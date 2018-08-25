Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Football

Baldwin runs over Fox Chapel in season opener

Ray Fisher | Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, 12:15 a.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

Baldwin has not had a winning football season in 15 years, but it opened in impressive fashion Friday, rolling past visiting Fox Chapel, 34-7, in a Week Zero nonconference matchup.

Fox Chapel advanced to the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs last season and went 6-5 overall. And the Foxes defeated Baldwin by scores of 19-13 and 35-14 the past two years, both in Allegheny Nine Conference games.

The Fighting Highlanders finished 1-8 last season in coach Loran Cooley’s first year as field boss.

It was the team’s first season-opening victory since 2014.

“All in all, we played a good game but not a great game,” Cooley said. “We have to tweak some things, and we still have to learn to finish games and play four quarters.”

Baldwin returns 20 lettermen, including several at key positions.

“I feel pretty good about this team,” Cooley said. “It’s truly like night and day (from last season). We’re sharper and more confident. We’re ready to rock and roll.”

The Fighting Highlanders jumped to a 24-0 lead in the first two quarters against the stunned visitors, then tacked on 10 second-half points.

Angelo Priore, a powerfully built 5-foot-10, 220-pound junior running back, amassed 102 yards on seven carries in the first quarter, including a 57-yard touchdown burst with 39 seconds remaining.

“Angelo is a hard-nosed runner with breakaway speed,” Cooley said. “He has 4.5 speed. He’s legitimate Division I.”

Priore sat out the remainder of the game nursing a sore hamstring.

“If we needed him to go, he could have,” Cooley said. “It gave us an opportunity to play some other guys at running back.”

Baldwin collected 339 yards on 44 running plays, and Cooley was pleased by the performance of his offensive linemen: seniors Lucas Perfetti (6-0, 260), Elyon Phiri (6-0, 250), Harry DePetro (6-0, 240), Jason Depretis (6-0, 265) and junior Joey Pracel (6-0, 200).

“All five did an amazing job,” Cooley said. “We ran the football well today. It all starts up front.”

Fox Chapel’s veteran coach Tom Loughran agreed.

“They are good up front,” Loughran said. “(And) their defensive front is big, aggressive and athletic.

“They have some good weapons. They’ve got a big strong tailback and a big strong quarterback.”

Baldwin QB Mason Stahl, a 6-2, 200-pound junior and, like Priore, a second-year starter, hit on 8 of 18 passes for 82 yards and two scores, and he also picked up 59 yards on seven carries.

Stahl, who has run the 40-yard dash in 4.65, was the quarterback MVP at the 2/10ths High School Football Showcase in May at Baldwin Stadium.

“We’re going to go as far as 6 (Stahl) takes us,” Cooley said. “He’s a leader not only by example, he’s like a coach out there.”

Priore and sophomore Luke Loeffet (11 yards) scored Baldwin’s two rushing touchdowns. Naseer Penn, a junior, and Connor Lavelle, a sophomore, had touchdown receptions of 8 and 20 yards.

Jackson Brandwene kicked 31- and 36-yard field goals, along with four extra points.

Fox Chapel (0-1) finished with 112 yards in total offense, including 48 on the ground.

Foxes junior quarterback Shane Susnak connected on 10 of 16 passes for 64 yards and one touchdown, a 3-yard toss to junior Warner Macklin late in the first half.

“It’s been a grind,” Loughran said. “We’re just trying to get better.”

Fox Chapel kicks off its Northern Conference schedule Aug. 31 at home against North Hills. The Foxes play four of their next five games on their home turf.

Baldwin hosts Class 6A Butler on Aug. 31 in another nonconference matchup before hosting Upper St. Clair a week later in its Allegheny Eight Conference opener.

“We can compete in this conference,” Cooley said. “It’s a great conference. We’re a good football team. We’ve got to be a great football team. The guys are starting to understand that; they hold themselves accountable.”

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me