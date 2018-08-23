Week Zero's don't-miss high school football matchups

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Here’s a look at some of Week Zero’s top high school football matchups in various classifications in Western Pennsylvania:

Nonconference

GATEWAY at MT. LEBANON

7:30 p.m. Friday at Mt. Lebanon Stadium, Mt. Lebanon

Last year: Gateway finished 14-2, 7-1 in the Big East (5A); Mt. Lebanon was 6-5, 5-1 in the Southeastern (6A).

Coaches: Don Holl, Gateway; Mike Melnyk, Mt. Lebanon

Top players: Courtney Jackson, Gateway (Sr, 5-11, 170, WR/DB); Seth Morgan, Mt. Lebanon (Sr., 6-6, 170, QB)

Keep an eye on: Derrick Davis, Gateway (So., 6-0, 175, RB/LB)

Momentum: Gateway. The Gators are coming off a banner season when they claimed the WPIAL Class 5A title and reached the PIAA championship game.

Four downs: 1. Gateway’s Davis had a standout freshman campaign last year, making 97 tackles and gaining Power 5 offers. He also ran for 439 yards and eight touchdowns on 83 carries and added 480 receiving yards and two scores. 2. Mt. Lebanon’s Morgan made key contributions as a part-time starter, throwing for 1,200 yards and 11 TDs. 3. Gateway will break in a new starter at quarterback, senior Brendan Majocha. He will throw to a pair of Division I recruits in Jackson (Syracuse) and Jeremiah Josephs (Miami, Ohio). 4. Melnyk decided to take over control of the defense this season in addition to his head coaching duties.

Extra point: Both teams will miss elite skill players who graduated. Gateway QB Brady Walker threw for more than 4,600 yards and 45 TDs. Mt. Lebanon WR Aidan Cain had 101 receptions and set a state single-game record with 27 receptions in Week 1 last season. His 350 receiving yards that week broke a WPIAL record.

Nonconference

MONTOUR at MOON

7:30 p.m. Friday at Moon Tiger Stadium, Moon

Last year: Montour finished 9-3, 6-2 in Northwest Nine (4A); Moon was 5-5, 4-4 in the Allegheny Nine (5A).

Coaches: Lou Cerro, Montour; Ryan Linn, Moon

Top players: James Eubanks, Montour (Jr., 6-4, 230, TE/DE); Brady Sunday, Moon (Sr., 6-1, 200, RB/LB)

Keep an eye on: Luke Persinger, Montour (So., 6-2, 175, QB)

Momentum: Montour. The Spartans advanced to the WPIAL Class 4A title game, but lost to Thomas Jefferson, 27-0.

Four downs: 1. Montour is breaking in several new starters, including Persinger, who takes over at quarterback for graduate Kavon Morman, a 1,600-yard passer last season. 2. Moon also will have a new quarterback, with senior Richie Forkey and juniors Dante Clay and Zack Jadlocki battling for the job. 3. Montour junior George Padezanin will anchor both lines after an all-conference season last year. 4. Moon will rely on Ramone Dean, who had 21 catches and three scores last season.

Extra point: Montour has just six seniors on its roster this season.

Nonconference

SETON LASALLE at KEYSTONE OAKS

7 p.m. Friday at Dormont Stadium, Dormont

Last year: Seton LaSalle was 9-2, 7-0 in the Allegheny (3A); Keystone Oaks finished 5-4, 4-3 in the Allegheny (3A).

Coaches: Rob Carter, Seton LaSalle; Greg Perry, Keystone Oaks

Top players: Jamar Shegog, Seton LaSalle (Sr., 6-1, 210, RB/LB); Logan Shrubb, Keystone Oaks (So., 5-11, 190, QB)

Keep an eye on: Nick Vari, Seton LaSalle (Sr., 5-9, 180, WR/DB)

Momentum: Seton LaSalle. The Rebels advanced to the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals last season before falling to eventual WPIAL and PIAA champion Quaker Valley, 40-7.

Four downs: 1. These teams were Allegheny Conference foes the past two seasons, but realignment sent the Rebels to the Three Rivers Conference, while KO will compete in the Tri-County West Conference. 2. Seton LaSalle defeated KO, 24-21, in Week 9 last season. Keystone Oaks won the 2016 meeting, 42-7. Keystone Oaks missed the playoffs for the first time three seasons. 3. KO’s Shrubb threw for 1,280 yards and 10 TDs last fall as a freshman. He will get some help in the backfield from RB Michael Dauer (1,134 yards, 19 TDs). 4. Shegog will look to maintain the success of the Rebels’ running game after the graduation of Lionel Deanes, who finished his career with 5,280 yards and 56 touchdowns.

Extra point: Greg Perry was head coach at Seton LaSalle for nine seasons and was on staff there for 20 years.

Nonconference

AVONWORTH at NESHANNOCK

7 p.m. Friday at Neshannock Stadium, Neshannock

Last year: Avonworth finished 4-6, 3-3 in the Three Rivers (2A); Neshannock was 6-5, 5-2 in the MAC (2A).

Coaches: Duke Johncour, Avonworth; Fred Mozzocio Neshannock

Top players: Derek Johncour, Avonworth (Sr., 6-2, 175, QB); Noah Karpiak, Neshannock (Sr., 5-11, 175, RB)

Keep an eye on: Turner Grau (Sr., 6-3, 180, WR/DB)

Momentum: Avonworth. The Lopes won a playoff game last season, defeating Charleroi, 21-12, in the Class 2A first round before losing to Riverside in the quarterfinals.

Four downs: 1. Neshannock’s offense will be led by senior QB Jake McCormick, who at 6-foot-6, offers a unique skillset to the Lancers’ offense. 2. Derek Johncour returns under center after throwing for 1,949 yards and 14 touchdowns. Turner Grau also is back as his top target after catching 60 passes for 963 yards and 10 scores. 3. Karpiak will add an element to the Neshannock running game. He was ruled ineligible last season after transferring from Connellsville. 4. Avonworth returns six players on offense and defense.

Extra point: Neshannock has qualified for the WPIAL playoffs in each of Mozzocio’s seasons as head coach.