South Hills notebook: Highlander athletic pass available

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Notebook items from around the South Hills:

• The Highlander athletic pass is available for the 2018-19 school year at Baldwin.

The pass costs $50 for adults, $25 for students, or $125 for a family. The pass provides general admission seating to fall, winter and spring athletic events (football, soccer, basketball, swimming, lacrosse and volleyball) at Baldwin, totaling approximately 80 events.

Applications are available at the Baldwin athletic office, or at www.baldwinfightinghighlanders.org .

Checks should be made payable to Baldwin High School. Applications and checks can be mailed to Baldwin High School, c/o Athletic Office, 4653 Clairton Bvd., Pittsburgh, Pa. 15236.

• Among the impact players on the Seton LaSalle football team are 2017 all-conference selections Jamar Shegog (TE/LB), Max Schipini (QB/DB), Nick Vari (RB/DB), Nate Ault (WR/DB) and Mike Kutschke (OL/DL).

“With those five players and a few other key contributors from last year’s team, (and) add in some younger guys waiting their turn and now stepping up, I expect all of these young men to play together as a team and be focused on each task at hand during this season,” coach Rob Carter said. “We have a good group of seniors that are expected to hold each other accountable so that they can achieve the goals they have set.”

• Among the 60 players listed on the Thomas Jefferson football roster are 10 seniors, consisting of RB/LB Max Shaw, TE/DE Alex Territ, Gabe Dominick and Sean Barrett; linemen Darius Barrett, Jacob Puckey, Austin Sobeck, Dom Serapiglia and Mike Janosko; plus kicking specialist A.J. Meshanko.

• The WPIAL track and field individual finals will be held in May at Slippery Rock University, ending a three-decade stay at Baldwin Stadium. Peters Township will host the WPIAL team track championships.

Baldwin had hosted the Class AAA individual track meet since 1987; the Class AA individual meet moved to Baldwin in 2009.

• The WPIAL volleyball championships also are moving from Baldwin. Fox Chapel will host the girls finals; North Hills will host the boys finals.

• The only game Thomas Jefferson’s varsity football team lost during the 2017 regular season — at Belle Vernon — had a 7 p.m. starting time.

The Jaguars’ eight other regular-season contests — all victories — began at 7:30 p.m.

• Baldwin’s football team opened this season with 53 players on its varsity roster, including 14 seniors, 14 juniors and 14 freshmen, along with 11 sophomores.

Returning senior lettermen are Andrejs Howell (WR), Connor Sidoruk (TE/LB), Tyler Gurchak (LB) and Aaron Exler (WR/LB); and linemen Lucas Perfetti, Pary Herrera, Harry DePetro, Jason Depretis, Noah Bartic, Jaqwon Parker (DE) and Elyon Phiri (DE).

Three other senior gridders vying for playing time are Cam Daugherty (WR/DB), Tyler Bane (RB/DB) and Jackson Brandwene (K).

• A total of 268 athletes earned varsity letters in 2017-18 as members of sports teams at TJ — 71 seniors, 78 juniors, 67 sophomores and 52 freshmen.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.