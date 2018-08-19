Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Football

TribLive HSSN broadcasts for week of Aug. 20, 2018

Don Rebel | Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, 9:45 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Let the games begin! The 2018 high school football season kicks off for many teams this weekend with Week Zero. This is the third year that schools have a choice to play a nonconference football game or just play a second scrimmage.

The TribLive High School Sports Network has broadcasts of 25 high school football openers, including four games you can watch with video stream coverage of the opening weekend event at Woodland Hills’ Wolvarena.

As always, the Friday night action begins with the HSSN Pregame Show and concludes afterward with the WPIAL Scoreboard Show.

Wednesday, Aug. 22

Talk Show – This Week in the WPIAL at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Aug. 24

WPIAL High School Football Pregame Show at 6p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Live Video: Peters Township vs West Toronto Prep (Can) at 5 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Live Video: Central Catholic vs Erie Cathedral Prep at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on WPIT-AM 730

WPIAL Football - IMG Academy (Fla) at Pine-Richland at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football - COF Academy (Ohio) at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football - Butler at North Hills at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL Football - Hempfield at Greensburg Salem at 7 p.m. on WHJB-FM 107.1 and on WAVL-AM 910 and FM 98.7

WPIAL Football - Montour at Moon at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football - Shaler at New Castle at 7 p.m. on WKST-AM 1200

WPIAL Football - Knoch at Hampton at 7 p.m. on WISR-AM 680 and on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football - Armstrong at Indiana at 7 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450 and FM 100.3

WPIAL Football - Uniontown at Connellsville at 7 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590 and FM 101.1

WPIAL Football - Derry at Latrobe at 7 p.m. on WCNS-AM 1480

WPIAL Football - Hopewell at Freedom at 7 p.m. on WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Football - Valley at Burrell at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football - New Brighton at Rochester at 7 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230

WPIAL Football - Mapletown at Avella at 7 p.m. on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Football - Ligonier Valley AT Homer-Center at 7 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160 and FM 101.1

District 6 Football - Blairsville AT Penns Manor at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 6 Football - Purchase Line AT West Shamokin at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 6 Football - West Branch AT Philipsburg-Osceola at 7 p.m. on WBLF-AM 970 and on WPHB-AM 1260

District 9 Football - Punxsutawney AT Clarion at 7 p.m. on WPXZ-FM 104.1

WPIAL High School Football Scoreboard Show at 9:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and after the game on WPIT-AM 970, WBUT-AM 1050, WHJB-FM 107.1, WAVL-FM 98.7 and AM 910, WISR-AM 680, WDAD-AM 1450 and FM 100.3, WMBS-AM 590, WCNS-AM 1480 and at 11pm on WBVP-AM 1230 and WMBA-AM 1460

Saturday, Aug. 25

WPIAL Football - Video: Aliquippa Quips vs McKinley Tech Trainers (D.C.) at 5 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football - Video: Woodland Hills Wolverines vs Woodrow Wilson Tigers (D.C.) at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on the Woodland Hills Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football - Imani Christian vs Richard Wright Charter (D.C.) at 11 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football - McKeesport vs Erie at 2 p.m. on WPIT-AM 730

Don Rebel is a Tribune-Review broadcaster and staff writer. You can reach Don at drebel@tribweb.com.

