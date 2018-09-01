WPIAL Week 1 football scores, highlights
TribLIVE's sports reporters have you covered from Friday's Week 1 high school football action.
GAMES OF THE WEEK
■ NORTH ALLEGHENY 56, NORWIN 14
The Tigers ran for 295 yards and seven touchdowns and limited Norwin to 96 yards passing. Gunnar Fisher ran for 96 yards and two touchdowns, and Ben Maenza also scored twice in the win.
■ DERRY 19, FREEPORT 13
Onreey Stewart scored on fourth down from the 2-yard line on the opening drive in overtime, and Derry's defense answered with a stop to secure the come-from-behind victory.
■ UPPER ST. CLAIR 16, PETERS TOWNSHIP 14
Jim Render, who has coached Upper St. Clair for 40 seasons, became the first football coach in WPIAL history with 400 wins.
ALLEGHENY/REGION
■ BETHEL PARK 41, WOODLAND HILLS 20
■ QUAKER VALLEY 18, CENTRAL VALLEY 0
■ WEST ALLEGHENY 41, CHARTIERS VALLEY 7
■ PENN HILLS 50, LATROBE 13
■ HEMPFIELD at PINE-RICHLAND (1 p.m. Saturday)
WESTMORELAND
■ FRANKLIN REGIONAL 45, PLUM 7
■ GREENSBURG SALEM 41, TRINITY 13
■ GREENSBURG CENTRAL CATHOLIC 35, RIVERVIEW 0
■ YOUGH 36, UNIONTOWN 7
■ FRAZIER 36, SOUTHMORELAND 17
■ HOPEWELL 21, MT. PLEASANT 19
■ LIGONIER VALLEY 48, PENNS MANOR 8
A-K VALLEY
■ ELIZABETH FORWARD 33, DEER LAKES 14
■ NORTH CATHOLIC 41, BURRELL 7
■ KEYSTONE OAKS 49, HIGHLANDS 42
■ APOLLO-RIDGE at SUMMIT ACADEMY (12:30 p.m. Saturday)
■ SPRINGDALE AT IMANI CHRISTIAN (1:30 p.m. Saturday)
OTHER SCORES
WEEK 1 TOP PERFORMERS