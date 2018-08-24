Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Football

Hempfield holds off rival Greensburg Salem in season opener

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, 10:51 p.m.
Hempfield's Randy Nelson runs the ball as Greensburg Salem's Tyler Williams grabs the tackle during WPIAL football at Greensburg Salem's Offutt Field on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Randy Nelson runs the ball as Greensburg Salem's Tyler Williams grabs the tackle during WPIAL football at Greensburg Salem's Offutt Field on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
Hempfield's Dillon Ferretti tosses the ball between plays during WPIAL football at Greensburg Salem's Offutt Field on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Dillon Ferretti tosses the ball between plays during WPIAL football at Greensburg Salem's Offutt Field on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
Hempfield's Mario Perkins breaks through Greensburg Salem's defense to score a touchdown during WPIAL football at Greensburg Salem's Offutt Field on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Mario Perkins breaks through Greensburg Salem's defense to score a touchdown during WPIAL football at Greensburg Salem's Offutt Field on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
Greensburg Salem's Dajuahn Hertzog wraps around Hempfield ball carrier Nathan Roby for the tackle during WPIAL football against Hempfield at Greensburg Salem's Offutt Field on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem's Dajuahn Hertzog wraps around Hempfield ball carrier Nathan Roby for the tackle during WPIAL football against Hempfield at Greensburg Salem's Offutt Field on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
Greensburg Salem’s Philip Fyock tackles Hempfield’s Blake Remaley on Friday. Remaley ran for a touchdown and threw for another in his team’s victory.
Greensburg Salem’s Philip Fyock tackles Hempfield’s Blake Remaley on Friday. Remaley ran for a touchdown and threw for another in his team’s victory.
Greensburg Salem's Aaron Putt brings the ball down to score some yardage during WPIAL football against Hempfield at Greensburg Salem's Offutt Field on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem's Aaron Putt brings the ball down to score some yardage during WPIAL football against Hempfield at Greensburg Salem's Offutt Field on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
Hempfield's team runs through the banner to enter the field during WPIAL football at Greensburg Salem's Offutt Field on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's team runs through the banner to enter the field during WPIAL football at Greensburg Salem's Offutt Field on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
Hempfield's Randy Nelson runs the ball during WPIAL football at Greensburg Salem's Offutt Field on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Randy Nelson runs the ball during WPIAL football at Greensburg Salem's Offutt Field on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
The Greensburg Salem marching band performs the alma mater before the start of WPIAL football against Hempfield at Greensburg Salem's Offutt Field on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
The Greensburg Salem marching band performs the alma mater before the start of WPIAL football against Hempfield at Greensburg Salem's Offutt Field on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
Hempfield’s Roman Pellis leaps backwards to catch a 29-yard touchdown against Greensburg Salem during the first quarter at Offutt Field.
Hempfield’s Roman Pellis leaps backwards to catch a 29-yard touchdown against Greensburg Salem during the first quarter at Offutt Field.
Greensburg Salem's Dajauhn Hertzog runs the ball during WPIAL football against Hempfield at Greensburg Salem's Offutt Field on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem's Dajauhn Hertzog runs the ball during WPIAL football against Hempfield at Greensburg Salem's Offutt Field on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
Greensburg Salem runs through the banner before the start of WPIAL football against Hempfield at Greensburg Salem's Offutt Field on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem runs through the banner before the start of WPIAL football against Hempfield at Greensburg Salem's Offutt Field on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
Hempfield's Blake Remaley runs the ball against Greensburg Salem's defender Kenneth Shea during WPIAL football at Greensburg Salem's Offutt Field on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Blake Remaley runs the ball against Greensburg Salem's defender Kenneth Shea during WPIAL football at Greensburg Salem's Offutt Field on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
Greensburg Salem's Tyler Williams charges for a touchdown as Hempfield's defender Nathan Roby just misses the tackle during WPIAL football at Greensburg Salem's Offutt Field on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem's Tyler Williams charges for a touchdown as Hempfield's defender Nathan Roby just misses the tackle during WPIAL football at Greensburg Salem's Offutt Field on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.

Updated 14 hours ago

Junior Nathan Roby’s eyes lit up as the ball floated his way and landed squarely in his bread basket.

Roby took his second interception of the game 22 yards for his first career pick-6 touchdown late in the first half Friday night to help propel Hempfield to a 27-24 victory over traditional rival Greensburg Salem in the season opener at Offutt Field.

“I was freaking out,” Roby said. “We needed something to get us going. We were kind of sluggish at the start and weren’t getting a push; it helped a lot.”

The Spartans, who have won three straight against the Golden Lions after a victory in their 54th meeting, broke a nine-game losing streak.

Roby, who also blocked an extra point, finished with 66 yards rushing on 20 carries as the Spartans ran for 173 yards on the ground.

“Roby’s a gamer,” Hempfield coach Rich Bowen said. “He was one of our starters back. He played a lot as a sophomore and that showed tonight.”

Sophomore Mario Perkins added 69 yards and a touchdown, and junior quarterback Blake Remaley ran for 52 yards and completed 7 of 11 passes for 95 yards and a score for the Spartans, who intercepted three passes.

“We were fired up,” Roby said. “We knew we were going to come in and put on a show. Once we got going, our line started pushing more, we took over from there.”

Bowen was adamant about the Spartans getting back to the run and that was obvious from the start. The Spartans’ first 10 plays were runs before first-year starter Remaley, whom Bowen said managed the game well, found a rhythm and helped put his team in control.

He threw a 29-yard score to Roman Pellis, who leapt between two defenders to tie it 7-7 early.

But Greensburg Salem also went to the air to take back the early lead it gained on Aaron Putt’s 44-yard burst, when Tyler Williams pulled in an over-the-shoulder catch for a 46-yard score from Trent Patrick. The extra point was blocked by Roby, and the Golden Lions led 13-7.

Putt ran for a game-high 83 yards.

After the teams traded turnovers, one being Roby’s first pick, Hempfield went back on top. Remaley threw to Randy Nelson for 20 yards before Perkins’ short touchdown made it 14-13 with 4:59 left in a long second quarter.

Roby stepped in front of a Patrick pass and raced 22 yards to push the Spartans’ advantage to 21-13.

“There were too many plays that we didn’t finish in the first half,” Greensburg Salem coach Dave Keefer said. “We played physical and got better as a team. But the interception was the difference in the game. Trent forced a couple of throws, but that’s just a kid trying to make plays to bring us back in the game.”

Ethan Turnbull connected on a 40-yard field goal for the Golden Lions just before the half and it was 21-16.

Hempfield showed more comfort running the ball with the lead as it opened the second half with an 11-play drive, all runs, for 84 yards.

“It’s been a long time since we won a game so we needed this momentum,” Bowen said. “We really had five kids that have any varsity experience. We really wanted to come out and run it at them. There were a lot of good things, but we have to clean up the garbage penalties.”

Remaley capped the possession with a 28-yard touchdown as he scrambled left and stiff-armed a defender as he neared the sideline, then bounced back inside to make it 27-16.

“We got a little tired up front as the game went on and didn’t sustain that effort up front,” Keefer said. “Sometimes, it comes down to how many mistakes you make.”

Dakota Powell gave the Golden Lions a late chance with a blocked punt inside Hempfield territory, and they turned it into points.

Jalen Page caught a 24-yard score from Patrick in the back right corner of the end zone, and Cavan Trout caught the two-point pass to make it 27-24 with 1:11 to go.

Unable to get the onsides kick, Greensburg Salem could not stop the clock and Hempfield sealed it.

“I’ll take the win but we have a lot of work to do,” Bowen said. “We have a long week because we don’t play until Saturday (at Pine-Richland). This is a great group of kids. We’re going to be a good football team, but it might take some time.”

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me