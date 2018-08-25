Top passers, rushers, receivers for Week Zero
Top performers for Week Zero high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
Passing
375, Zack Swartz, Washington (16 of 20)
352, Jamie Diven, South Fayette (22 of 36)
347, Derek Johncour, Avonworth (24 of 30)
299, Hunter Linhart, Plum (14 of 28)
287, Hollis Mathis, Penn Hills (21 of 37)
283, Jack Salopek, Norwin (20 of 28)
275, Jason Sweeney, Upper St. Clair (13 of 17)
271, Patrick Brennan, Serra Catholic (9 of 16)
218, Seth Morgan, Mt. Lebanon (14 of 22)
204, John Caldwell, Ligonier Valley (12 of 13)
193, Max Pisula, Greensburg C.C. (10 of 18)
192, Jake Sever, Yough (10 of 23)
188, Gabe Lawson, Seneca Valley (12 of 14)
177, Gage Gillott, Connellsville (8 of 16)
173, Jake Fello, Apollo-Ridge (14 of 28)
171, Dante Clay, Moon (10 of 24)
170, Shawn Dziak, Bentworth (13 of 30)
167, Zack Cernuto, Southmoreland (14 of 25)
164, Jackson Hall, New Brighton (12 of 23)
161, Max Obenrader, Hampton (10 of 13)
156, Gabe Dunlap, Penn-Trafford (11 of 13)
155, Brendan Majocha, Gateway (12 of 17)
147, Jake McCormick, Neshannock (12 of 23)
143, Bailey Lincoski, Beth-Center (6 of 14)
128, Logan Philips, Burrell (11 of 21)
127, Max Schipani, Seton LaSalle (9 of 24)
122, Dom Pieto, Central Catholic (6 of 12)
113, LJ Orbovich III, Carrick (7 of 16)
112, Zack Rocco, North Catholic (8 of 14)
111, Lucas Pieszak, Mt. Pleasant (10 of 24)
110, Zach Rosa, Freedom (4 of 9)
108, Brandon Nolder, South Allegheny (8 of 17)
Rushing
249, Michael Daure, Keystone Oaks
203, Dominic Fundy, Beth-Center
197, Connor Barrett, Chartiers Valley
187, Lucas Harn, Brownsville
181, Derrick Davis, Gateway
175, Trent Cavanaugh, Bentworth
173, Antonio Orsini, Upper St. Clair
170, Owen English, Avella
169, Antonio Epps, South Allegheny
166, Garrett Reinke, Mars
159, Zachary Vincenti, Fort Cherry
158, Deonte Ross, Valley
155, Nate Stephenson, Waynesburg
152, Noah Whiteleather, Rochester
150, Onreey Stewart, Derry
148, Jax Miller, Avonworth
144, Bill Guzzi, Plum
140, Ben Maenza, North Allegheny
135, Brando Ciccarelli, Greensburg C.C.
134, Ky'ron Craggette, Uniontown
130, Ronnie Robinson, Southmoreland
129, Chase Belsterling, Fort Cherry
117, Cameron Branch, North Catholic
114, Dustin Shoaf, Yough
113, Dylan Asbury, Washington
112, Gabe Dunlap, Penn-Trafford
112, Dom Richter, Uniontown
111, Pete Billey, Mt. Pleasant
108, Josh Butcher, Blackhawk
105, Bailey Lincoski, Beth-Center
104, Matt Goodlin, Knoch
103, Angelo Priore, Baldwin
102, Imani Sanders, Jeannette
Receiving
209, Turner Grau, Avonworth (9 rec.)
193, Max Matolcsy, Plum (7 rec.)
167, Brandon Brown, Greensburg C.C. (6 rec.)
159, Charley Rossi, South Fayette (9 rec.)
154, Matt Ulishney, Serra Catholic (4 rec.)
136, Zahmere Robinson, Washington (2 rec.)
132, Gamal Marballie, Yough (7 rec.)
132, David Pantelis, Upper St. Clair (6 rec.)
131, Chris Pantellis, Upper St. Clair (6 rec.)
105, Brandon Sickles, Hampton (5 rec.)
103, Dan Walker, Washington (4 rec.)
101, Devin Dingle, Beth-Center (2 rec.)