Football

Central Catholic looks to end Cathedral Prep's 28-game winning streak

Chris Harlan
Chris Harlan | Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, 7:18 p.m.
Central Catholic quarterback Dominic Pieto looks to throw during practice Aug. 16, 2018 at Central Catholic High School.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Central Catholic quarterback Dominic Pieto looks to throw during practice Aug. 16, 2018 at Central Catholic High School.

Updated 22 hours ago

As Central Catholic readies for its season opener, coach Terry Totten has shared some team history with his players.

He told them how in 1974, when he played for Central, the Vikings snapped the 36-game winning streak of State College with a 33-21 victory. State College had future Penn State star and NFL running back Matt Suhey in the backfield that night.

Totten also told them about 2004, when St. Joseph’s Prep brought a 35-game winning streak to Western Pennsylvania. Prep was ranked ninth in the nation before Central Catholic defeated the Philadelphia powerhouse 38-12.

“I told them, Central Catholic in the past has ended winning streaks,” said Totten, who then urged them to go end another.

Central Catholic starts its season Friday night against Erie’s Cathedral Prep, a two-time defending state champion that owns a 28-game winning streak. The two teams will meet at 8 p.m. at Woodland Hills’ Wolvarena as part of a six-game Week Zero event spread over Friday and Saturday.

“I want them to take that same kind of approach and pride to it, really step up and try to get a signature win for them,” Totten said. “Not for the program past or for teams past, but for this group of young men.”

Cathedral Prep graduated much from last year’s lineup that won the PIAA Class 4A title. Gone is quarterback Joe Mischler, the coach’s son, who passed for 3,255 yards and 38 touchdowns last season.

However, the team added a quarterback to the roster that winter when Joey Scarabino (6-2, 230) transferred to Prep. Scarabino had 4,871 career passing yards and 42 touchdowns in three seasons at Seneca in District 10. He announced a Robert Morris offer in July.

The Ramblers also graduated two 1,000-yard receivers and linebacker Matthew Bauer, now a Notre Dame freshman.

Returning is senior tailback Billy Lucas (6-0, 205), who rushed for 1,095 yards and 22 touchdowns. Old Dominion and Bowling Green have offered Lucas scholarships.

Prep didn’t play a scrimmage last week, Totten said, so his staff doesn’t have any new film of them from this season.

“I’m guessing they’ll be very good,” Totten said. “They always are.”

The Wolvarena event starts with Peters Township facing West Toronto Prep at 5 p.m. Friday. Central Catholic then faces Cathedral Prep at 8 p.m.

On Saturday, Imani Christian plays Wright Charter at 11 a.m., followed by McKeesport vs. Erie at 2 p.m. In the late games, Aliquippa faces McKinley Tech at 5 p.m., and Woodland Hills hosts Woodrow Wilson at 8 p.m. in the finale.

Wright Charter, McKinley Tech and Woodrow Wilson are all from Washington D.C. Woodland Hills athletic director Ron Coursey worked in the D.C. area before moving to Pennsylvania.

“This is all about getting the kids an experience against somebody they usually wouldn’t have the opportunity to play,” Woodland Hills coach Tim Bostard said. “In the past, we’ve traveled places and played (out of state teams). Fortunately, we’re playing here at our home.”

Woodland Hills has hosted similar multi-game events in the past. Bostard recalled his trips to Steubenville, Ohio, as a Woodland Hills player. They’re nonconference games, but there’s a lot of pride on the line when representing Pennsylvania and the WPIAL.

“We try to keep the kids focused,” Bostard said, “but at the same time, you build it up a little throughout the week (and say): ‘These people are coming into your hometown and want to prove they’re kids are better than you. You don’t want to let that happen.’ ”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

