbed PSAC East player of week | TribLIVE.com
District College

Hot-shooting Biss tabbed PSAC East player of week

Bill Beckner
Bill Beckner | Monday, March 4, 2019 1:28 p.m
Latrobe grad Jake Biss, a sophomore point guard at Shippensburg, is averaging 13 points this season.

At Shippensburg, happiness is Biss.

Sophomore basketball player Jake Biss continues to assert himself into a viable go-to role for the Raiders (22-6, 16-4 PSAC East), and is developing into one of the PSAC’s top scorers.

His scoring average has been on a steady incline, a result of his well-rounded game that includes a syrupy pull-up jumper, deep-range potential and a get-to-the-rim approach when needed.

His recent offensive tear landed him PSAC East Athlete of the Week recognition.

Biss has scored 22-or-more points in six straight games, including 32 in a 91-86 win over West Chester. Shippensburg is 5-1 during that stretch and will look to carry the momentum into the PSAC Tournament.

To boot, he is shooting the ball with notable efficiency. He had 23 points on 9 of 18 shooting against East Stroudsburg; Went 9 of 12 with 23 points against East Stroudsburg; Went 8 of 15 for 22 vs. Mansfield; hit 11 of 17 against West Chester; and connected on 11 of 14 for 25 points against Bloomsburg.

Also during the six-game stretch, Biss had made 19 of 35 from 3-point range and is 22 of 24 from the foul line.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | College-District
