Peters Township scores 36 first-quarter points in rout over West Toronto Prep

Peters Township won the coin toss, but coach T.J. Plack deferred to the second half and told his defense to get to work.

Two plays later, Peters had a safety.

“That definitely kind of set the tone right there,” said Plack, after Peters Township scored 36 first-quarter points and defeated West Toronto Prep of Canada, 43-7, Friday at the Wolvarena. “We arrived here late and were kind of scrambling. We were a little bit flat, but the juices started flowing after that safety.”

Theirs was the first of a six-game, two-day event at the Turtle Creek stadium dubbed the Western Pa. vs. Everyone showcase.

But it quickly became a blowout.

Peters Township rushed for three touchdowns, passed for another and returned a punt for a score in the first 12 minutes.

Ryan Magiske scored on a 3-yard run, Gabe Maloni caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Logan Pfeuffer, Josh Casilli added a 24-yard touchdown run, Adrian Williams scored from two yards away and Aiden McCall finished the quarter with a 66-yard punt return to the end zone.

“I’m happy with the 36 points in the first quarter,” Plack said, “just keeping our foot on the gas. Our kids didn’t let up.”

A 12-yard touchdown run by Magiske in the second gave Peters Township a 43-0 lead over the second-year program.

The clock ran continuously after halftime. West Toronto Prep scored its only touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

“We didn’t know what we were up against,” Plack said. “… We were intrigued because we didn’t have a lot of film on them.”

West Toronto Prep found itself in a hole right away. Peters Township senior Seth Luksik’s tackle on the kickoff pinned the Canadian team inside the 5-yard line. After a run for no gain, a penalty backed Prep inside the 2.

Luksik, with some help, then sacked Prep’s quarterback in the end zone for a quick 2-0 lead.

