Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Football

Jim Render gets win No. 399 as USC ends South Fayette's 57-game regular-season win streak

Nathan Smith | Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, 12:09 a.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

Upper St. Clair coach Jim Render moved one game closer to 400 career wins.

But it wasn’t easy.

The Class 5A No. 5 Panthers built an early lead and withstood a late-game surge by Class 4A No. 3 South Fayette for a 34-33 win in Week Zero. Render now has 399 wins.

“It was a well-played game by both teams,” the veteran coach said. “I was proud of our kids because they kept fighting.”

Trailing by 14 points heading into the fourth quarter, Jamie Diven connected with Joey Audia on a 21-yard touchdown pass to pull within 34-27. After forcing the Panthers to punt on the ensuing possession, South Fayette put together a six-play, 84-yard drive that was capped off by a Diven 46-yard pass to Charley Rossi with just over three minutes to play.

Instead of going for the kick to tie the score, the South Fayette staff elected to go with a two-point conversion. But the pass failed.

“We wanted to finish the game,” South Fayette coach Joe Rossi said. “We came here to win. Both teams were just trying to survive the fourth quarter. We felt like we had an opportunity. We worked on a play on Thursday. I liked our chances, but it didn’t work out for us.”

The ensuing Upper St. Class drive ended in near disaster. After an incomplete pass on third and 12 from their own 30 with under a minute to play, the Panthers botched the snap on a punt. The kick went only 12 yards and gave South Fayette new life on the Upper St. Clair 42-yard line.

But on the second play of the drive, Brandon Shearer came up with the interception to seal the win for Upper St. Clair.

“He made a fantastic, athletic play,” Render said. “That is a junior linebacker making his first start.”

The loss snapped a 57-game regular season winning streak for South Fayette. It is the first season-opening loss for the Lions since 2011.

“We’re still 0-0 in conference play,” Rossi said. “And the bottom line is that is all that matters. We wanted to play this game because we knew it would be situations like a playoff game. I thought it was a playoff atmosphere.”

The Panthers offense shredded the Lions’ secondary in the first half. Junior quarterback Jason Sweeney found major targets in the Pantellis brothers.

David, the younger of the duo, got the scoring started as the sophomore pulled in a 58-yard pass from Sweeney for a 7-0 first-quarter lead. The rest of the half was dominated by older brother Chris. The senior pulled in touchdown passes of 41, 31 and 10 yards to help build a 27-13 Panthers lead at halftime.

Chris Pantellis finished with six catches for 131 yards and three touchdowns. David finished with six catches for 132 yards and a score.

“They’re both excellent,” Render said. “We had things we thought we could explore in the second half. We had the long touchdown. That helped. We had a 14-point lead. So, I didn’t want to get too pass happy. Maybe I should have kept the hammer down.”

Diven finished with 352 passing yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Nathan Smith is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me