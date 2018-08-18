New stadium, deeper roster reasons for excitement at Kiski Area

Coming off a one-win season, one might find it hard to be optimistic going into 2018 season.

But with a new stadium located on the Kiski Area campus, a swell in roster numbers and another year to learn second-year coach Sam Albert’s playbook, this group of Cavaliers is all right with flying under radar.

“We’re real excited, and one, for the new field,” said Albert, who is entering his 24th overall season as a head coach. “They realize that now all the memories and all the traditions, they’re the ones that set it. Everything is new, the first touchdown, the first interception they set it. So we’re excited about that.

“The other thing is when I got here, we had like 29 players (dress), and I passed out 87 helmets (this year). Our goal was in four years to not have enough lockers, and we surpassed that in our second year.”

Roster numbers is one thing, but talent is another. This year, it seems the Cavaliers could have both. Kiski Area returns seven starters on both sides of the ball, and the only real hole to fill is that of former running back Ross Greece (Clarion).

Taking Greece’s spot at running back is 6-foot, 225-pound bruiser Drew Dinunzio-Biss. He got 45 touches and rushed for 370 yards and two touchdowns last season.

“I don’t know how you tackle Biss,” Albert said. “He never misses the weight room, and he’s a yes sir, no sir and a 4.0 student. You can’t say enough good about him. If you spread and go out and cover us, we’re going to give it to ‘Big Smash’ (Biss) up the middle.”

“Big Smash” is just one of the Cavaliers’ offensive threats. Kiski has a collection of wide receivers to fill out Albert’s spread offense, beginning with 6-2 wideout Jack Colecchi. He pulled in 32 receptions for 714 yards and six touchdowns as a junior last season.

“Tracey (Morris) went from running back to wide receiver, and we have all-around threats on the field,” Colecchi said. “We really like how this offense pans out for us because we have options everywhere.”

Seniors Troy Kuhn, Dane Fitzsimmons and Andrew Mason will look to stretch defenses from their receiver spots. After serving as backup last season, this will be Morris’ first year starting on offense.

Albert said there is a quarterback battle between seniors Ryne Wallace and Ethan Guercio. Wallace threw for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

“It’s my second year with coach Albert,” Wallace said. “My first year was just learning and getting used to everything and how he runs things. This year, we’ll have more confidence going into games.”

Everything on the defense begins and ends with DiNunzio-Biss at the “mike” linebacker spot. Last year’s top vote getter in the Class 5A Big East 9 Conference’s all-star ballot, DiNunzio-Biss had 111 tackles and a team-high four sacks.

All of that speed on offense will transfer over on defense. Albert described Morris as a shutdown corner. He received honorable mention for his play. Colecchi will move from cornerback to safety.

With all the talent on both sides of the ball, the one thing that worries Albert the most is depth.

“Our first 11 we put on the field, we’ll be competitive,” Albert said. “If we get one injury, we’re in trouble. If you lose a Drew Biss, it’s like losing a Brayden Thimons or an Allan Cratsenberg.”

The Cavaliers will also be losing some long-standing rivalries by shifting conferences. They will move to the Class 5A Northern Conference. It’s a breath of fresh air for Albert who would argue that they’ve been playing in the toughest conference in Class 5A the past few seasons.

Gone are local rivals Plum, Gateway and Franklin Regional. The Cavaliers will need to game plan for Armstrong, Fox Chapel, Mars, Hampton, North Hills, Shaler and Penn Hills. Armstrong is the only team that followed Kiski to the new conference.

Former conference rival McKeesport and Woodland Hills are nonconference road games in consecutive weeks.

“Our conference is loaded every year and in our off games they gave us Woodland Hills and McKeesport,” Albert said. “That’s a tough haul, but again, it is what it is.”

Albert hasn’t lost his flair for the dramatic when it comes to all the game day bells and whistles either. Just like the giant inflatable ram his teams used to run out off before games during his Highlands days, there will be a giant inflatable Kiski Area helmet, including steam and loud music to punctuate the fact that it is indeed the dawn of a new era for Kiski Area football.

“I would say that we’re where we have to be, where we need to be and that everybody has bought in and those are the things that I think we achieved last year,” Albert said.

Schedule

Coach: Sam Albert

2017 record: 1-9, 1-7

All-time record: 294-266-7

Date, Opponent, Time

8.24, Allderdice, 7 p.m.

8.31, Shaler*, 7 p.m.

9.7, at North Hills*, 7:30 p.m.

9.14, Fox Chapel*, 7 p.m.

9.21, at Penn Hills*, 7 p.m.

9.28, Hampton*, 7 p.m.

10.5, at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

10.12, at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

10.19, Mars*, 7 p.m.

10.26, at Armstrong*, 7 p.m.

*Class 5A Northern Conference game

Statistical leaders

Passing: Ryne Wallace

78-135, 1,146 yards, 9 TDs

Receiving: Jack Colecchi

32-714, 6 TDs

Rushing: Ross Greece*

104-468 yards, 9 TDs

*Graduated

William Whalen is a freelance writer.