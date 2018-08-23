California hungry for another conference title

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

To say California dominated on its way to a Tri-County South Conference title last season would be a slight understatement.

The Trojans, who were 12-1 overall and finished with a perfect regular-season record for the first time since 1949, averaged a Class A-best 50.5 points per game while allowing just 10 per contest.

In conference games, California outscored its opponents 392-36. In their 13 total games, the Trojans outscored foes 656-130.

“It was a great year and those kids worked so hard during the offseason and during the season,” California coach Darrin Dillow said. “It was a really great experience and a huge turnaround for the program.”

Entering the 2018 season, California is faced with an even tougher task: continuing the winning standard it set for itself.

After seeing their season come to an end with a 30-24 loss to Imani Christian in the WPIAL Class A semifinals, the Trojans are hungry for another conference title and redemption in the WPIAL playoffs.

“The expectations are set really high,” senior running back and defensive lineman Jelani Stafford said. “Last year, we had a phenomenal group and we took a hurt in losing around 12 seniors, but at the same time there are some young guys who are ready to work.

“As long as everybody does their part, we could be more successful than last year. If our guys incorporate the effort, time and everything they have to do, then we’ll be there.”

The Trojans had 28 players on the team last year and have 24 heading into the season this year.

“Being a small school, it’s hard to pull kids,” Dillow said. “During the fall, you have cross country, soccer and football all going at the same time. When we’re as small as we are, that’s a lot of sports going on.”

The Trojans used a potent running attack last season, relying on Stafford and an abundance of other backs, including graduated seniors Zion Aldrich, Jonathan Wood and Josh Altman.

In addition to Stafford, who ran for more than 1,600 yards and 28 touchdowns last season, the Trojans have a number of running back options returning.

Cochise Ryan is back for his junior season after rushing for 743 yards and seven touchdowns last year. He was also a factor in the Trojans’ pass attack, compiling 12 receptions for 359 yards and seven touchdowns.

“Cochise has really stepped up big time,” Dillow said. “He’s really gotten a lot bigger and worked hard in the offseason.”

After missing his freshman season, Jaeden Zuzak will be an option in the running game as a sophomore, while junior Lucas Qualk and freshman Damoni Stafford will also be factors.

“Damoni really looks good,” Dillow said. “We are really blessed to have running backs. It’s a good thing to have.”

Dillow is faced with the tough task of replacing four seniors on the offensive line: Braden Collins, Ben Martin, Ben Bilitski and Josh Altman.

Clayton Watson is the lone starter from last year to return. He started at center last year, but will move to guard. Mason Watkins, who didn’t play football last season, will be at the other guard position.

Sam Thomas and Nick Urban will be at the tackle positions, while Colin Tyhonas is the front runner at center.

“We have a lot of young kids in there, but a lot of them played a lot last year,” Dillow said. “They showed me a lot, and I’ve been impressed so far this year with the offensive linemen.”

With the graduation of Colin Phillips, senior Austin Grillo will be the new starter at quarterback. Grillo split time with Phillips under center during his sophomore season.

“The thing that you are going to get with Austin is leadership,” Dillow said. “In 15 years of coaching, he’s probably the best leader I have ever seen. His attitude, what he does and how he leads is unbelievable, and that’s huge.”

Grillo will undoubtedly be an option to keep the ball and get extra yardage on the run, but that doesn’t mean that passing the ball is off the table.

Dillow said he believes his team will pass a lot more this year with senior Nathan Zemany as Grillo’s top target.

“Nate has been really good for us,” Dillow said.

With a number of offers to play defense in college, including a Division I offer from Buffalo, Stafford will play primarily on the defensive line for the Trojans this season, despite never playing the position before.

“He’s going to be a force there,” Dillow said.

Zemany, who was a big factor at outside linebacker last season, will return to that position this year. Aside from him taking one of the linebacker spots, there are voids to be filled with the graduations of Devan Lallier, Jordan Campbell, Aldrich and Altman.

Grillo, Ryan and Zuzak will highlight the Trojans’ secondary.

“We’re going to keep things basic on defense,” Dillow said. “We’ll play an even front and that’s it. We don’t do anything special on defense, we just play and I think that’s really important for our kids.”

Maintaining a level of simplicity will be key for the Trojans as they return to the Tri-County South Conference with Avella, Bentworth, Chartiers-Houston, Jefferson-Morgan, Mapletown, Monessen and West Greene.

“We shouldn’t overlook anybody,” Dillow said. “Every team in the Tri-County South is much better this year than they were last year.

“We rarely mention any team that we play. We really talk about fundamentals, what we are going to do and how we are going to improve as a team. That is what we really focus on.”

Schedule

Coach: Darrin Dillow

2017 record: 12-1, 7-0

All-time record: 411-422-14

Date, Opponent, Time

8.24, Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

8.31, Monessen*, 7 p.m.

9.7, at Avella*, 7 p.m.

9.14, Laurel, 7 p.m.

9.21, Washington, 7 p.m.

9.28, at Jefferson-Morgan*, 7 p.m.

10.5, West Greene*, 7 p.m.

10.12, at Bentworth*, 7 p.m.

10.19, at Chartiers-Houston*, 7 p.m.

10.26, Mapletown*, 7 p.m.

*Class A Tri-County South Conference game

Statistical leaders

Passing: Collin Phillips*

21-52, 616 yards, 9 TDs

Rushing: Jelani Stafford

156-1,608 yards, 28 TDs

Receiving: Cochise Ryan

12-359 yards, 15 TDs

*Graduated

Jose Negron is a Mon Valley Independent staff writer.