Football

Yough football coach Scott Wood credits 'Guardian Angels' after son's accident

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, 3:06 p.m.
Yough coach Scott Wood, during the Westmoreland County Coaches Association annual 7 on 7 tournament, at Greater Latrobe Area High School, in Unity Twp., on Thursday, July 19, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Dallyn Wood’s car after Thursday’s accident on Route 30 in North Huntingdon
Scott Wood still can’t believe his son walked away from a car accident with only “bumps and bruises,” especially when the Yough head football coach looks at a frightful photo of Dallyn Wood’s mangled, yellow Ford Focus.

The younger Wood collided with the back end of a flat-bed tow truck at the intersection of Route 30 and Arona Road in North Huntingdon Thursday evening but sustained only a concussion and needed eight stitches in his elbow.

“Guardian Angels were watching over him,” said Scott Wood, who still planned to coach Yough Friday night in the team’s season opener against Serra Catholic at Yough’s Cougar Mountain Stadium. “When I saw the car the first thing I thought was, somebody was with him today. Maybe it was his (late) grandma, we called her ‘Nunny,’ or my nephew who we lost in February.

“My son is lucky to have been able to walk away.”

Dallyn Wood, 18, graduated from Hempfield in June. He is former wrestler and football player.

“Like the medics said, the car did what it was supposed to do,” said Scott Wood, who is a volunteer fireman at Shafton Fire Co. in North Huntingdon but was not on the scene of this call; two other departments responded. “The car is designed to do certain things in a situation like this. We’re fortunate that the impact was not on the driver’s side.”

The car was brand new: “He made two payments,” Scott Wood said. “But we’re just glad to still have him with us.”

Scott Wood said the brush with tragedy puts football in perspective, even on a hype-fueled opening night.

“It’s just a game,” the coach said. “There are things in life that are so much bigger than football. Count your blessings.”

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

