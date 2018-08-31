Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Football

TribLive HSSN ranks the top 7 linebackers in WPIAL history — No. 7

George Guido | Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, 6:33 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

Did you ever wonder how you would rank the top high school football players in WPIAL history?

So did the staff at the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN will rank the top 7 high school football players in WPIAL history by position based on their performance during their scholastic careers.

We will announce the players in reverse order each day, starting Saturday. The top player will be released each Friday morning.

We encourage you to tell us through social media if you agree, or if we have missed the mark with our rankings.

There are no perfect rankings, but it’s something to discuss and debate each week.

Have fun with them and hopefully your — or your father’s — favorite player made the lists.

Here’s a look at the Trib 7 all-time great linebackers:

No. 7 — Bill George, Waynesburg

George played on Waynesburg’s 8-0-1 team in 1945, the school’s second unbeaten team.

Perhaps better known for wrestling while at Waynesburg, George turned down a number of collegiate wrestling scholarship offers and played football at Wake Forest.

Drafted by the Chicago Bears in the second round of the 1951 NFL draft, he was credited with creating the position of middle linebacker. Playing nose guard in a five-man front, passes kept going over George’s head so he moved back several steps and a new position was born.

George played in 173 NFL games from 1952-66, 12th most of any player from a WPIAL school. He was a member of the Bears’ 1963 NFL title team.

George died at age 52 in a 1982 traffic accident in Rockford, Ill. He initially funded the Bill George Youth Football League in suburban Chicago in 1960 and was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 1974.

Waynesburg’s field house is named after him, along with a street in his native community less than a mile from Interstate 79.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

click me