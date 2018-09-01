Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Football

High school scores, summaries for Aug. 31, 2018

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

High schools

Football

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Central Catholic 20, Seneca Valley 14

Mt. Lebanon 43, Canon-McMillan 29

North Allegheny 56, Norwin 14

Class 5A

Allegheny 8

Bethel Park 41, Woodland Hills 20

Upper St. Clair 16, Peters Township 14

West Allegheny 41, Chartiers Valley 7

Big East

Franklin Regional 45, Plum 7

Gateway 27, Penn-Trafford 7

McKeesport 57, Connellsville 7

Northern

Armstrong 29, Hampton 15

Kiski Area 31, Shaler 14

North Hills 42, Fox Chapel 24

Class 4A

Big 8

Greensburg Salem 41, Trinity 13

Thomas Jefferson 62, Ringgold 0

West Mifflin 35, Indiana 0

Northwest 8

Blackhawk 48, Knoch 12

New Castle 17, Montour 11

South Fayette 35, Beaver 7

Class 3A

Big East

Derry 19, Freeport 13 (OT)

Elizabeth Forward 33, Deer Lakes 14

North Catholic 41, Burrell 7

Yough 42, Uniontown 30

Tri-County West

Aliquippa 55, Waynesburg 0

Beaver Falls 48, South Park 31

Quaker Valley 18, Central Valley 0

Class 2A

Allegheny

Avonworth 33, Valley 12

Steel Valley 41, East Allegheny 12

Century

Beth-Center 44, Carmichaels 8

Charleroi 64, Washington 33

Frazier 36, Southmoreland 17

Midwestern

Freedom 63, Shenango 0

Mohawk 45, New Brighton 0

Riverside 45, Neshannock 14

Three Rivers

Burgettstown 20, Seton LaSalle 6

Fort Cherry 20, Carlynton 14 (2OT)

South Allegheny 34, Brentwood 13

Class A

Big 7

Cornell 24, Union 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 46, Sto-Rox 6

Rochester 26, Laurel 14

Eastern

Greensburg Central Catholic 35, Riverview 0

Jeannette 38, Leechburg 0

Tri-County South

Chartiers-Houston 43, Jefferson-Morgan 12

Monessen 30, California 20

West Greene 41, Bentworth 6

Nonconference

Baldwin 58, Butler 13

Belle Vernon 43, Ambridge 0

Clairton 2, Mapletown 0 (fft.)

Hopewell 21, Mt. Pleasant 19

Keystone Oaks 49, Highlands 42

Laurel Highlands 39, Albert Gallatin 13

Mars 23, Moon 13

McGuffey 48, Northgate 0

Penn Hills 50, Latrobe 13

Serra Catholic 24, Ellwood City 14

Shady Side Academy 58, Brownsville 6

South Side Beaver 35, Western Beaver 15

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center 50, Purchase Line 28

Ligonier Valley 48, Penns Manor 8

Northern Cambria 50, Saltsburg 13

United 57, Blairsville 28

West Shamokin at Marion Center (n)

District 8

City League

University Prep 46, Carrick 0

Nonconference

Wheeling Park (W.Va.) 34, Allderdice 7

Friday’s summaries

WPIAL

Class 6A

Central Catholic 20, Seneca Valley 14

Seneca Valley 7 0 0 7 —14

Central Catholic 7 3 7 3 —20

CC: 39 pass (kick)

SV: Luke Smith 2 pass from Caden Smithco (kick)

CC: field goal

CC: 1 run (kick)

SV: Josh McClean 20 pass from Smithco (kick)

CC: field goal

Passing leaders: SV, Caden Smithco 16-25-144-0TD-0INT.

Mt. Lebanon 43, Canon-McMillan 29

Canon-McMillan 0 7 7 15 —29

Mt. Lebanon 0 7 16 20 —43

C-M: 29 run (Joshua Byers kick)

M: Sam LaSota 8 pass from Seth Morgan (kick)

M: Shandrew Vaughn 74 run (Casey Sorsdal kick failed)

M: Tim Walters 41 pass from Morgan (Sorsdal kick)

C-M: 13 run (Byers kick)

M: Sorsdal 25 field goal

M: Vaughn 20 pass from Morgan (Sorsdal kick)

C-M: Blake Joseph 8 pass from Jon Quinque (Davey Cooper run)

M: LaSota 66 pass from Morgan (Sorsdal kick)

C-M: Littahari Alred 13 pass from Jon Quinque (Byers kick)

M: Morgan 47 run (Sorsdal kick)

Rushing leaders: M, Shandrew Vaughn 11-101, TD.

Passing leaders: C-M, Jon Quinque 15-28-210-2TD-1INT. M, Seth Morgan 25-40-333-4TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: C-M, Drew Engel 8-115. M, Lucas DeCaro 8-127.

North Allegheny 56, Norwin 14

North Allegheny 7 28 7 14 —56

Norwin 6 0 8 0 —14

NA: Gunnar Fisher 6 run (Issac West kick)

N: Gianni Rizzo 3 run (kick failed)

NA: Gunnar Fisher 1 run (West kick)

NA: Ben Maenza 21 run (West kick)

NA: Joey Porter 19 pass from Ben Petschke (West kick)

NA: Joe Colella 22 run (West kick)

N: Rizzo 19 pass from Jack Salopek (Jake Merlin pass from Jayvon Thrift)

NA: Maenza 1 run (West kick)

NA: Justin Kerber 38 run (West kick)

NA: Precise Colon 65 run (Drew Jeffries kick)

Nonconference

Baldwin 58, Butler 13

Butler 0 0 0 13 —13

Baldwin 34 24 0 0 —58

B: Jarren Kelly 93 kickoff return (Emma Brandwene kick failed)

B: Angelo Priore 55 run (Emma Brandwene kick)

B: Tyler Gurchak 48 interception return (Emma Brandwene kick)

B: Kelly 40 pass from Mason Stahl (Emma Brandwene kick)

B: Priore 47 run (Emma Brandwene kick)

B: Naseer Penn 73 pass from Stahl (Emma Brandwene kick)

B: Kelly 36 interception return (Emma Brandwene kick)

B: Jackson Brandwene 27 field goal

B: C.J. Robbins 36 interception return (Jackson Brandwene kick)

B: Byron Manchester 20 run (Emery Douthette kick)

B: Manchester 5 run (Hunter Crisp pass failed)

Rushing leaders: B, Angelo Priore 2-102, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: B, Mason Stahl 4-7-149-2TD-1INT.

Class 5A

Allegheny 8

Bethel Park 41, Woodland Hills 20

Woodland Hills 0 7 7 6 —20

Bethel Park 7 16 3 15 —41

BP: Jehvonn Lewis 28 run (John Gummo kick)

WH: Anthony Merideth 13 run (Charles Hanchett kick)

BP: Lewis 39 run (Gummo kick)

BP: safety

BP: Luke Surunis 9 run (Gummo kick)

WH: William Clark 69 run (Hanchett kick)

BP: Gummo 20 field goal

WH: Anthony Merideth 54 run (Hanchett kick failed)

BP: Anthony Chiccitt 8 run (Surunis run)

BP: Lewis 77 run

Rushing leaders: WH, William Clark 15-137, TD. BP, Jehvonn Lewis 20-328, 3 TDs.

Upper St. Clair 16, Peters Township 14

Peters Township 0 0 7 7 —14

Upper St. Clair 7 9 0 0 —16

USC: Chris Pantellis 26 pass from Jason Sweeney (Sean Martin kick)

USC: David Pantelis 21 pass from Sweeney (Martin kick)

USC: safety

PT: Josh Casilli 57 pass from Logan Pfeuffer (Brian Bruzdewicz kick)

PT: Jackson McCloskey 41 pass from Pfeuffer (Bruzdewicz kick)

Passing leaders: PT, Logan Pfeuffer 10-22-166-2TD-3INT. USC, Jason Sweeney 14-28-158-2TD-0INT.

West Allegheny 41, Chartiers Valley 7

West Allegheny 3 28 7 3 —41

Chartiers Valley 0 7 0 0 —7

WA: John Mccardle IV 23 field goal

WA: Kam Kruze 5 run (Mccardle IV kick)

WA: Dante Flati 26 run (Mccardle IV kick)

WA: Kyle Guilfoil 51 pass from Gavin Miller (Mccardle IV kick)

WA: Dante Flati 3 run (Mccardle IV kick)

CV: Griffin Beattie 23 run (Adam Weiss kick)

WA: Nico Flati 13 run (Mccardle IV kick)

WA: Mccardle IV 31 field goal

Rushing leaders: WA, Dante Flati 14-103, 2 TDs.

Big East

Franklin Regional 45, Plum 7

Plum 0 0 0 7 —7

Franklin Regional 14 28 3 0 —45

FR: Mike Evans 14 pass from Adam Rudzinski (Anthony Defalco kick)

FR: Justin Johns 40 interception return (Defalco kick)

FR: Nick Leopold 7 pass from Rudzinski (Defalco kick)

FR: Rudzinski 70 run (Defalco kick)

FR: Evans 32 pass (Defalco kick)

FR: Rudzinski 4 run (Defalco kick)

FR: Defalco 20 field goal

P: Logan Brooks 20 pass from Hunter Linhart (Tyler Kolankowski kick)

Passing leaders: P, Hunter Linhart 9-26-122-1TD-1INT. FR, Adam Rudzinski 9-15-136-3TD-0INT.

Gateway 27, Penn-Trafford 7

Penn-Trafford 7 0 0 0 —7

Gateway 0 14 6 7 —27

P-T: Gabe Dunlap 2 run (Keaton Hier kick)

G: Derrick Davis 1 run (kick failed)

G: Derrick Davis 36 pass from Brendan Majocha (Majocha run)

G: Courtney Jackson 5 pass from Majocha (kick failed)

G: Courtney Jackson 4 run (Cameron Jenkins kick)

Rushing leaders: P-T, Gabe Dunlap 23-101, TD.

Passing leaders: P-T, Gabe Dunlap 9-15-151-0TD-0INT. G, Brendan Majocha 12-19-161-2TD-0INT.

McKeesport 57, Connellsville 14

Connellsville 0 7 0 7 —14

McKeesport 0 27 22 8 —57

M: Konota Gaskins 1 run (Anthony Beitko kick)

M: Lance Robinson interception return (Beitko kick)

C: Jalen Rogers 90 pass from Josh Maher (Gage Gillott kick)

M: Gaskins 20 run (Beitko kick)

M: Devin Sims 40 pass from Gaskins (Beitko kick)

M: Sims 15 pass from Gaskins (Gaskins run)

M: Tyron Adams-Wagner 4 run (Beitko kick)

M: Gaskins 13 run (Beitko kick)

M: Devari Robinson 4 run (Deamontae Diggs pass from Devari Robinson)

C: David Marchewka 70 run (Gillott kick)

Passing leaders: C, Josh Maher 5-18-141-1TD-2INT. M, Konota Gaskins 3-5-100-2TD-0INT.

Northern

Armstrong 29, Hampton 15

Armstrong 0 7 14 8 —29

Hampton 0 7 0 8 —15

A: Isaiah Price 2 run (Jon Hill kick)

H: Max Obenrader 2 run (Harper Cook kick)

A: Isaiah Price 2 run (Hill kick failed)

A: Isaiah Price 5 run (pass)

A: Isaiah Price 7 pass from Jalen Price (Isaiah Price run)

H: Brandon Stephany 11 pass from Obenrader (Obenrader run)

Rushing leaders: A, Jalen Price 12-139; Isaac Ridinger 29-103.

Passing leaders: H, Max Obenrader 14-20-188-1TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: H, Brandon Sickles 7-111.

Kiski Area 31, Shaler 14

Shaler 0 7 7 0 —14

Kiski Area 0 17 7 7 —31

KA: Drew DiNunzio-Biss 1 run (Nick Smith kick)

KA: Jack Colecchi 4 run (Smith kick)

KA: Smith 25 field goal

S: Brennan Fugh 54 pass from Darin Mizgorski (Brandon Berdik kick)

KA: Colecchi 55 pass from Ryne Wallace (Smith kick)

S: Joey Kremer 6 run (Berdik kick)

KA: Colecchi 42 pass from Wallace (Smith kick)

Passing leaders: S, Darin Mizgorski 15-27-251-1TD-0INT. KA, Ryne Wallace 11-27-245-2TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: S, Brennan Fugh 10-204, TD.

North Hills 42, Fox Chapel 24

North Hills 0 14 7 21 —42

Fox Chapel 7 3 0 14 —24

FC: Korey Simmons 48 pass from Shane Susnak (Zachary Yonas kick)

NH: Tyler Brennan 12 run (Dan Wagner kick)

FC: Yonas 21 field goal

NH: Brennan 58 run (Wagner kick)

NH: Brennan 65 run (Wagner kick)

NH: Brennan 9 run (Wagner kick)

FC: Graham Childs 22 pass from Susnak (Yonas kick)

NH: Brennan 45 run (Wagner kick)

NH: Dylan Pawling 22 run (Wagner kick)

FC: Justin Rice 1 run (Yonas kick)

Rushing leaders: NH, Tyler Brennan 18-270, 5 TDs.

Passing leaders: FC, Shane Susnak 21-28-220-2TD-0INT.

Nonconference

Mars 23, Moon Area 13

Moon Area 0 7 0 6 —13

Mars 0 10 7 6 —23

M: Andrew Recchia 34 pass from Tyler Kowalkowski (Blake Edwards kick)

M: Jeremiah Dean 0 fumble return (Brendan Kitchen )

M: Edwards 31 field goal

M: Garrett Reinke 35 run (Edwards kick)

M: Reinke 24 run (kick failed)

M: Brady Sunday 2 run (pass failed)

Rushing leaders: M, Brady Sunday 24-146, TD. M, Garrett Reinke 26-216, 2 TDs.

Penn Hills 50, Latrobe 13

Latrobe 7 0 0 6 —13

Penn Hills 14 12 18 6 —50

L: Zakharee Williams 49 pass from Branden Crosby (Nathan Clair kick)

PH: Daequan Hardy 20 pass from Hollis Mathis (Tank Smith kick)

PH: Mathis 55 run (Mathis pass from Anthony Grimes)

PH: Smith 34 run (Grimes pass failed from Corey Thomas Jr.)

PH: Richard Martin 33 pass from Mathis (Mathis pass failed)

PH: Mathis 68 run (Mathis pass failed)

PH: Grimes 14 pass from Eddie McKissick (Mathis pass failed)

PH: Thomas Jr. 12 pass from Mathis (Smith run failed)

L: Connor Burkey 5 run (John McHenry kick failed)

PH: Aakeem Snell 44 pass from Kahmi Naylor (Arlon Thompson run)

Rushing leaders: PH, Hollis Mathis 8-181, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: PH, Hollis Mathis 13-15-185-4TD-0INT.

Laurel Highlands 39, Albert Gallatin 13

Laurel Highlands 7 12 7 13 —39

Albert Gallatin 0 0 7 6 —13

LH: Conner Basinger 1 run (Daniel Izzi kick)

LH: Tyler Christopher 13 pass from Basinger (run failed)

LH: Ryan Fike 10 pass from Basinger (run failed)

LH: Basinger 1 run (Izzi kick)

AG: Javon Davis 35 pass from Braeden Moody (Nathan Sutton kick)

LH: Basinger 15 run (kick failed)

AG: Moody 3 run (kick failed)

LH: Trent Livingston 5 run (Izzi kick)

Rushing leaders: LH, Conner Basinger 20-112, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: LH, Conner Basinger 9-14-118-2TD-0INT.

Class 4A

Big 8

Greensburg Salem 41, Trinity 13

Trinity 0 0 6 7 —13

Greensburg Salem 7 7 20 7 —41

GS: Tyler Williams 37 pass from Trent Patrick (Ethan Turnbull kick)

GS: Cavan Trout 26 pass from Patrick (Ethan Turnbull kick)

GS: Patrick 26 run (Ethan Turnbull kick failed)

T: Marquese Lacks 21 pass from Stevie Stewart (Ryan Hornickel kick failed)

GS: Aaren Putt 4 pass from Patrick (Ethan Turnbull kick)

GS: Patrick 39 run (Ethan Turnbull kick)

T: Micah Finley 18 run (Hornickel kick)

GS: Alex Briggs 5 run (Ethan Turnbull kick)

Passing leaders: T, Stevie Stewart 8-20-174-1TD-0INT. GS, Trent Patrick 7-8-143-3TD-1INT.

Thomas Jefferson 62, Ringgold 0

Ringgold 0 0 0 0 —0

Thomas Jefferson 34 7 21 0 —62

TJ: Dan Deabner 29 pass from Shane Stump (A.J. Meshanko kick failed)

TJ: Max Shaw 40 run (Meshanko kick)

TJ: Shaw 51 run (Meshanko kick)

TJ: Deabner 16 pass from Shaw (Meshanko kick)

TJ: Deabner 32 pass from Shaw (Meshanko kick)

TJ: Jack Konick 9 pass from Jake Pugh (Meshanko kick)

TJ: Isaac Eckley 14 run (Meshanko kick)

TJ: Konick 16 fumble recovery (Meshanko kick)

TJ: Konick 0 fumble recovery (Meshanko kick)

Rushing leaders: TJ, Max Shaw 5-126.

West Mifflin 35, Indiana 0

West Mifflin 7 0 14 14 —35

Indiana 0 0 0 0 —0

WM: Parrish Parker 5 run (Jared Calvert kick)

WM: Parker 62 run (Calvert kick)

WM: Parker 22 run (Calvert kick)

WM: Parker 6 run (Calvert kick)

WM: Zion Weems 15 run (Calvert kick)

Rushing leaders: WM, Parrish Parker 23-245, 4 TDs.

Passing leaders: WM, Matthew Schuster 4-9-123-0TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: WM, Bryant Johnson 3-112.

Northwest 8

Blackhawk 48, Knoch 12

Knoch 0 6 6 0 —12

Blackhawk 13 21 7 7 —48

B: Marques Watson-Trent 5 run (Ethan Burawa kick)

B: Kenny Gawley 6 run (Burawa kick failed)

B: Josh Butcher 25 run (Carmen Campagna pass failed)

B: Gawley 40 run (Burawa kick)

K: Noah Cetnar 59 pass from Chase Mullen (Josh Goldscheitter kick failed)

B: Ryan Heckathorn 44 pass from Chance Liptak (Campagna run)

B: Jarrett Wright 34 punt return (Burawa kick)

K: Luke Goodlin 4 run (Mullen pass failed)

B: T. Dietterich 9 run (Burawa kick)

Rushing leaders: B, Kenny Gawley 16-134.

Passing leaders: K, Chase Mullen 0-0-105-0TD-0INT.

New Castle 17, Montour 11

New Castle 7 7 3 0 —17

Montour 3 0 8 0 —11

M: Robert Rippole 26 field goal

NC: Trenton Kimbrough 75 interception return (Brayden Cartwright kick)

NC: Drew Cox 5 run (Cartwright kick)

M: Anthony Tambellini 45 pass from Logan Persinger (William White run)

NC: Cartwright 27 field goal

Passing leaders: M, Luke Persinger 10-18-138-1TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: M, Anthony Tambellini 6-116, TD.

South Fayette 35, Beaver 7

Beaver 0 0 0 7 —7

South Fayette 21 14 0 0 —35

SF: Peyton Tinney 35 pass from Jamie Diven (Ryan Coe kick)

SF: Nolan Lutz 16 pass from Diven (Coe kick)

SF: Charley Rossi 16 pass from Diven (Coe kick)

SF: Douglas Brandy 22 pass from Diven (Coe kick)

SF: Mike Trimbur 17 pass from Diven (Coe kick)

B: Brody Culley 25 interception return (Beckett Connelly kick)

Passing leaders: SF, Jamie Diven 10-13-180-5TD-0INT.

Nonconference

Belle Vernon 43, Ambridge 0

Ambridge 0 0 0 0 —0

Belle Vernon 22 21 0 0 —43

BV: Larry Callaway 7 run (Cameron Guess kick)

BV: Ian Maloney fumble recovery (Hunter Ruokonen run)

BV: Nolan Labuda 12 pass from Jarod Hartman (Guess kick)

BV: Mason Pascoe 21 run (Guess kick)

BV: Ruokonen 5 pass from Hartman (Guess kick)

BV: Pascoe 6 run (Guess kick)

Rushing leaders: BV, Mason Pascoe 10-101, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: BV, Jarod Hartman 10-12-103-2TD-0INT.

Keystone Oaks 49, Highlands 42

Highlands 6 7 15 14 —42

Keystone Oaks 0 7 21 21 —49

H: Johnny Crise 99 pass from Seth Cohen (Jaci Bowser kick failed)

H: Crise 38 pass from Cohen (Jaci Bowser kick)

KO: Michael Daure 19 pass from Logan Shrubb (Gio Valforte kick)

KO: Daure 9 run (Valforte kick)

H: Crise 23 pass from Cohen (Jaci Bowser kick)

KO: Daure 2 run (Valforte kick)

H: Cohen 61 run from Cohen (Cohen pass from DJ Loveland)

KO: Daure 2 run (Valforte kick)

H: Crise 35 pass from Cohen (Jaci Bowser kick)

KO: Shrubb 57 run (Valforte kick)

KO: Daure 34 run (Valforte kick)

KO: Daure 6 run (Valforte kick)

H: Crise 41 pass from Cohen (Jaci Bowser kick)

Rushing leaders: H, Seth Cohen 13-106. KO, Logan Shrubb 18-216; Michael Daure 32-177, 5 TDs.

Passing leaders: H, Seth Cohen 15-31-366-5TD-1INT. KO, Logan Shrubb 16-24-200-1TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: H, Johnny Crise 10-301, 5 TDs. KO, C.J. Morrow 5-100.

Class 3A

Big East

Derry 19, Freeport 13 (OT)

Derry 0 0 13 0 6&mdash;19

Freeport 7 0 6 0 0&mdash;13

F: Austin Romanchak 26 pass from Patrick Keeley (Ricky Hunter kick)

F: Romanchak 80 kickoff return (kick failed)

D: Colton Nemcheck 3 run (Jordan Webb kick)

D: Justin Flack 56 run (kick failed)

D: Onreey Stewart 2 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: D, Justin Flack 12-109, TD.

Elizabeth Forward 33, Deer Lakes 14

Deer Lakes 0 0 8 6 —14

Elizabeth Forward 7 10 7 9 —33

EF: Zachary Benedek 7 run (Andrew Smith kick)

EF: Smith 36 field goal

EF: Benedek 5 run (Smith kick)

EF: Nate Alberts 43 pass from Benedek (Smith kick)

DL: Aris Hasley 23 run (Jared Colton run)

DL: Hasley 12 run (pass failed)

EF: safety

EF: Evan Lewis 5 run (Smith kick)

Passing leaders: DL, Aris Hasley 10-20-103-0TD-2INT.

North Catholic 41, Burrell 7

North Catholic 14 27 0 0 —41

Burrell 0 0 0 7 —7

NC: Tyree Brown 44 pass from Zack Rocco (Will Kunzmann kick)

NC: Nikhai Hill-Green 37 pass from Rocco (Kunzmann kick)

NC: Brown 33 pass from Rocco (Kunzmann kick)

NC: Rashod Allen 20 pass from Rocco (Kunzmann kick)

NC: Brown 65 pass from Rocco (kick failed)

NC: Cameron Branch 9 run (Kunzmann kick)

B: Seth Fischbach pass

Passing leaders: NC, Zack Rocco 11-14-297-5TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: NC, Tyree Brown 3-142, 3 TDs.

Yough 42, Uniontown 30

Yough 20 16 0 6 —42

Uniontown 0 0 7 23 —30

Y: Dustin Shoaf 82 run (run failed)

Y: Gamal Marballie 6 pass from Jake Sever (pass failed)

Y: Marballie 44 pass from Sever (Reno Ustazewski pass from Sever)

Y: Shoaf 32 run (Shoaf pass from Sever)

Y: Shoaf 5 run (CJ Waldier pass from Sever)

U: Dom Richter 76 kickoff return (Scott Fitzpatrick kick)

U: Richter 2 run (Fitzpatrick kick)

Y: Ustazewski 19 run (run failed)

U: Richter 82 kickoff return (Ky’ron Craggette run)

U: Dakota Burkholder 5 pass from Richter (Richter run)

Rushing leaders: Y, Dustin Shoaf 15-299, 3 TDs. U, Ky’ron Craggette 19-151.

Tri-County West

Aliquippa 55, Waynesburg 0

Aliquippa 28 14 6 7 —55

Waynesburg 0 0 0 0 —0

A: MJ Devonshire 64 punt return (Daniel Elmore kick)

A: William Gipson 51 pass from Eli Kosanovich (Elmore kick)

A: Devonshire 28 run (Elmore kick)

A: Devonshire 51 punt return (Elmore kick)

A: Devonshire 62 punt return (Elmore kick)

A: Avante McKenzie 2 run (Elmore kick)

A: McKenzie 28 run (Elmore kick failed)

A: Cyair Clark 57 pass from Vaughn Morris (Elmore kick)

Beaver Falls 48, South Park 31

Beaver Falls 13 20 7 8 —48

South Park 7 12 6 6 —31

SP: Rudy Mihoces 3 run (Adam Johnson kick)

BF: Brice Anderson 41 pass from Noah Vaughan (Dayln Brickner kick)

BF: Josh Hough 1 run (kick failed)

SP: Mihoces 1 run (kick failed)

BF: Amen Cottrill 7 run (kick failed)

SP: Mihoces 21 run (kick failed)

BF: Cottrill 80 kickoff return (Cottrill run)

BF: Hough 19 run (Cottrill run)

SP: Nicholas Schnepp 30 pass from Stephen Kmonk (kick failed)

BF: Anderson 35 pass from Brendin Brickner (Brendin Brickner kick)

BF: Kyzer Cleckley 65 fumble recovery (Anderson run)

SP: Jacob Robertshaw 9 pass from Kmonk (pass failed)

Rushing leaders: SP, Rudy Mihoces 21-127, 3 TDs.

Quaker Valley 18, Central Valley 0

Central Valley 0 0 0 0 —0

Quaker Valley 12 6 0 0 —18

QV: Ethan Moore 44 run (pass failed)

QV: Ryan Jackovik 39 pass from Dylan Moore (pass failed)

QV: Ethan Moore 25 run (pass failed)

Passing leaders: CV, Ameer Dudley 11-31-165-0TD-2INT. QV, Ethan Moore 7-15-183-1TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: CV, Anthony Mendocino 6-128.

Nonconference

Hopewell 21, Mt. Pleasant 19

Hopewell 0 21 0 0 —21

Mt. Pleasant 7 0 6 6 —19

M: Jacob Johnson 16 pass from Lucas Pieszak (Bradley Tait kick)

H: Micah Kimbrough 5 run (Joshua Progar kick)

H: Garrett Nicol 12 run (Nicol pass from Alex Obeldobel)

H: DeShaun Sanders 7 run (kick failed)

M: Johnson 82 pass from Pieszak (pass failed)

M: Johnson 55 pass from Pieszak (pass failed)

Passing leaders: M, Lucas Pieszak 6-15-162-3TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: M, Jacob Johnson 3-153, 3 TDs.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Avonworth 33, Valley 12

Avonworth 7 7 19 0 —33

Valley 12 0 0 0 —12

V: Deonte Ross 48 interception return (kick failed)

A: Turner Grau 80 kickoff return (Jason Novosel kick)

V: Malique Richardson 31 pass from Tyler Green (pass failed)

A: Grau 15 pass from Derek Johncour (Novosel kick)

A: Jax Miller 14 run (Novosel kick)

A: Grau 25 pass from Johncour (kick failed)

A: Jax Miller 2 run (pass failed)

Rushing leaders: V, Deonte Ross 24-100.

Passing leaders: A, Derek Johncour 15-27-252-2TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: A, Turner Grau 8-123, 2 TDs.

Steel Valley 41, East Allegheny 12

East Allegheny 0 0 12 0 —12

Steel Valley 20 0 14 7 —41

SV: Kameron Williams 26 run (Brady Miller kick)

SV: Todd Hill 85 run (Miller kick failed)

SV: Kameron Williams 56 pass from Ronnell Lawrence (Miller kick)

SV: Kameron Williams 25 run (Miller kick)

EA: 74 pass (kick failed)

SV: Kameron Williams 3 run (Miller kick)

EA: 58 fumble return (pass failed)

SV: Hill 17 run (Miller kick)

Rushing leaders: SV, Todd Hill 6-206, 2 TDs; Kameron Williams 16-140, 3 TDs.

Century

Carmichaels 44, Beth-Center 8

Carmichaels 6 23 15 0 —44

Beth-Center 0 0 0 8 —8

B-C: Bailey Lincoski 1 run (pass failed)

B-C: Lincoski 25 run (Dominic Fundy run)

B-C: Lincoski 46 run (pass)

B-C: Fundy 21 run (JJ Berish kick)

B-C: Devin Dingle 80 kickoff return (pass)

B-C: Chase Malanosky pass from Colby Kuhns (Berish kick)

C: Mike Stewart 82 run (Stewart run)

Charleroi 64, Washington 33

Washington 7 6 12 8 —33

Charleroi 23 7 21 13 —64

C: Geno Pellegrini 64 run (Joey Caruso kick)

C: Cole Hunter Perry safety

C: Legend Davis 45 pass from Geno Pellegrini (Caruso kick)

C: Perry 13 pass from Geno Pellegrini (Caruso kick)

W: Zack Swartz 24 run (Lilly Christy kick)

W: Swartz 34 run (run failed)

C: Brayden Mihalcin 3 run (Caruso kick)

C: Dakota Romantino 10 pass from Geno Pellegrini (Caruso kick)

W: Dan Walker 80 pass from Swartz (pass failed)

C: Geno Pellegrini 14 run (Caruso kick)

W: Swartz 6 run (pass failed)

C: Romantino 38 pass from Geno Pellegrini

Rushing leaders: C, Brayden Mihalcin 22-169, TD; Geno Pellegrini 15-119, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: W, Zack Swartz 19-29-263-2TD-1INT. C, Geno Pellegrini 11-17-205-4TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: W, Zahmere Robinson 7-110, TD; Dan Walker 5-104.

Frazier 36, Southmoreland 17

Southmoreland 7 3 0 7 —17

Frazier 6 18 6 6 —36

F: Kenny Fine 13 pass from Julian Muccioli (kick failed)

S: Ronnie Robinson 45 run (Andrew Rodriguez kick)

F: Fine 70 pass from Julian Muccioli (pass failed)

F: Julian Muccioli 48 run (pass failed)

S: Rodriguez 20 field goal

F: Fine 52 pass from Bobby Boggs (kick failed)

F: Julian Muccioli 61 run (kick failed)

S: Zack Cernuto 1 run (Rodriguez kick)

F: Trevor Moon 2 run (pass failed)

Rushing leaders: S, Ronnie Robinson 14-104, TD. F, Julian Muccioli 11-134, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: S, Zack Cernuto 12-32-126-0TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: F, Kenny Fine 3-135, 3 TDs.

Midwestern

Freedom 63, Shenango 0

Freedom 35 21 7 0 —63

Shenango 0 0 0 0 —0

F: Jake Pail 2 run (Nick DiNardo kick)

F: Cody Ross 1 run (DiNardo kick)

F: Noah Henderson 42 pass from Zach Rosa (DiNardo kick)

F: Max Ujhazy 5 run (DiNardo kick)

F: Rosa 41 interception return (DiNardo kick)

F: Pail 10 run (DiNardo kick)

F: Kevin Lawrence 41 fumble return (DiNardo kick)

F: Pail 15 run (DiNardo kick)

F: Brandon Pratte 68 run (DiNardo kick)

Rushing leaders: F, Jake Pail 7-101, 2 TDs.

Mohawk 45, New Brighton 0

Mohawk 20 13 6 6 —45

New Brighton 0 0 0 0 —0

M: Braydon Cameron 3 run (Dylan Lloyd kick)

M: Jordan Mollenkopf 73 pass from Nicholas Wheeler (Lloyd kick)

M: Mollenkopf 43 pass from Wheeler (Lloyd kick)

M: Cameron 4 pass from Wheeler (Lloyd kick)

M: Cameron 5 pass from Wheeler (run failed)

M: Cameron 6 run (Lloyd kick failed)

M: Jake Stapleton 21 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: M, Braydon Cameron 23-146, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: M, Nicholas Wheeler 10-17-194-2TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: M, Jordan Mollenkopf 4-143, 2 TDs.

Riverside 45, Neshannock 14

Neshannock 0 7 0 7 —14

Riverside 7 31 7 0 —45

R: Ben Hughes 4 run (Wyatt Ray kick)

R: Nathan Sciarro 40 field goal

R: LeMarcus Cleckley 40 interception return (Ray kick)

R: Tanner Leavens 5 pass from Ben Hughes (Ray )

R: Josh Bishop 21 pass from Ben Hughes (Ray kick)

N: Jake McCormick 11 run (Tristan Tuck kick)

R: Bishop 51 pass from Ben Hughes (Ray kick)

R: Hunter Nulph 3 run (Ray kick)

N: DJ DeBlasio 55 run (Tuck kick)

Passing leaders: R, Ben Hughes 9-13-171-3TD-0INT.

Three Rivers

Burgettstown 20, Seton LaSalle 6

Burgettstown 0 0 0 20 —20

Seton LaSalle 6 0 0 0 —6

S-LS: James Yanders 49 pass from Max Schipani ( reamer kick failed)

B: Jake Lounder 9 interception return (Seth Phillis kick failed)

B: Lounder 1 run (Phillis kick)

B: Riley Kemper 3 run (Phillis kick)

Rushing leaders: B, Jake Lounder 24-100, TD.

Passing leaders: S-LS, Max Schipani 10-21-125-1TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: S-LS, James Yanders 7-105.

Fort Cherry 20, Carlynton 14 (OT)

Carlynton 0 7 0 0 7 —14

Fort Cherry 0 0 7 0 13 —20

C: Will Richardson 43 run (Rodrigo Corra kick)

FC: Noah Babirad 18 pass from Brady Whalen (Nicholas Ruperto kick)

FC: Zachary Vincenti 10 run (Ruperto kick)

C: Richardson 9 pass from Greiner Maclaine (Corra kick)

FC: Vincenti 20 run (Ruperto kick)

Rushing leaders: C, Will Richardson 7-122, TD.

South Allegheny 34, Brentwood 13

South Allegheny 0 14 20 0 —34

Brentwood 0 7 0 6 —13

B: John Milcic 1 run (Edward Gomez kick)

SA: Brandon Nolder 2 run from Nolder (Cameron Territo kick)

SA: Antonio Epps 15 pass from Epps (Territo kick)

SA: Epps 1 run (kick failed)

SA: Epps 2 run (Territo kick)

SA: Elijah Webb 50 punt return (Territo kick)

B: Jayneil Latham 27 run (pass failed)

Rushing leaders: SA, Antonio Epps 21-144, 3 TDs.

Nonconference

Serra Catholic 24, Ellwood City 14

Serra Catholic 7 0 14 3 —24

Ellwood City 0 7 7 0 —14

SC: Matt Ulishney 55 pass from Patrick Brennan (Nikolas Fedora kick)

EC: Colton Cunningham 36 fumble return (Colin Smith kick)

SC: kanic 30 pass from Brennan (Fedora kick)

SC: Khalil Smith 32 blocked punt return (Fedora kick)

EC: Rick Pitrelli 30 fumble recovery (Colin Smith kick)

SC: Fedora 33 field goal

Passing leaders: SC, Patrick Brennan 11-19-174-3TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: SC, Matt Ulishney 6-131, 2 TDs.

Shady Side Academy 58, Brownsville 6

Brownsville 0 0 0 6 —6

Shady Side Academy 30 14 6 8 —58

SSA: Skyy Moore 74 run (Alex Bellinotto run)

SSA: Mason Tomlin 42 fumble recovery (Bellinotto run)

SSA: Ivor Wood 9 run (run failed)

SSA: Billy Frohlich 58 pass from Moore (Mason Tomlin pass from Moore)

SSA: Moore 34 run (run failed)

SSA: Tevin Anderson 1 run (run failed)

B: Lucas Kremposky 28 run (kick failed)

SSA: Anderson 32 run (Ari Gutstein run)

South Side Beaver 35, Western Beaver 15

Western Beaver 7 0 0 8 —15

South Side Beaver 7 16 6 6 —35

SSB: Jake Botkin 9 run (Calli Grimplin kick)

WB: Raven Chandler 2 run (Zack Shank kick)

SSB: Botkin 4 run (Grimplin kick)

SSB: Botkin 54 run (kick failed)

SSB: Derek Franchek 9 run (kick failed)

WB: Cam Irvine 7 pass from Thaddeus Gray (pass)

SSB: Jake McDougal 13 pass from Aden Almashy (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: SSB, Jake Botkin 25-220, 3 TDs.

Class A

Nonconference

McGuffey 48, Northgate 0

Northgate 0 0 0 0 —0

McGuffey 14 7 21 6 —48

M: Christian Clutter 17 run (kick)

M: Clutter 59 punt return (kick)

M: CJ Cole 14 pass from Marshall Whipkey (kick)

M: Marshall Whipkey 36 run (kick failed)

M: Marshall Whipkey 3 run (Bryton Johnson run)

M: Rocco Falosk 20 run (kick)

M: Christian Cipoletti 5 run (run failed)

Big 7

Cornell 24, Union 0

Cornell 6 6 0 12 —24

Union 0 0 0 0 —0

C: Jalen Lee 20 pass from Zaier Harrison (kick failed)

C: Luke Piccolo 37 pass from Harrison (pass failed)

C: Piccolo 3 run (kick failed)

C: Piccolo 25 pass from Harrison (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: C, Zaier Harrison 15-108.

Passing leaders: C, Zaier Harrison 8-11-146-3TD-0INT.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 46, Sto-Rox 6

Sto-Rox 6 0 0 0 —6

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0 19 7 20 —46

S-R: Amahd Pack 80 pass from Eric Wilson (kick failed)

OLSH: Andrew Schnarre 38 pass from Tyler Bradley (kick failed)

OLSH: Austin Wigley 8 run (pass failed)

OLSH: Jake Haffner 10 fumble recovery (Schnarre kick)

OLSH: Rico Tate 3 pass from Bradley (Schnarre kick)

OLSH: Richard Banks 9 pass from Bradley (run failed)

OLSH: Wigley 1 run (Schnarre kick)

OLSH: Tate 25 pass from Bradley (Schnarre kick)

Rushing leaders: OLSH, Austin Wigley 23-106, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: S-R, Eric Wilson 15-39-175-1TD-3INT. OLSH, Tyler Bradley 20-34-220-4TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: OLSH, Andrew Schnarre 11-114, TD.

Rochester 26, Laurel 14

Rochester 8 12 6 0 —26

Laurel 0 6 8 0 —14

R: Darius Goosby 1 run (Zane Jeffers run)

R: Noah Whiteleather 95 pass from Jeffers (run failed)

R: Ricky Kirkland 32 fumble return (run failed)

L: Luke McCoy 16 run (pass failed)

R: Goosby 1 run (pass failed)

L: McCoy 32 run (Dorn Wade run)

Rushing leaders: R, Darius Goosby 22-122, 2 TDs; Noah Whiteleather 28-109, TD.

Eastern

Greensburg Central Catholic 35, Riverview 0

Riverview 0 0 0 0 —0

Greensburg Central Catholic 7 0 14 14 —35

GCC: Max Pisula 1 run (Nate Ward kick)

GCC: Brandon Brown 36 pass from Max Pisula (Ward kick)

GCC: Jacob Reihart 14 pass from Chase Pisula (Ward kick)

GCC: Max Pisula 10 run (Ward kick)

GCC: Luke Mazowiecki 27 interception return (Ward kick)

Passing leaders: GCC, Max Pisula 9-20-112-2TD-0INT.

Jeannette 38, Leechburg 0

Jeannette 6 12 20 0 —38

Leechburg 0 0 0 0 —0

J: Isaiah Winters 8 pass from Seth Howard (kick failed)

J: Marcus Barnes 43 pass from Howard (pass failed)

J: Jackson Pruitt 40 pass from Howard (kick failed)

J: Zack Berginc 80 kickoff return (kick failed)

J: Melik Gordan 43 interception return (kick failed)

J: Jaden Crosby 6 run (Howard run)

Passing leaders: J, Seth Howard 9-16-183-3TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: J, Jackson Pruitt 4-113, TD.

Tri-County South

Chartiers-Houston 43, Jefferson-Morgan 12

Chartiers-Houston 0 6 14 23 —43

Jefferson-Morgan 0 6 6 0 —12

J-M: Austin Foreman 59 pass from Jake Broadwater (Owen Maddich kick failed)

C-H: Nate Cavello 45 pass from Robbie Ward (Ward kick failed)

J-M: Broadwater 1 run (run failed)

C-H: Tyler Blumen 80 kickoff return (Ward kick failed)

C-H: Seth Dunn 26 run (Jimmy Sadler run)

C-H: Sadler 1 run (Ward kick)

C-H: Sam DeWalt 2 run (Ward kick)

C-H: safety

C-H: Jake Piatt 6 run (Ward kick)

Rushing leaders: J-M, Jonathan Wolfe 16-101.

Monessen 30, California 20

Monessen 0 14 0 16 —30

California 6 0 14 0 —20

C: Michael Zemany 24 pass from Austin Grillo (kick failed)

M: Darnel Howell 26 pass from Dawayne Howell (Isaiah Beltram run)

M: Beltram 1 run (kick failed)

C: Jelani Stafford 2 run (Jelani Stafford pass from Grillo)

C: Jelani Stafford 1 run (kick failed)

M: Devin Whitlock 20 run (Atwon Tucker pass from Whitlock)

M: Marquell Smith 40 pass from Whitlock (Darius Stevenson pass from Whitlock)

Rushing leaders: M, Devin Whitlock 12-110, TD.

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 48, Penns Manor 8

Penns Manor 0 0 0 8 —8

Ligonier Valley 28 6 7 7 —48

LV: Aaron Tutino 55 pass from John Caldwell (Peter Stoll kick)

LV: Tutino 41 pass from Caldwell (Stoll kick)

LV: Kyrie Miller 1 run (Stoll kick)

LV: Zach Beitel 18 pass from Caldwell (Stoll kick)

LV: Sully Schueltz 4 pass from Caldwell (Stoll kick failed)

LV: Tutino 5 pass from Caldwell (Stoll kick)

LV: Schueltz 13 pass from Caldwell (Stoll kick)

PM: Matthew Somogyi 1 run (Jimmy Lightner run)

Rushing leaders: LV, Kyrie Miller 17-102, TD.

Passing leaders: LV, John Caldwell 11-17-189-6TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: LV, Aaron Tutino 6-123, 3 TDs.

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Hempfield at Pine-Richland, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Apollo-Ridge at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.

Class A

Eastern

Springdale at Imani Christian, 1:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Avella at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League

Nonconference

Westinghouse at Linsly School (W.Va.), 1:30 p.m.

Golf

Boys

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 4

Franklin Regional 195, Gateway 224

Medalists: Palmer Jackson (FR), 33; Jason Reber (G), 40

Section 6

Allderdice 297, West Mifflin 298

Medalists: Flynn Marshall (A), 53; Russell Vent (WM), 51

Section 8

Shady Side Academy 198, Highlands 286

Medalist: Brice Delaney (SSA), 35

Class AA

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 203, Geibel Catholic 310

Medalists: Zach Boote (GCC), 34; Caroline Konieczny (G), 43

Section 4

Bentworth 217, Chartiers-Houston 255

Medalists: Jack Hritsko (CH), 35; Luke Dziak (B), 40

Girls

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 170, Upper St. Clair 171

Medalists: Lindsey Powanda (MTL), 35; Sara Steve (USC), 37

Nonsection

Greensburg Central Catholic 161, Norwin 222

Medalists: Meghan Zambruno (GCC), 38; Mallory Donofrio (N), 50

Soccer

Boys

Friday’s results

East-West Classic tournament (at Fleetwood)

Mt. Lebanon at Fleetwood, ppd.

Wilson 2, Quaker Valley 1

Indiana tournament

DuBois 1, Indiana 0

Hollidaysburg 4, Punxsutawney 2

Intersection Kickoff tournament (at Seneca Valley)

Baldwin 1, Chartiers Valley 0

Seneca Valley 2, Norwin 1

WPIAL

Nonsection

Deer Lakes 6, Winchester Thurston 2

Eden Christian Academy 2, Quigley Catholic 1

Franklin Regional 4, Peters Township 0

Penn Hills 2, Carrick 1

Springdale 1, Bishop Canevin 0

Trinity Christian 12, Aquinas Academy 0

Saturday’s schedule

Ambridge tournament

Obama Academy vs. Knoch, 9 a.m.; Highlands at Ambridge, 3 p.m.

Avonworth tournament

Bishop Canevin at Avonworth, 1 p.m.; St. Joseph vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5 p.m.

Belle Vernon tournament

Connellsville vs. McGuffey, 2:30 p.m.; West Mifflin at Belle Vernon, 8 a.m.

Canon-McMillan tournament

Ringgold vs. Central Catholic, 3:15 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Canon-McMillan, 1:30 p.m.

Carlynton tournament

California at Carlynton, 4 p.m.; South Allegheny vs. Hopewell, noon

Chartiers-Houston tournament

Burrell at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.; Waynesburg vs. Steel Valley, noon

East-West Classic (at Wilson)

Mt. Lebanon vs. Exeter Township, 9 a.m.; Quaker Valley vs. Fleetwood, 10:30 a.m.

Fayette County tournament (at Uniontown)

Bentworth at Uniontown, 9 a.m.; Bentworth vs. Laurel Highlands, 2:15 p.m.; Beth-Center vs. Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.; Beth-Center at Uniontown, 11:30 a.m.; Brownsville vs. Albert Gallatin, 10:45 a.m.; Brownsville vs. Geibel Catholic, 5:45 p.m.

Hempfield tournament

Greensburg Salem at Hempfield, 1 p.m.

Indiana tournament

DuBois vs. Hollidaysburg, 10 a.m.; Punxsutawney at Indiana, 10 a.m.

Moon tournament

Brashear vs. Trinity, 6 p.m.; Central Valley at Moon, 8 p.m.

Peters Township tournament

North Catholic vs. Sewickley Academy, 2 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Peters Township, 4 p.m.

Plum tournament

Fox Chapel at Plum, 7 p.m.; West Allegheny vs. Gateway, 5 p.m.

WPIAL

Nonsection

Altoona at Laurel Highlands, 5:30 p.m.; Armstrong at Freeport, 1 p.m.; Beaver County Christian at Eden Christian, noon; Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford, 1:30 p.m.; Hampton at North Allegheny, 1 p.m.; Mohawk at Beaver, 4 p.m.; Monessen at McKeesport, 10 a.m.; Montour at South Fayette, 1 p.m.; Riverside at Blackhawk, 11 a.m.; Seton LaSalle at Deer Lakes, noon; Shaler at Bethel Park, 1:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Dublin Coffman (Ohio), noon

Girls

Friday’s results

Indiana tournament

Burrell 9, DuBois 1

Indiana 5, Ligonier Valley 0

South Hills Classic (at Century V, South Park)

Butler 4, Mt. Lebanon 3

Peters Township 4, Erie McDowell 2

Mercyhurst Prep 2, South Park 1

WPIAL

Class A

Section 4

Ellis School 1, Seton LaSalle 0

Nonsection

Altoona 3, Shaler 2

Deer Lakes 7, Winchester Thurston 1

Mohawk at Eden Christian Academy, ppd.

Quigley Catholic 5, Carrick 1

Seneca Valley 4, Oakland Catholic 0

Vincentian Academy at Shady Side Academy, ppd.

Saturday’s schedule

Ambridge tournament

Highlands at Ambridge, 1 p.m.; Quaker Valley vs. Pine-Richland, 11 a.m.

Avonworth tournament

Bethel Park vs. Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.; North Hills at Avonworth, 3 p.m.

Belle Vernon tournament

Connellsville vs. North Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; West Mifflin at Belle Vernon, 11:15 a.m.

Carlynton tournament

Brashear at Carlynton, 2 p.m.; Obama Academy vs. Hopewell, 10 a.m.

Chartiers-Houston tournament

McGuffey at Chartiers-Houston, 2 p.m.; Steel Valley vs. Beth-Center, 10 a.m.

Fayette County tournament (at Albert Gallatin)

Bentworth vs. Ringgold, 4 p.m.; Brownsville vs. Uniontown, 9 a.m.; Brownsville vs. Ringgold, 12:30 p.m.; Geibel at Albert Gallatin, 2:15 p.m.

Fayette County tournament (at Laurel Highlands)

Bentworth vs. Uniontown, 12:30 p.m.

Indiana tournament

Burrell at Indiana, noon; DuBois vs. Ligonier Valley, noon

South Hills Classic tournament (at South Park)

Chartiers Valley at South Park, 12:30 p.m.; Erie McDowell vs. Butler, 10:30 a.m.; Mt. Lebanon vs. State College, 4 p.m.; Peters Township vs. Mercyhurst Prep, 6 p.m.

WPIAL

Nonsection

Altoona at Laurel Highlands, 2:15 p.m.; Beaver at Central Valley, 2 p.m.; Blackhawk at Riverside, 10 a.m.; Franklin Regional at Elizabeth Forward, 10 a.m.; Jeannette at Mt. Pleasant, 11 a.m.; Latrobe at Gateway, 11:15 a.m.; Monessen at McKeesport, noon; Neshannock at Wilmington, TBD; North Allegheny at Hampton, 11:30 a.m.; Penn-Trafford at Fox Chapel, 10 a.m.; Plum at Penn Hills, 1 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Woodland Hills, 11 a.m.; South Fayette at Waynesburg, 1:30 p.m.; Trinity at Greensburg Salem, 10 a.m.; West Allegheny at Moon, 12:30 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Friday’s results

Class AAA

Section 3

Fox Chapel 5, Penn Hills 0

Nonsection

Fox Chapel 3, Pine-Richland 2

Volleyball

Girls

Friday’s result

WPIAL

Nonsection

Hempfield 3, Greensburg Central Catholic 1

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me