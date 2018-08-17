Latrobe to honor 1968 WPIAL football champs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Latrobe has one WPIAL football championship.

But the title happened so long ago people tend to overlook it — 50 years is a long time.

“But that team deserves to be recognized,” current Latrobe football coach Jason Marucco said. “Our kids need to see what that group accomplished and understand that it happened in our program.”

The team won’t be passed over any more. Latrobe will use the 50th anniversary of the historic win to remember the greats from 1968.

A committee of Latrobe alumni formed a scholarship in honor of the coach of the title-winning team, Chuck Findley, and will host a kickoff dinner fundraiser next Saturday at Huber Hall in Latrobe.

The champions will be honored before next Friday’s night’s season-opening game against Derry at Memorial Stadium.

“After getting to know these guys over the past six months, it is evident what that team meant to the community and how each of them played for each other,” Marucco said. “They are also a living example of the many life lessons that this great game teaches.”

Findley coached the Wildcats from 1957-68, winning Foothills Conference titles in 1959, ‘60, ‘65 and ‘68.

Latrobe defeated Kiski Area, 19-7, in the first WPIAL title game played at Forbes Field, on Nov. 15, 1968. The teams bounced off tackles and ran inside the lines across the outfield grass.

Dinner tickets are $50 and there are several sponsorship packages (www.eventbrite.com). Tickets can also be purchased at theGreater Latrobe Administration Building, Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation office and the Latrobe Army & Navy store.

Contact: 724-539-4220.

