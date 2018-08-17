Western Beaver goes through youth movement, jumps to Class 2A

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Coach Matt Gray’s answers were somewhat repetitive when discussing the 2018 Western Beaver football team.

“We’re young.”

That response covered most of the positions for the Golden Beavers, who are coming off a 6-5 season and a trip to the WPIAL Class A playoffs.

It is especially true at quarterback where freshmen Cam Irvine and Thaddeus Gray, the coach’s son, are competing for the starting job.

“We’re real young,” the veteran coach said.

Gray also expects freshman defensive end Lonnie Craft to transition quickly into the lineup.

Western Beaver does return six players on both sides of the ball, including three on the offensive line — seniors Tyler Hawkins and Levi Hall and junior Zach Altenbaugh. “The three returning guys and two new guys will have to work together as a unit,” Gray said.

One of the team’s most experienced players is senior running back Raven Chandler, who ran for 736 yards and five touchdowns last season.

“I expect a big year for him this year,” Gray said. “He’s got good speed and is experienced.”

Juniors Noah Gray and Zack Shank also return at wide receiver.

Western Beaver will make the jump to Class 2A this season, thanks to a co-operative agreement with Lincoln Park. Several players from the performing arts charter school should make an immediate impact, notably at the skill positions, as the Golden Beavers prepare for a Midwestern Athletic Conference schedule.

Western Beaver will battle Ellwood City, Freedom, Mohawk, Neshannock, New Brighton, Riverside and Shenango in conference play.

“It’s so hard (to tell what to expect),” Gray said. “It’s our first year moving up to double-A; we haven’t played these guys in a while.

“It’s going to be a tough conference. We’re just going to take it one week at a time.”

Schedule

Coach: Matt Grey

2017 record: 6-5, 5-3

All-time record: 285-240-6

Date, Opponent, Time

8.25, Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.

8.31, at South Side Beaver, 7 p.m.

9.8, Shenango*, 12:30 p.m.

9.14, at Riverside*, 7 p.m.

9.22, Mohawk*, 12:30 p.m.

9.28, Ellwood City*, 7 p.m.

10.5, at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.

10.12, at New Brighton*, 7 p.m.

10.20, Neshannock*, 12:30 p.m.

10.26, at Freedom*, 7:30 p.m.

*Class 2A Midwestern Conference game

Statistical leaders

Passing: Jeddy Young*

57-123, 693 yards, 9 TDs

Rushing: Young*

204-1,039 yards, 16 TDs

Receiving: Lou Hopach*

31-345 yards, 9 TDs

*Graduated

Bill Hartlep is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.