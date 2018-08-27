Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Football

WPIAL confident football championships will be televised again this fall

Chris Harlan
Chris Harlan | Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, 10:51 a.m.
Thomas Jefferson's Noah Palmer (7) hoists the championship trophy with his teammates after defeating Montour, 27-0, in the WPIAL Class 4A final Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Thomas Jefferson's Noah Palmer (7) hoists the championship trophy with his teammates after defeating Montour, 27-0, in the WPIAL Class 4A final Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, at Heinz Field.

Updated 41 minutes ago

The WPIAL’s broadcast contract with AT&T SportsNet has expired, but WPIAL executive director Tim O’Malley said he’s confident the football championships will be shown somewhere this fall.

“If there was a perception placed out there that they’re not being televised, that’s not accurate,” O’Malley said. “What is accurate is they’re not renewing their contract.”

The WPIAL is exploring all options for the November football finals, O’Malley said. There remains a chance the games could return to AT&T SportsNet, he added.

The broadcast contract stipulates the amount a media outlet pays each year in rights fees to televise the games. The WPIAL board of directors has long believed that televising the games could limit attendance, so the rights fees help compensate for that perceive loss in ticket sales.

The WPIAL football championships have been televised for nearly three decades.

“It’s important for people to know we’re making every effort to make sure the games are going to be on live TV,” O’Malley said. “How that occurs remains to be seen, but we have people working together.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me