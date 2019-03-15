How Le’Veon Bell, Antonio Brown moves will impact fantasy football

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

It’s time we get to what really matters when it comes to the departures of Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown.

Your fantasy team.

Obviously there will be major implications at the top of 2019 fantasy drafts with those two joining new clubs. Dynasty and keeper leagues will definitely feel the effects. Jeff Erickson of Rotowire joins me to break them down.

Also, how will Odell Beckham Jr. thrive in Cleveland? Is Jesse James worth a pick in Detroit? And what will Donte Moncrief do with the Steelers?

Furthermore, we speculate about how JuJu Smith-Schuster will do in fantasy leagues as a main target. Plus, some talk about Mark Ingram’s influence in the Baltimore running game.

As always, we mix in a little baseball, too.

