TribLive HSSN ranks the top 7 quarterbacks in WPIAL history — No. 7

Did you ever wonder how you would rank the top high school football players in WPIAL history?

So did the staff at the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN will rank the top 7 high school football players in WPIAL history by position based on their performance during their scholastic careers.

We will announce the players in reverse order each day, starting Saturday. The top player will be released each Friday morning.

We encourage you to tell us through social media if you agree, or if we have missed the mark with our rankings.

There are no perfect rankings, but it’s something to discuss and debate each week.

Have fun with them and hopefully your – or your father’s – favorite player made the lists.

Here’s a look at the Trib 7 all-time great quarterbacks:

No. 7 — Eric Kasperowicz, North Hills

After his last season in 1994, Kasperowicz was the all-time WPIAL passing leader with 5,595 yards.

He guided North Hills to the 1993 WPIAL Class 4A title with a 21-13 victory over Upper St. Clair at Three Rivers Stadium.

But the signature play of his Indians career came in the PIAA title game at Mansion Park Stadium in Altoona. With 25 seconds left in the game against Central Bucks West, North Hills was losing 14-7 and facing a fourth-and-goal from the 28.

Kasperowicz threw a touchdown pass to Chris Feola, who later became his roommate at Pitt. It set up the final dramatic moments. Instead of kicking an extra point and going into overtime, coach Jack McCurry went for the two-point conversion, and Kasperowicz scored on an option keeper to win, 15-14.

Now coaching at Pine-Richland, he is a member of an elite group that has both played and coached in a WPIAL title game. The group includes Pete Antimarino and Bill Cherpak.

After playing defensive back for Pitt, Kasperowicz is still in the business of upsetting Philly area powerhouses. Last season, his Rams knocked off one of the nation’s top teams — St. Joseph’s Prep — to win the state 6A title, 41-21.

George Guido is a freelance writer.