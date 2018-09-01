Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Football

WPIAL Week 1 football scores, highlights

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, 1:12 a.m.
Penn Trafford's boos as Gateway's fans make an entrance when Gateway hosted Penn-Trafford at Antimarino Stadium in Monroeville, Friday, August 31, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Penn Trafford's boos as Gateway's fans make an entrance when Gateway hosted Penn-Trafford at Antimarino Stadium in Monroeville, Friday, August 31, 2018.
Franklin Regional's Justin Johns run the ball on a fumble recovery to score a touchdown against Plum on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018 at Franklin Regional High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Justin Johns run the ball on a fumble recovery to score a touchdown against Plum on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018 at Franklin Regional High School.
Franklin Regional's Jake Painter leads his team onto the field before taking on Plum on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018 at Franklin Regional High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Jake Painter leads his team onto the field before taking on Plum on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018 at Franklin Regional High School.
Gateway's Jeremiah Josephs attempts to pull down a pass when Gateway hosted Penn-Trafford at Antimarino Stadium in Monroeville, Friday, August 31, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Gateway's Jeremiah Josephs attempts to pull down a pass when Gateway hosted Penn-Trafford at Antimarino Stadium in Monroeville, Friday, August 31, 2018.
Penn Trafford's Gabriel Dunlap gets hit behind the line of scrimmage by Gateway's Bryce Washington when Gateway hosted Penn-Trafford at Antimarino Stadium in Monroeville, Friday, August 31, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Penn Trafford's Gabriel Dunlap gets hit behind the line of scrimmage by Gateway's Bryce Washington when Gateway hosted Penn-Trafford at Antimarino Stadium in Monroeville, Friday, August 31, 2018.
Penn Trafford's Jonathan Heinbaugh dressed as Chief Heinbaugh, Penn Trafford's mascot dances during the game when Gateway hosted Penn-Trafford at Antimarino Stadium in Monroeville, Friday, August 31, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Penn Trafford's Jonathan Heinbaugh dressed as Chief Heinbaugh, Penn Trafford's mascot dances during the game when Gateway hosted Penn-Trafford at Antimarino Stadium in Monroeville, Friday, August 31, 2018.
Gateway's Brendan Majocha avoids Penn Trafford's Chase Burk when Gateway hosted Penn-Trafford at Antimarino Stadium in Monroeville, Friday, August 31, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Gateway's Brendan Majocha avoids Penn Trafford's Chase Burk when Gateway hosted Penn-Trafford at Antimarino Stadium in Monroeville, Friday, August 31, 2018.
Gateway's Jeremiah Josephs rings the bell after Gateway won it back from Penn Trafford in the 'Battle of the Bell,' when Gateway hosted Penn-Trafford at Antimarino Stadium in Monroeville, Friday, August 31, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Gateway's Jeremiah Josephs rings the bell after Gateway won it back from Penn Trafford in the 'Battle of the Bell,' when Gateway hosted Penn-Trafford at Antimarino Stadium in Monroeville, Friday, August 31, 2018.
Penn Trafford's Gabriel Dunlap attempts to break through Gateway's defense when Gateway hosted Penn-Trafford at Antimarino Stadium in Monroeville, Friday, August 31, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Penn Trafford's Gabriel Dunlap attempts to break through Gateway's defense when Gateway hosted Penn-Trafford at Antimarino Stadium in Monroeville, Friday, August 31, 2018.
Gateway's Brendan Majocha avoids defenders when Gateway hosted Penn-Trafford at Antimarino Stadium in Monroeville, Friday, August 31, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Gateway's Brendan Majocha avoids defenders when Gateway hosted Penn-Trafford at Antimarino Stadium in Monroeville, Friday, August 31, 2018.
Penn Trafford's Gabriel Dunlap attempts to break through Gateway's Courtney Jackson when Gateway hosted Penn-Trafford at Antimarino Stadium in Monroeville, Friday, August 31, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Penn Trafford's Gabriel Dunlap attempts to break through Gateway's Courtney Jackson when Gateway hosted Penn-Trafford at Antimarino Stadium in Monroeville, Friday, August 31, 2018.
Penn Trafford's Gabriel Dunlap attempts to break through Gateway's defense when Gateway hosted Penn-Trafford at Antimarino Stadium in Monroeville, Friday, August 31, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Penn Trafford's Gabriel Dunlap attempts to break through Gateway's defense when Gateway hosted Penn-Trafford at Antimarino Stadium in Monroeville, Friday, August 31, 2018.
Gateway's color guard warm up before the game when Gateway hosted Penn-Trafford at Antimarino Stadium in Monroeville, Friday, August 31, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Gateway's color guard warm up before the game when Gateway hosted Penn-Trafford at Antimarino Stadium in Monroeville, Friday, August 31, 2018.
Gateway's fans cheer for their team when Gateway hosted Penn-Trafford at Antimarino Stadium in Monroeville, Friday, August 31, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Gateway's fans cheer for their team when Gateway hosted Penn-Trafford at Antimarino Stadium in Monroeville, Friday, August 31, 2018.
Gateway's fans cheer for their team when Gateway hosted Penn-Trafford at Antimarino Stadium in Monroeville, Friday, August 31, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Gateway's fans cheer for their team when Gateway hosted Penn-Trafford at Antimarino Stadium in Monroeville, Friday, August 31, 2018.
Penn Trafford's Noah Allen and Gateway's Kelvon Nelson reach for a pass meant for Allen when Gateway hosted Penn-Trafford at Antimarino Stadium in Monroeville, Friday, August 31, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Penn Trafford's Noah Allen and Gateway's Kelvon Nelson reach for a pass meant for Allen when Gateway hosted Penn-Trafford at Antimarino Stadium in Monroeville, Friday, August 31, 2018.
Gateway's Courtney Jackson attempts to pull down a pass when Gateway hosted Penn-Trafford at Antimarino Stadium in Monroeville, Friday, August 31, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Gateway's Courtney Jackson attempts to pull down a pass when Gateway hosted Penn-Trafford at Antimarino Stadium in Monroeville, Friday, August 31, 2018.
North Allegheny's Gunnar Fisher celebrates his second quarter touchdown next to Norwin's William Kerston Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at Norwin High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Gunnar Fisher celebrates his second quarter touchdown next to Norwin's William Kerston Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at Norwin High School.
North Allegheny's Parker Titsworth brings down Norwin's Jack Salopek during the second quarter Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at Norwin High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Parker Titsworth brings down Norwin's Jack Salopek during the second quarter Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at Norwin High School.
North Allegheny's Ben Maenza carries past Norwin's Jacob Merlin during the first quarter Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at Norwin High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Ben Maenza carries past Norwin's Jacob Merlin during the first quarter Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at Norwin High School.
North Allegheny's Joey Porter, Jr. catches a touchdown pass, as Norwin's William Kerston (14) and Jayvon Thrift defend during the second quarter Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at Norwin High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Joey Porter, Jr. catches a touchdown pass, as Norwin's William Kerston (14) and Jayvon Thrift defend during the second quarter Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at Norwin High School.
North Allegheny's Amosis Porter recovers a fumble next to Norwin's Tanner Krevokuch during the second quarter Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at Norwin High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Amosis Porter recovers a fumble next to Norwin's Tanner Krevokuch during the second quarter Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at Norwin High School.
The North Allegheny student section cheers during a game against Norwin Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at Norwin High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The North Allegheny student section cheers during a game against Norwin Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at Norwin High School.
North Allegheny's Parker Titsworth tackles Norwin's Ezekiel Houser for a loss during the first quarter Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at Norwin High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Parker Titsworth tackles Norwin's Ezekiel Houser for a loss during the first quarter Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at Norwin High School.
The Castle Crew student section create a white-out at the start of a game against North Allegheny Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at Norwin High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Castle Crew student section create a white-out at the start of a game against North Allegheny Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at Norwin High School.
North Allegheny's Luke Colella celebrates his touchdown past Norwin's Michael Ryan during the second quarter Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at Norwin High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Luke Colella celebrates his touchdown past Norwin's Michael Ryan during the second quarter Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at Norwin High School.
North Allegheny's Ben Petschke carries over Norwin's Gianni Rizzo during the second quarter Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at Norwin High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Ben Petschke carries over Norwin's Gianni Rizzo during the second quarter Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at Norwin High School.
North Allegheny's Joey Porter, Jr. catches a touchdown pass, as Norwin's William Kerston (14) and Jayvon Thrift defend during the second quarter Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at Norwin High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Joey Porter, Jr. catches a touchdown pass, as Norwin's William Kerston (14) and Jayvon Thrift defend during the second quarter Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at Norwin High School.
North Allegheny's Ben Maenza scores past Norwin's Tanner Queen during the second quarter Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at Norwin High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Ben Maenza scores past Norwin's Tanner Queen during the second quarter Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at Norwin High School.

Updated 4 hours ago

TribLIVE's sports reporters have you covered from Friday's Week 1 high school football action.

///////////////////////////

GAMES OF THE WEEK

■ NORTH ALLEGHENY 56, NORWIN 14
The Tigers ran for 295 yards and seven touchdowns and limited Norwin to 96 yards passing. Gunnar Fisher ran for 96 yards and two touchdowns, and Ben Maenza also scored twice in the win.

■ DERRY 19, FREEPORT 13
Onreey Stewart scored on fourth down from the 2-yard line on the opening drive in overtime, and Derry's defense answered with a stop to secure the come-from-behind victory.

■ UPPER ST. CLAIR 16, PETERS TOWNSHIP 14
Jim Render, who has coached Upper St. Clair for 40 seasons, became the first football coach in WPIAL history with 400 wins.

ALLEGHENY/REGION

■ CHARLEROI 64, WASHINGTON 33

■ BETHEL PARK 41, WOODLAND HILLS 20

■ QUAKER VALLEY 18, CENTRAL VALLEY 0

■ OLSH 46, STO-ROX 6

■ WEST ALLEGHENY 41, CHARTIERS VALLEY 7

■ PENN HILLS 50, LATROBE 13

■ BETHEL PARK 41, WOODLAND HILLS 20

■ HEMPFIELD at PINE-RICHLAND (1 p.m. Saturday)

WESTMORELAND

■ GATEWAY 27, PENN-TRAFFORD 7

■ FRANKLIN REGIONAL 45, PLUM 7

■ GREENSBURG SALEM 41, TRINITY 13

■ JEANNETTE 38, LEECHBURG 0

■ GREENSBURG CENTRAL CATHOLIC 35, RIVERVIEW 0

■ YOUGH 36, UNIONTOWN 7

■ FRAZIER 36, SOUTHMORELAND 17

■ HOPEWELL 21, MT. PLEASANT 19

■ PENN HILLS 50, LATROBE 13

■ LIGONIER VALLEY 48, PENNS MANOR 8

■ HEMPFIELD at PINE-RICHLAND (1 p.m. Saturday)

A-K VALLEY

■ KISKI AREA 31, SHALER 14

■ ELIZABETH FORWARD 33, DEER LAKES 14

■ NORTH CATHOLIC 41, BURRELL 7

■ AVONWORTH 33, VALLEY 12

■ KEYSTONE OAKS 49, HIGHLANDS 42

■ APOLLO-RIDGE at SUMMIT ACADEMY (12:30 p.m. Saturday)

■ SPRINGDALE AT IMANI CHRISTIAN (1:30 p.m. Saturday)

OTHER SCORES

Scores, summaries and schedules: Aug. 31, 2018

WPIAL Week 1 roundup

WEEK 1 TOP PERFORMERS

Top passers, rushers and receivers of the week

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me