Football

Top passers, rushers, receivers for Week Zero

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018
Plum's Hunter Linhart looks for an open teammate during a game against Highlands on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Plum.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Top performers for Week Zero high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

Passing

375, Zack Swartz, Washington (16 of 20)

352, Jamie Diven, South Fayette (22 of 36)

347, Derek Johncour, Avonworth (24 of 30)

299, Hunter Linhart, Plum (14 of 28)

287, Hollis Mathis, Penn Hills (21 of 37)

283, Jack Salopek, Norwin (20 of 28)

275, Jason Sweeney, Upper St. Clair (13 of 17)

271, Patrick Brennan, Serra Catholic (9 of 16)

218, Seth Morgan, Mt. Lebanon (14 of 22)

204, John Caldwell, Ligonier Valley (12 of 13)

193, Max Pisula, Greensburg C.C. (10 of 18)

192, Jake Sever, Yough (10 of 23)

188, Gabe Lawson, Seneca Valley (12 of 14)

177, Gage Gillott, Connellsville (8 of 16)

173, Jake Fello, Apollo-Ridge (14 of 28)

171, Dante Clay, Moon (10 of 24)

170, Shawn Dziak, Bentworth (13 of 30)

167, Zack Cernuto, Southmoreland (14 of 25)

164, Jackson Hall, New Brighton (12 of 23)

161, Max Obenrader, Hampton (10 of 13)

156, Gabe Dunlap, Penn-Trafford (11 of 13)

155, Brendan Majocha, Gateway (12 of 17)

147, Jake McCormick, Neshannock (12 of 23)

143, Bailey Lincoski, Beth-Center (6 of 14)

128, Logan Philips, Burrell (11 of 21)

127, Max Schipani, Seton LaSalle (9 of 24)

122, Dom Pieto, Central Catholic (6 of 12)

113, LJ Orbovich III, Carrick (7 of 16)

112, Zack Rocco, North Catholic (8 of 14)

111, Lucas Pieszak, Mt. Pleasant (10 of 24)

110, Zach Rosa, Freedom (4 of 9)

108, Brandon Nolder, South Allegheny (8 of 17)

Rushing

249, Michael Daure, Keystone Oaks

203, Dominic Fundy, Beth-Center

197, Connor Barrett, Chartiers Valley

187, Lucas Harn, Brownsville

181, Derrick Davis, Gateway

175, Trent Cavanaugh, Bentworth

173, Antonio Orsini, Upper St. Clair

170, Owen English, Avella

169, Antonio Epps, South Allegheny

166, Garrett Reinke, Mars

159, Zachary Vincenti, Fort Cherry

158, Deonte Ross, Valley

155, Nate Stephenson, Waynesburg

152, Noah Whiteleather, Rochester

150, Onreey Stewart, Derry

148, Jax Miller, Avonworth

144, Bill Guzzi, Plum

140, Ben Maenza, North Allegheny

135, Brando Ciccarelli, Greensburg C.C.

134, Ky'ron Craggette, Uniontown

130, Ronnie Robinson, Southmoreland

129, Chase Belsterling, Fort Cherry

117, Cameron Branch, North Catholic

114, Dustin Shoaf, Yough

113, Dylan Asbury, Washington

112, Gabe Dunlap, Penn-Trafford

112, Dom Richter, Uniontown

111, Pete Billey, Mt. Pleasant

108, Josh Butcher, Blackhawk

105, Bailey Lincoski, Beth-Center

104, Matt Goodlin, Knoch

103, Angelo Priore, Baldwin

102, Imani Sanders, Jeannette

Receiving

209, Turner Grau, Avonworth (9 rec.)

193, Max Matolcsy, Plum (7 rec.)

167, Brandon Brown, Greensburg C.C. (6 rec.)

159, Charley Rossi, South Fayette (9 rec.)

154, Matt Ulishney, Serra Catholic (4 rec.)

136, Zahmere Robinson, Washington (2 rec.)

132, Gamal Marballie, Yough (7 rec.)

132, David Pantelis, Upper St. Clair (6 rec.)

131, Chris Pantellis, Upper St. Clair (6 rec.)

105, Brandon Sickles, Hampton (5 rec.)

103, Dan Walker, Washington (4 rec.)

101, Devin Dingle, Beth-Center (2 rec.)

