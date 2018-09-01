High school scores, summaries for Aug. 31, 2018
Updated 4 hours ago
High schools
Football
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Central Catholic 20, Seneca Valley 14
Mt. Lebanon 43, Canon-McMillan 29
North Allegheny 56, Norwin 14
Class 5A
Allegheny 8
Bethel Park 41, Woodland Hills 20
Upper St. Clair 16, Peters Township 14
West Allegheny 41, Chartiers Valley 7
Big East
Franklin Regional 45, Plum 7
Gateway 27, Penn-Trafford 7
McKeesport 57, Connellsville 7
Northern
Armstrong 29, Hampton 15
Kiski Area 31, Shaler 14
North Hills 42, Fox Chapel 24
Class 4A
Big 8
Greensburg Salem 41, Trinity 13
Thomas Jefferson 62, Ringgold 0
West Mifflin 35, Indiana 0
Northwest 8
Blackhawk 48, Knoch 12
New Castle 17, Montour 11
South Fayette 35, Beaver 7
Class 3A
Big East
Derry 19, Freeport 13 (OT)
Elizabeth Forward 33, Deer Lakes 14
North Catholic 41, Burrell 7
Yough 42, Uniontown 30
Tri-County West
Aliquippa 55, Waynesburg 0
Beaver Falls 48, South Park 31
Quaker Valley 18, Central Valley 0
Class 2A
Allegheny
Avonworth 33, Valley 12
Steel Valley 41, East Allegheny 12
Century
Beth-Center 44, Carmichaels 8
Charleroi 64, Washington 33
Frazier 36, Southmoreland 17
Midwestern
Freedom 63, Shenango 0
Mohawk 45, New Brighton 0
Riverside 45, Neshannock 14
Three Rivers
Burgettstown 20, Seton LaSalle 6
Fort Cherry 20, Carlynton 14 (2OT)
South Allegheny 34, Brentwood 13
Class A
Big 7
Cornell 24, Union 0
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 46, Sto-Rox 6
Rochester 26, Laurel 14
Eastern
Greensburg Central Catholic 35, Riverview 0
Jeannette 38, Leechburg 0
Tri-County South
Chartiers-Houston 43, Jefferson-Morgan 12
Monessen 30, California 20
West Greene 41, Bentworth 6
Nonconference
Baldwin 58, Butler 13
Belle Vernon 43, Ambridge 0
Clairton 2, Mapletown 0 (fft.)
Hopewell 21, Mt. Pleasant 19
Keystone Oaks 49, Highlands 42
Laurel Highlands 39, Albert Gallatin 13
Mars 23, Moon 13
McGuffey 48, Northgate 0
Penn Hills 50, Latrobe 13
Serra Catholic 24, Ellwood City 14
Shady Side Academy 58, Brownsville 6
South Side Beaver 35, Western Beaver 15
District 6
Heritage
Homer-Center 50, Purchase Line 28
Ligonier Valley 48, Penns Manor 8
Northern Cambria 50, Saltsburg 13
United 57, Blairsville 28
West Shamokin at Marion Center (n)
District 8
City League
University Prep 46, Carrick 0
Nonconference
Wheeling Park (W.Va.) 34, Allderdice 7
Friday’s summaries
WPIAL
Class 6A
Central Catholic 20, Seneca Valley 14
Seneca Valley 7 0 0 7 —14
Central Catholic 7 3 7 3 —20
CC: 39 pass (kick)
SV: Luke Smith 2 pass from Caden Smithco (kick)
CC: field goal
CC: 1 run (kick)
SV: Josh McClean 20 pass from Smithco (kick)
CC: field goal
Passing leaders: SV, Caden Smithco 16-25-144-0TD-0INT.
Mt. Lebanon 43, Canon-McMillan 29
Canon-McMillan 0 7 7 15 —29
Mt. Lebanon 0 7 16 20 —43
C-M: 29 run (Joshua Byers kick)
M: Sam LaSota 8 pass from Seth Morgan (kick)
M: Shandrew Vaughn 74 run (Casey Sorsdal kick failed)
M: Tim Walters 41 pass from Morgan (Sorsdal kick)
C-M: 13 run (Byers kick)
M: Sorsdal 25 field goal
M: Vaughn 20 pass from Morgan (Sorsdal kick)
C-M: Blake Joseph 8 pass from Jon Quinque (Davey Cooper run)
M: LaSota 66 pass from Morgan (Sorsdal kick)
C-M: Littahari Alred 13 pass from Jon Quinque (Byers kick)
M: Morgan 47 run (Sorsdal kick)
Rushing leaders: M, Shandrew Vaughn 11-101, TD.
Passing leaders: C-M, Jon Quinque 15-28-210-2TD-1INT. M, Seth Morgan 25-40-333-4TD-1INT.
Receiving leaders: C-M, Drew Engel 8-115. M, Lucas DeCaro 8-127.
North Allegheny 56, Norwin 14
North Allegheny 7 28 7 14 —56
Norwin 6 0 8 0 —14
NA: Gunnar Fisher 6 run (Issac West kick)
N: Gianni Rizzo 3 run (kick failed)
NA: Gunnar Fisher 1 run (West kick)
NA: Ben Maenza 21 run (West kick)
NA: Joey Porter 19 pass from Ben Petschke (West kick)
NA: Joe Colella 22 run (West kick)
N: Rizzo 19 pass from Jack Salopek (Jake Merlin pass from Jayvon Thrift)
NA: Maenza 1 run (West kick)
NA: Justin Kerber 38 run (West kick)
NA: Precise Colon 65 run (Drew Jeffries kick)
Nonconference
Baldwin 58, Butler 13
Butler 0 0 0 13 —13
Baldwin 34 24 0 0 —58
B: Jarren Kelly 93 kickoff return (Emma Brandwene kick failed)
B: Angelo Priore 55 run (Emma Brandwene kick)
B: Tyler Gurchak 48 interception return (Emma Brandwene kick)
B: Kelly 40 pass from Mason Stahl (Emma Brandwene kick)
B: Priore 47 run (Emma Brandwene kick)
B: Naseer Penn 73 pass from Stahl (Emma Brandwene kick)
B: Kelly 36 interception return (Emma Brandwene kick)
B: Jackson Brandwene 27 field goal
B: C.J. Robbins 36 interception return (Jackson Brandwene kick)
B: Byron Manchester 20 run (Emery Douthette kick)
B: Manchester 5 run (Hunter Crisp pass failed)
Rushing leaders: B, Angelo Priore 2-102, 2 TDs.
Passing leaders: B, Mason Stahl 4-7-149-2TD-1INT.
Class 5A
Allegheny 8
Bethel Park 41, Woodland Hills 20
Woodland Hills 0 7 7 6 —20
Bethel Park 7 16 3 15 —41
BP: Jehvonn Lewis 28 run (John Gummo kick)
WH: Anthony Merideth 13 run (Charles Hanchett kick)
BP: Lewis 39 run (Gummo kick)
BP: safety
BP: Luke Surunis 9 run (Gummo kick)
WH: William Clark 69 run (Hanchett kick)
BP: Gummo 20 field goal
WH: Anthony Merideth 54 run (Hanchett kick failed)
BP: Anthony Chiccitt 8 run (Surunis run)
BP: Lewis 77 run
Rushing leaders: WH, William Clark 15-137, TD. BP, Jehvonn Lewis 20-328, 3 TDs.
Upper St. Clair 16, Peters Township 14
Peters Township 0 0 7 7 —14
Upper St. Clair 7 9 0 0 —16
USC: Chris Pantellis 26 pass from Jason Sweeney (Sean Martin kick)
USC: David Pantelis 21 pass from Sweeney (Martin kick)
USC: safety
PT: Josh Casilli 57 pass from Logan Pfeuffer (Brian Bruzdewicz kick)
PT: Jackson McCloskey 41 pass from Pfeuffer (Bruzdewicz kick)
Passing leaders: PT, Logan Pfeuffer 10-22-166-2TD-3INT. USC, Jason Sweeney 14-28-158-2TD-0INT.
West Allegheny 41, Chartiers Valley 7
West Allegheny 3 28 7 3 —41
Chartiers Valley 0 7 0 0 —7
WA: John Mccardle IV 23 field goal
WA: Kam Kruze 5 run (Mccardle IV kick)
WA: Dante Flati 26 run (Mccardle IV kick)
WA: Kyle Guilfoil 51 pass from Gavin Miller (Mccardle IV kick)
WA: Dante Flati 3 run (Mccardle IV kick)
CV: Griffin Beattie 23 run (Adam Weiss kick)
WA: Nico Flati 13 run (Mccardle IV kick)
WA: Mccardle IV 31 field goal
Rushing leaders: WA, Dante Flati 14-103, 2 TDs.
Big East
Franklin Regional 45, Plum 7
Plum 0 0 0 7 —7
Franklin Regional 14 28 3 0 —45
FR: Mike Evans 14 pass from Adam Rudzinski (Anthony Defalco kick)
FR: Justin Johns 40 interception return (Defalco kick)
FR: Nick Leopold 7 pass from Rudzinski (Defalco kick)
FR: Rudzinski 70 run (Defalco kick)
FR: Evans 32 pass (Defalco kick)
FR: Rudzinski 4 run (Defalco kick)
FR: Defalco 20 field goal
P: Logan Brooks 20 pass from Hunter Linhart (Tyler Kolankowski kick)
Passing leaders: P, Hunter Linhart 9-26-122-1TD-1INT. FR, Adam Rudzinski 9-15-136-3TD-0INT.
Gateway 27, Penn-Trafford 7
Penn-Trafford 7 0 0 0 —7
Gateway 0 14 6 7 —27
P-T: Gabe Dunlap 2 run (Keaton Hier kick)
G: Derrick Davis 1 run (kick failed)
G: Derrick Davis 36 pass from Brendan Majocha (Majocha run)
G: Courtney Jackson 5 pass from Majocha (kick failed)
G: Courtney Jackson 4 run (Cameron Jenkins kick)
Rushing leaders: P-T, Gabe Dunlap 23-101, TD.
Passing leaders: P-T, Gabe Dunlap 9-15-151-0TD-0INT. G, Brendan Majocha 12-19-161-2TD-0INT.
McKeesport 57, Connellsville 14
Connellsville 0 7 0 7 —14
McKeesport 0 27 22 8 —57
M: Konota Gaskins 1 run (Anthony Beitko kick)
M: Lance Robinson interception return (Beitko kick)
C: Jalen Rogers 90 pass from Josh Maher (Gage Gillott kick)
M: Gaskins 20 run (Beitko kick)
M: Devin Sims 40 pass from Gaskins (Beitko kick)
M: Sims 15 pass from Gaskins (Gaskins run)
M: Tyron Adams-Wagner 4 run (Beitko kick)
M: Gaskins 13 run (Beitko kick)
M: Devari Robinson 4 run (Deamontae Diggs pass from Devari Robinson)
C: David Marchewka 70 run (Gillott kick)
Passing leaders: C, Josh Maher 5-18-141-1TD-2INT. M, Konota Gaskins 3-5-100-2TD-0INT.
Northern
Armstrong 29, Hampton 15
Armstrong 0 7 14 8 —29
Hampton 0 7 0 8 —15
A: Isaiah Price 2 run (Jon Hill kick)
H: Max Obenrader 2 run (Harper Cook kick)
A: Isaiah Price 2 run (Hill kick failed)
A: Isaiah Price 5 run (pass)
A: Isaiah Price 7 pass from Jalen Price (Isaiah Price run)
H: Brandon Stephany 11 pass from Obenrader (Obenrader run)
Rushing leaders: A, Jalen Price 12-139; Isaac Ridinger 29-103.
Passing leaders: H, Max Obenrader 14-20-188-1TD-0INT.
Receiving leaders: H, Brandon Sickles 7-111.
Kiski Area 31, Shaler 14
Shaler 0 7 7 0 —14
Kiski Area 0 17 7 7 —31
KA: Drew DiNunzio-Biss 1 run (Nick Smith kick)
KA: Jack Colecchi 4 run (Smith kick)
KA: Smith 25 field goal
S: Brennan Fugh 54 pass from Darin Mizgorski (Brandon Berdik kick)
KA: Colecchi 55 pass from Ryne Wallace (Smith kick)
S: Joey Kremer 6 run (Berdik kick)
KA: Colecchi 42 pass from Wallace (Smith kick)
Passing leaders: S, Darin Mizgorski 15-27-251-1TD-0INT. KA, Ryne Wallace 11-27-245-2TD-0INT.
Receiving leaders: S, Brennan Fugh 10-204, TD.
North Hills 42, Fox Chapel 24
North Hills 0 14 7 21 —42
Fox Chapel 7 3 0 14 —24
FC: Korey Simmons 48 pass from Shane Susnak (Zachary Yonas kick)
NH: Tyler Brennan 12 run (Dan Wagner kick)
FC: Yonas 21 field goal
NH: Brennan 58 run (Wagner kick)
NH: Brennan 65 run (Wagner kick)
NH: Brennan 9 run (Wagner kick)
FC: Graham Childs 22 pass from Susnak (Yonas kick)
NH: Brennan 45 run (Wagner kick)
NH: Dylan Pawling 22 run (Wagner kick)
FC: Justin Rice 1 run (Yonas kick)
Rushing leaders: NH, Tyler Brennan 18-270, 5 TDs.
Passing leaders: FC, Shane Susnak 21-28-220-2TD-0INT.
Nonconference
Mars 23, Moon Area 13
Moon Area 0 7 0 6 —13
Mars 0 10 7 6 —23
M: Andrew Recchia 34 pass from Tyler Kowalkowski (Blake Edwards kick)
M: Jeremiah Dean 0 fumble return (Brendan Kitchen )
M: Edwards 31 field goal
M: Garrett Reinke 35 run (Edwards kick)
M: Reinke 24 run (kick failed)
M: Brady Sunday 2 run (pass failed)
Rushing leaders: M, Brady Sunday 24-146, TD. M, Garrett Reinke 26-216, 2 TDs.
Penn Hills 50, Latrobe 13
Latrobe 7 0 0 6 —13
Penn Hills 14 12 18 6 —50
L: Zakharee Williams 49 pass from Branden Crosby (Nathan Clair kick)
PH: Daequan Hardy 20 pass from Hollis Mathis (Tank Smith kick)
PH: Mathis 55 run (Mathis pass from Anthony Grimes)
PH: Smith 34 run (Grimes pass failed from Corey Thomas Jr.)
PH: Richard Martin 33 pass from Mathis (Mathis pass failed)
PH: Mathis 68 run (Mathis pass failed)
PH: Grimes 14 pass from Eddie McKissick (Mathis pass failed)
PH: Thomas Jr. 12 pass from Mathis (Smith run failed)
L: Connor Burkey 5 run (John McHenry kick failed)
PH: Aakeem Snell 44 pass from Kahmi Naylor (Arlon Thompson run)
Rushing leaders: PH, Hollis Mathis 8-181, 2 TDs.
Passing leaders: PH, Hollis Mathis 13-15-185-4TD-0INT.
Laurel Highlands 39, Albert Gallatin 13
Laurel Highlands 7 12 7 13 —39
Albert Gallatin 0 0 7 6 —13
LH: Conner Basinger 1 run (Daniel Izzi kick)
LH: Tyler Christopher 13 pass from Basinger (run failed)
LH: Ryan Fike 10 pass from Basinger (run failed)
LH: Basinger 1 run (Izzi kick)
AG: Javon Davis 35 pass from Braeden Moody (Nathan Sutton kick)
LH: Basinger 15 run (kick failed)
AG: Moody 3 run (kick failed)
LH: Trent Livingston 5 run (Izzi kick)
Rushing leaders: LH, Conner Basinger 20-112, 3 TDs.
Passing leaders: LH, Conner Basinger 9-14-118-2TD-0INT.
Class 4A
Big 8
Greensburg Salem 41, Trinity 13
Trinity 0 0 6 7 —13
Greensburg Salem 7 7 20 7 —41
GS: Tyler Williams 37 pass from Trent Patrick (Ethan Turnbull kick)
GS: Cavan Trout 26 pass from Patrick (Ethan Turnbull kick)
GS: Patrick 26 run (Ethan Turnbull kick failed)
T: Marquese Lacks 21 pass from Stevie Stewart (Ryan Hornickel kick failed)
GS: Aaren Putt 4 pass from Patrick (Ethan Turnbull kick)
GS: Patrick 39 run (Ethan Turnbull kick)
T: Micah Finley 18 run (Hornickel kick)
GS: Alex Briggs 5 run (Ethan Turnbull kick)
Passing leaders: T, Stevie Stewart 8-20-174-1TD-0INT. GS, Trent Patrick 7-8-143-3TD-1INT.
Thomas Jefferson 62, Ringgold 0
Ringgold 0 0 0 0 —0
Thomas Jefferson 34 7 21 0 —62
TJ: Dan Deabner 29 pass from Shane Stump (A.J. Meshanko kick failed)
TJ: Max Shaw 40 run (Meshanko kick)
TJ: Shaw 51 run (Meshanko kick)
TJ: Deabner 16 pass from Shaw (Meshanko kick)
TJ: Deabner 32 pass from Shaw (Meshanko kick)
TJ: Jack Konick 9 pass from Jake Pugh (Meshanko kick)
TJ: Isaac Eckley 14 run (Meshanko kick)
TJ: Konick 16 fumble recovery (Meshanko kick)
TJ: Konick 0 fumble recovery (Meshanko kick)
Rushing leaders: TJ, Max Shaw 5-126.
West Mifflin 35, Indiana 0
West Mifflin 7 0 14 14 —35
Indiana 0 0 0 0 —0
WM: Parrish Parker 5 run (Jared Calvert kick)
WM: Parker 62 run (Calvert kick)
WM: Parker 22 run (Calvert kick)
WM: Parker 6 run (Calvert kick)
WM: Zion Weems 15 run (Calvert kick)
Rushing leaders: WM, Parrish Parker 23-245, 4 TDs.
Passing leaders: WM, Matthew Schuster 4-9-123-0TD-0INT.
Receiving leaders: WM, Bryant Johnson 3-112.
Northwest 8
Blackhawk 48, Knoch 12
Knoch 0 6 6 0 —12
Blackhawk 13 21 7 7 —48
B: Marques Watson-Trent 5 run (Ethan Burawa kick)
B: Kenny Gawley 6 run (Burawa kick failed)
B: Josh Butcher 25 run (Carmen Campagna pass failed)
B: Gawley 40 run (Burawa kick)
K: Noah Cetnar 59 pass from Chase Mullen (Josh Goldscheitter kick failed)
B: Ryan Heckathorn 44 pass from Chance Liptak (Campagna run)
B: Jarrett Wright 34 punt return (Burawa kick)
K: Luke Goodlin 4 run (Mullen pass failed)
B: T. Dietterich 9 run (Burawa kick)
Rushing leaders: B, Kenny Gawley 16-134.
Passing leaders: K, Chase Mullen 0-0-105-0TD-0INT.
New Castle 17, Montour 11
New Castle 7 7 3 0 —17
Montour 3 0 8 0 —11
M: Robert Rippole 26 field goal
NC: Trenton Kimbrough 75 interception return (Brayden Cartwright kick)
NC: Drew Cox 5 run (Cartwright kick)
M: Anthony Tambellini 45 pass from Logan Persinger (William White run)
NC: Cartwright 27 field goal
Passing leaders: M, Luke Persinger 10-18-138-1TD-1INT.
Receiving leaders: M, Anthony Tambellini 6-116, TD.
South Fayette 35, Beaver 7
Beaver 0 0 0 7 —7
South Fayette 21 14 0 0 —35
SF: Peyton Tinney 35 pass from Jamie Diven (Ryan Coe kick)
SF: Nolan Lutz 16 pass from Diven (Coe kick)
SF: Charley Rossi 16 pass from Diven (Coe kick)
SF: Douglas Brandy 22 pass from Diven (Coe kick)
SF: Mike Trimbur 17 pass from Diven (Coe kick)
B: Brody Culley 25 interception return (Beckett Connelly kick)
Passing leaders: SF, Jamie Diven 10-13-180-5TD-0INT.
Nonconference
Belle Vernon 43, Ambridge 0
Ambridge 0 0 0 0 —0
Belle Vernon 22 21 0 0 —43
BV: Larry Callaway 7 run (Cameron Guess kick)
BV: Ian Maloney fumble recovery (Hunter Ruokonen run)
BV: Nolan Labuda 12 pass from Jarod Hartman (Guess kick)
BV: Mason Pascoe 21 run (Guess kick)
BV: Ruokonen 5 pass from Hartman (Guess kick)
BV: Pascoe 6 run (Guess kick)
Rushing leaders: BV, Mason Pascoe 10-101, 2 TDs.
Passing leaders: BV, Jarod Hartman 10-12-103-2TD-0INT.
Keystone Oaks 49, Highlands 42
Highlands 6 7 15 14 —42
Keystone Oaks 0 7 21 21 —49
H: Johnny Crise 99 pass from Seth Cohen (Jaci Bowser kick failed)
H: Crise 38 pass from Cohen (Jaci Bowser kick)
KO: Michael Daure 19 pass from Logan Shrubb (Gio Valforte kick)
KO: Daure 9 run (Valforte kick)
H: Crise 23 pass from Cohen (Jaci Bowser kick)
KO: Daure 2 run (Valforte kick)
H: Cohen 61 run from Cohen (Cohen pass from DJ Loveland)
KO: Daure 2 run (Valforte kick)
H: Crise 35 pass from Cohen (Jaci Bowser kick)
KO: Shrubb 57 run (Valforte kick)
KO: Daure 34 run (Valforte kick)
KO: Daure 6 run (Valforte kick)
H: Crise 41 pass from Cohen (Jaci Bowser kick)
Rushing leaders: H, Seth Cohen 13-106. KO, Logan Shrubb 18-216; Michael Daure 32-177, 5 TDs.
Passing leaders: H, Seth Cohen 15-31-366-5TD-1INT. KO, Logan Shrubb 16-24-200-1TD-1INT.
Receiving leaders: H, Johnny Crise 10-301, 5 TDs. KO, C.J. Morrow 5-100.
Class 3A
Big East
Derry 19, Freeport 13 (OT)
Derry 0 0 13 0 6—19
Freeport 7 0 6 0 0—13
F: Austin Romanchak 26 pass from Patrick Keeley (Ricky Hunter kick)
F: Romanchak 80 kickoff return (kick failed)
D: Colton Nemcheck 3 run (Jordan Webb kick)
D: Justin Flack 56 run (kick failed)
D: Onreey Stewart 2 run (kick failed)
Rushing leaders: D, Justin Flack 12-109, TD.
Elizabeth Forward 33, Deer Lakes 14
Deer Lakes 0 0 8 6 —14
Elizabeth Forward 7 10 7 9 —33
EF: Zachary Benedek 7 run (Andrew Smith kick)
EF: Smith 36 field goal
EF: Benedek 5 run (Smith kick)
EF: Nate Alberts 43 pass from Benedek (Smith kick)
DL: Aris Hasley 23 run (Jared Colton run)
DL: Hasley 12 run (pass failed)
EF: safety
EF: Evan Lewis 5 run (Smith kick)
Passing leaders: DL, Aris Hasley 10-20-103-0TD-2INT.
North Catholic 41, Burrell 7
North Catholic 14 27 0 0 —41
Burrell 0 0 0 7 —7
NC: Tyree Brown 44 pass from Zack Rocco (Will Kunzmann kick)
NC: Nikhai Hill-Green 37 pass from Rocco (Kunzmann kick)
NC: Brown 33 pass from Rocco (Kunzmann kick)
NC: Rashod Allen 20 pass from Rocco (Kunzmann kick)
NC: Brown 65 pass from Rocco (kick failed)
NC: Cameron Branch 9 run (Kunzmann kick)
B: Seth Fischbach pass
Passing leaders: NC, Zack Rocco 11-14-297-5TD-0INT.
Receiving leaders: NC, Tyree Brown 3-142, 3 TDs.
Yough 42, Uniontown 30
Yough 20 16 0 6 —42
Uniontown 0 0 7 23 —30
Y: Dustin Shoaf 82 run (run failed)
Y: Gamal Marballie 6 pass from Jake Sever (pass failed)
Y: Marballie 44 pass from Sever (Reno Ustazewski pass from Sever)
Y: Shoaf 32 run (Shoaf pass from Sever)
Y: Shoaf 5 run (CJ Waldier pass from Sever)
U: Dom Richter 76 kickoff return (Scott Fitzpatrick kick)
U: Richter 2 run (Fitzpatrick kick)
Y: Ustazewski 19 run (run failed)
U: Richter 82 kickoff return (Ky’ron Craggette run)
U: Dakota Burkholder 5 pass from Richter (Richter run)
Rushing leaders: Y, Dustin Shoaf 15-299, 3 TDs. U, Ky’ron Craggette 19-151.
Tri-County West
Aliquippa 55, Waynesburg 0
Aliquippa 28 14 6 7 —55
Waynesburg 0 0 0 0 —0
A: MJ Devonshire 64 punt return (Daniel Elmore kick)
A: William Gipson 51 pass from Eli Kosanovich (Elmore kick)
A: Devonshire 28 run (Elmore kick)
A: Devonshire 51 punt return (Elmore kick)
A: Devonshire 62 punt return (Elmore kick)
A: Avante McKenzie 2 run (Elmore kick)
A: McKenzie 28 run (Elmore kick failed)
A: Cyair Clark 57 pass from Vaughn Morris (Elmore kick)
Beaver Falls 48, South Park 31
Beaver Falls 13 20 7 8 —48
South Park 7 12 6 6 —31
SP: Rudy Mihoces 3 run (Adam Johnson kick)
BF: Brice Anderson 41 pass from Noah Vaughan (Dayln Brickner kick)
BF: Josh Hough 1 run (kick failed)
SP: Mihoces 1 run (kick failed)
BF: Amen Cottrill 7 run (kick failed)
SP: Mihoces 21 run (kick failed)
BF: Cottrill 80 kickoff return (Cottrill run)
BF: Hough 19 run (Cottrill run)
SP: Nicholas Schnepp 30 pass from Stephen Kmonk (kick failed)
BF: Anderson 35 pass from Brendin Brickner (Brendin Brickner kick)
BF: Kyzer Cleckley 65 fumble recovery (Anderson run)
SP: Jacob Robertshaw 9 pass from Kmonk (pass failed)
Rushing leaders: SP, Rudy Mihoces 21-127, 3 TDs.
Quaker Valley 18, Central Valley 0
Central Valley 0 0 0 0 —0
Quaker Valley 12 6 0 0 —18
QV: Ethan Moore 44 run (pass failed)
QV: Ryan Jackovik 39 pass from Dylan Moore (pass failed)
QV: Ethan Moore 25 run (pass failed)
Passing leaders: CV, Ameer Dudley 11-31-165-0TD-2INT. QV, Ethan Moore 7-15-183-1TD-0INT.
Receiving leaders: CV, Anthony Mendocino 6-128.
Nonconference
Hopewell 21, Mt. Pleasant 19
Hopewell 0 21 0 0 —21
Mt. Pleasant 7 0 6 6 —19
M: Jacob Johnson 16 pass from Lucas Pieszak (Bradley Tait kick)
H: Micah Kimbrough 5 run (Joshua Progar kick)
H: Garrett Nicol 12 run (Nicol pass from Alex Obeldobel)
H: DeShaun Sanders 7 run (kick failed)
M: Johnson 82 pass from Pieszak (pass failed)
M: Johnson 55 pass from Pieszak (pass failed)
Passing leaders: M, Lucas Pieszak 6-15-162-3TD-0INT.
Receiving leaders: M, Jacob Johnson 3-153, 3 TDs.
Class 2A
Allegheny
Avonworth 33, Valley 12
Avonworth 7 7 19 0 —33
Valley 12 0 0 0 —12
V: Deonte Ross 48 interception return (kick failed)
A: Turner Grau 80 kickoff return (Jason Novosel kick)
V: Malique Richardson 31 pass from Tyler Green (pass failed)
A: Grau 15 pass from Derek Johncour (Novosel kick)
A: Jax Miller 14 run (Novosel kick)
A: Grau 25 pass from Johncour (kick failed)
A: Jax Miller 2 run (pass failed)
Rushing leaders: V, Deonte Ross 24-100.
Passing leaders: A, Derek Johncour 15-27-252-2TD-1INT.
Receiving leaders: A, Turner Grau 8-123, 2 TDs.
Steel Valley 41, East Allegheny 12
East Allegheny 0 0 12 0 —12
Steel Valley 20 0 14 7 —41
SV: Kameron Williams 26 run (Brady Miller kick)
SV: Todd Hill 85 run (Miller kick failed)
SV: Kameron Williams 56 pass from Ronnell Lawrence (Miller kick)
SV: Kameron Williams 25 run (Miller kick)
EA: 74 pass (kick failed)
SV: Kameron Williams 3 run (Miller kick)
EA: 58 fumble return (pass failed)
SV: Hill 17 run (Miller kick)
Rushing leaders: SV, Todd Hill 6-206, 2 TDs; Kameron Williams 16-140, 3 TDs.
Century
Carmichaels 44, Beth-Center 8
Carmichaels 6 23 15 0 —44
Beth-Center 0 0 0 8 —8
B-C: Bailey Lincoski 1 run (pass failed)
B-C: Lincoski 25 run (Dominic Fundy run)
B-C: Lincoski 46 run (pass)
B-C: Fundy 21 run (JJ Berish kick)
B-C: Devin Dingle 80 kickoff return (pass)
B-C: Chase Malanosky pass from Colby Kuhns (Berish kick)
C: Mike Stewart 82 run (Stewart run)
Charleroi 64, Washington 33
Washington 7 6 12 8 —33
Charleroi 23 7 21 13 —64
C: Geno Pellegrini 64 run (Joey Caruso kick)
C: Cole Hunter Perry safety
C: Legend Davis 45 pass from Geno Pellegrini (Caruso kick)
C: Perry 13 pass from Geno Pellegrini (Caruso kick)
W: Zack Swartz 24 run (Lilly Christy kick)
W: Swartz 34 run (run failed)
C: Brayden Mihalcin 3 run (Caruso kick)
C: Dakota Romantino 10 pass from Geno Pellegrini (Caruso kick)
W: Dan Walker 80 pass from Swartz (pass failed)
C: Geno Pellegrini 14 run (Caruso kick)
W: Swartz 6 run (pass failed)
C: Romantino 38 pass from Geno Pellegrini
Rushing leaders: C, Brayden Mihalcin 22-169, TD; Geno Pellegrini 15-119, 2 TDs.
Passing leaders: W, Zack Swartz 19-29-263-2TD-1INT. C, Geno Pellegrini 11-17-205-4TD-1INT.
Receiving leaders: W, Zahmere Robinson 7-110, TD; Dan Walker 5-104.
Frazier 36, Southmoreland 17
Southmoreland 7 3 0 7 —17
Frazier 6 18 6 6 —36
F: Kenny Fine 13 pass from Julian Muccioli (kick failed)
S: Ronnie Robinson 45 run (Andrew Rodriguez kick)
F: Fine 70 pass from Julian Muccioli (pass failed)
F: Julian Muccioli 48 run (pass failed)
S: Rodriguez 20 field goal
F: Fine 52 pass from Bobby Boggs (kick failed)
F: Julian Muccioli 61 run (kick failed)
S: Zack Cernuto 1 run (Rodriguez kick)
F: Trevor Moon 2 run (pass failed)
Rushing leaders: S, Ronnie Robinson 14-104, TD. F, Julian Muccioli 11-134, 2 TDs.
Passing leaders: S, Zack Cernuto 12-32-126-0TD-1INT.
Receiving leaders: F, Kenny Fine 3-135, 3 TDs.
Midwestern
Freedom 63, Shenango 0
Freedom 35 21 7 0 —63
Shenango 0 0 0 0 —0
F: Jake Pail 2 run (Nick DiNardo kick)
F: Cody Ross 1 run (DiNardo kick)
F: Noah Henderson 42 pass from Zach Rosa (DiNardo kick)
F: Max Ujhazy 5 run (DiNardo kick)
F: Rosa 41 interception return (DiNardo kick)
F: Pail 10 run (DiNardo kick)
F: Kevin Lawrence 41 fumble return (DiNardo kick)
F: Pail 15 run (DiNardo kick)
F: Brandon Pratte 68 run (DiNardo kick)
Rushing leaders: F, Jake Pail 7-101, 2 TDs.
Mohawk 45, New Brighton 0
Mohawk 20 13 6 6 —45
New Brighton 0 0 0 0 —0
M: Braydon Cameron 3 run (Dylan Lloyd kick)
M: Jordan Mollenkopf 73 pass from Nicholas Wheeler (Lloyd kick)
M: Mollenkopf 43 pass from Wheeler (Lloyd kick)
M: Cameron 4 pass from Wheeler (Lloyd kick)
M: Cameron 5 pass from Wheeler (run failed)
M: Cameron 6 run (Lloyd kick failed)
M: Jake Stapleton 21 run (kick failed)
Rushing leaders: M, Braydon Cameron 23-146, 2 TDs.
Passing leaders: M, Nicholas Wheeler 10-17-194-2TD-0INT.
Receiving leaders: M, Jordan Mollenkopf 4-143, 2 TDs.
Riverside 45, Neshannock 14
Neshannock 0 7 0 7 —14
Riverside 7 31 7 0 —45
R: Ben Hughes 4 run (Wyatt Ray kick)
R: Nathan Sciarro 40 field goal
R: LeMarcus Cleckley 40 interception return (Ray kick)
R: Tanner Leavens 5 pass from Ben Hughes (Ray )
R: Josh Bishop 21 pass from Ben Hughes (Ray kick)
N: Jake McCormick 11 run (Tristan Tuck kick)
R: Bishop 51 pass from Ben Hughes (Ray kick)
R: Hunter Nulph 3 run (Ray kick)
N: DJ DeBlasio 55 run (Tuck kick)
Passing leaders: R, Ben Hughes 9-13-171-3TD-0INT.
Three Rivers
Burgettstown 20, Seton LaSalle 6
Burgettstown 0 0 0 20 —20
Seton LaSalle 6 0 0 0 —6
S-LS: James Yanders 49 pass from Max Schipani ( reamer kick failed)
B: Jake Lounder 9 interception return (Seth Phillis kick failed)
B: Lounder 1 run (Phillis kick)
B: Riley Kemper 3 run (Phillis kick)
Rushing leaders: B, Jake Lounder 24-100, TD.
Passing leaders: S-LS, Max Schipani 10-21-125-1TD-0INT.
Receiving leaders: S-LS, James Yanders 7-105.
Fort Cherry 20, Carlynton 14 (OT)
Carlynton 0 7 0 0 7 —14
Fort Cherry 0 0 7 0 13 —20
C: Will Richardson 43 run (Rodrigo Corra kick)
FC: Noah Babirad 18 pass from Brady Whalen (Nicholas Ruperto kick)
FC: Zachary Vincenti 10 run (Ruperto kick)
C: Richardson 9 pass from Greiner Maclaine (Corra kick)
FC: Vincenti 20 run (Ruperto kick)
Rushing leaders: C, Will Richardson 7-122, TD.
South Allegheny 34, Brentwood 13
South Allegheny 0 14 20 0 —34
Brentwood 0 7 0 6 —13
B: John Milcic 1 run (Edward Gomez kick)
SA: Brandon Nolder 2 run from Nolder (Cameron Territo kick)
SA: Antonio Epps 15 pass from Epps (Territo kick)
SA: Epps 1 run (kick failed)
SA: Epps 2 run (Territo kick)
SA: Elijah Webb 50 punt return (Territo kick)
B: Jayneil Latham 27 run (pass failed)
Rushing leaders: SA, Antonio Epps 21-144, 3 TDs.
Nonconference
Serra Catholic 24, Ellwood City 14
Serra Catholic 7 0 14 3 —24
Ellwood City 0 7 7 0 —14
SC: Matt Ulishney 55 pass from Patrick Brennan (Nikolas Fedora kick)
EC: Colton Cunningham 36 fumble return (Colin Smith kick)
SC: kanic 30 pass from Brennan (Fedora kick)
SC: Khalil Smith 32 blocked punt return (Fedora kick)
EC: Rick Pitrelli 30 fumble recovery (Colin Smith kick)
SC: Fedora 33 field goal
Passing leaders: SC, Patrick Brennan 11-19-174-3TD-0INT.
Receiving leaders: SC, Matt Ulishney 6-131, 2 TDs.
Shady Side Academy 58, Brownsville 6
Brownsville 0 0 0 6 —6
Shady Side Academy 30 14 6 8 —58
SSA: Skyy Moore 74 run (Alex Bellinotto run)
SSA: Mason Tomlin 42 fumble recovery (Bellinotto run)
SSA: Ivor Wood 9 run (run failed)
SSA: Billy Frohlich 58 pass from Moore (Mason Tomlin pass from Moore)
SSA: Moore 34 run (run failed)
SSA: Tevin Anderson 1 run (run failed)
B: Lucas Kremposky 28 run (kick failed)
SSA: Anderson 32 run (Ari Gutstein run)
South Side Beaver 35, Western Beaver 15
Western Beaver 7 0 0 8 —15
South Side Beaver 7 16 6 6 —35
SSB: Jake Botkin 9 run (Calli Grimplin kick)
WB: Raven Chandler 2 run (Zack Shank kick)
SSB: Botkin 4 run (Grimplin kick)
SSB: Botkin 54 run (kick failed)
SSB: Derek Franchek 9 run (kick failed)
WB: Cam Irvine 7 pass from Thaddeus Gray (pass)
SSB: Jake McDougal 13 pass from Aden Almashy (kick failed)
Rushing leaders: SSB, Jake Botkin 25-220, 3 TDs.
Class A
Nonconference
McGuffey 48, Northgate 0
Northgate 0 0 0 0 —0
McGuffey 14 7 21 6 —48
M: Christian Clutter 17 run (kick)
M: Clutter 59 punt return (kick)
M: CJ Cole 14 pass from Marshall Whipkey (kick)
M: Marshall Whipkey 36 run (kick failed)
M: Marshall Whipkey 3 run (Bryton Johnson run)
M: Rocco Falosk 20 run (kick)
M: Christian Cipoletti 5 run (run failed)
Big 7
Cornell 24, Union 0
Cornell 6 6 0 12 —24
Union 0 0 0 0 —0
C: Jalen Lee 20 pass from Zaier Harrison (kick failed)
C: Luke Piccolo 37 pass from Harrison (pass failed)
C: Piccolo 3 run (kick failed)
C: Piccolo 25 pass from Harrison (kick failed)
Rushing leaders: C, Zaier Harrison 15-108.
Passing leaders: C, Zaier Harrison 8-11-146-3TD-0INT.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 46, Sto-Rox 6
Sto-Rox 6 0 0 0 —6
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0 19 7 20 —46
S-R: Amahd Pack 80 pass from Eric Wilson (kick failed)
OLSH: Andrew Schnarre 38 pass from Tyler Bradley (kick failed)
OLSH: Austin Wigley 8 run (pass failed)
OLSH: Jake Haffner 10 fumble recovery (Schnarre kick)
OLSH: Rico Tate 3 pass from Bradley (Schnarre kick)
OLSH: Richard Banks 9 pass from Bradley (run failed)
OLSH: Wigley 1 run (Schnarre kick)
OLSH: Tate 25 pass from Bradley (Schnarre kick)
Rushing leaders: OLSH, Austin Wigley 23-106, 2 TDs.
Passing leaders: S-R, Eric Wilson 15-39-175-1TD-3INT. OLSH, Tyler Bradley 20-34-220-4TD-0INT.
Receiving leaders: OLSH, Andrew Schnarre 11-114, TD.
Rochester 26, Laurel 14
Rochester 8 12 6 0 —26
Laurel 0 6 8 0 —14
R: Darius Goosby 1 run (Zane Jeffers run)
R: Noah Whiteleather 95 pass from Jeffers (run failed)
R: Ricky Kirkland 32 fumble return (run failed)
L: Luke McCoy 16 run (pass failed)
R: Goosby 1 run (pass failed)
L: McCoy 32 run (Dorn Wade run)
Rushing leaders: R, Darius Goosby 22-122, 2 TDs; Noah Whiteleather 28-109, TD.
Eastern
Greensburg Central Catholic 35, Riverview 0
Riverview 0 0 0 0 —0
Greensburg Central Catholic 7 0 14 14 —35
GCC: Max Pisula 1 run (Nate Ward kick)
GCC: Brandon Brown 36 pass from Max Pisula (Ward kick)
GCC: Jacob Reihart 14 pass from Chase Pisula (Ward kick)
GCC: Max Pisula 10 run (Ward kick)
GCC: Luke Mazowiecki 27 interception return (Ward kick)
Passing leaders: GCC, Max Pisula 9-20-112-2TD-0INT.
Jeannette 38, Leechburg 0
Jeannette 6 12 20 0 —38
Leechburg 0 0 0 0 —0
J: Isaiah Winters 8 pass from Seth Howard (kick failed)
J: Marcus Barnes 43 pass from Howard (pass failed)
J: Jackson Pruitt 40 pass from Howard (kick failed)
J: Zack Berginc 80 kickoff return (kick failed)
J: Melik Gordan 43 interception return (kick failed)
J: Jaden Crosby 6 run (Howard run)
Passing leaders: J, Seth Howard 9-16-183-3TD-0INT.
Receiving leaders: J, Jackson Pruitt 4-113, TD.
Tri-County South
Chartiers-Houston 43, Jefferson-Morgan 12
Chartiers-Houston 0 6 14 23 —43
Jefferson-Morgan 0 6 6 0 —12
J-M: Austin Foreman 59 pass from Jake Broadwater (Owen Maddich kick failed)
C-H: Nate Cavello 45 pass from Robbie Ward (Ward kick failed)
J-M: Broadwater 1 run (run failed)
C-H: Tyler Blumen 80 kickoff return (Ward kick failed)
C-H: Seth Dunn 26 run (Jimmy Sadler run)
C-H: Sadler 1 run (Ward kick)
C-H: Sam DeWalt 2 run (Ward kick)
C-H: safety
C-H: Jake Piatt 6 run (Ward kick)
Rushing leaders: J-M, Jonathan Wolfe 16-101.
Monessen 30, California 20
Monessen 0 14 0 16 —30
California 6 0 14 0 —20
C: Michael Zemany 24 pass from Austin Grillo (kick failed)
M: Darnel Howell 26 pass from Dawayne Howell (Isaiah Beltram run)
M: Beltram 1 run (kick failed)
C: Jelani Stafford 2 run (Jelani Stafford pass from Grillo)
C: Jelani Stafford 1 run (kick failed)
M: Devin Whitlock 20 run (Atwon Tucker pass from Whitlock)
M: Marquell Smith 40 pass from Whitlock (Darius Stevenson pass from Whitlock)
Rushing leaders: M, Devin Whitlock 12-110, TD.
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley 48, Penns Manor 8
Penns Manor 0 0 0 8 —8
Ligonier Valley 28 6 7 7 —48
LV: Aaron Tutino 55 pass from John Caldwell (Peter Stoll kick)
LV: Tutino 41 pass from Caldwell (Stoll kick)
LV: Kyrie Miller 1 run (Stoll kick)
LV: Zach Beitel 18 pass from Caldwell (Stoll kick)
LV: Sully Schueltz 4 pass from Caldwell (Stoll kick failed)
LV: Tutino 5 pass from Caldwell (Stoll kick)
LV: Schueltz 13 pass from Caldwell (Stoll kick)
PM: Matthew Somogyi 1 run (Jimmy Lightner run)
Rushing leaders: LV, Kyrie Miller 17-102, TD.
Passing leaders: LV, John Caldwell 11-17-189-6TD-0INT.
Receiving leaders: LV, Aaron Tutino 6-123, 3 TDs.
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Hempfield at Pine-Richland, 1 p.m.
Class 2A
Allegheny
Apollo-Ridge at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.
Class A
Eastern
Springdale at Imani Christian, 1:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Avella at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
District 8
City League
Nonconference
Westinghouse at Linsly School (W.Va.), 1:30 p.m.
Golf
Boys
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 4
Franklin Regional 195, Gateway 224
Medalists: Palmer Jackson (FR), 33; Jason Reber (G), 40
Section 6
Allderdice 297, West Mifflin 298
Medalists: Flynn Marshall (A), 53; Russell Vent (WM), 51
Section 8
Shady Side Academy 198, Highlands 286
Medalist: Brice Delaney (SSA), 35
Class AA
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 203, Geibel Catholic 310
Medalists: Zach Boote (GCC), 34; Caroline Konieczny (G), 43
Section 4
Bentworth 217, Chartiers-Houston 255
Medalists: Jack Hritsko (CH), 35; Luke Dziak (B), 40
Girls
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon 170, Upper St. Clair 171
Medalists: Lindsey Powanda (MTL), 35; Sara Steve (USC), 37
Nonsection
Greensburg Central Catholic 161, Norwin 222
Medalists: Meghan Zambruno (GCC), 38; Mallory Donofrio (N), 50
Soccer
Boys
Friday’s results
East-West Classic tournament (at Fleetwood)
Mt. Lebanon at Fleetwood, ppd.
Wilson 2, Quaker Valley 1
Indiana tournament
DuBois 1, Indiana 0
Hollidaysburg 4, Punxsutawney 2
Intersection Kickoff tournament (at Seneca Valley)
Baldwin 1, Chartiers Valley 0
Seneca Valley 2, Norwin 1
WPIAL
Nonsection
Deer Lakes 6, Winchester Thurston 2
Eden Christian Academy 2, Quigley Catholic 1
Franklin Regional 4, Peters Township 0
Penn Hills 2, Carrick 1
Springdale 1, Bishop Canevin 0
Trinity Christian 12, Aquinas Academy 0
Saturday’s schedule
Ambridge tournament
Obama Academy vs. Knoch, 9 a.m.; Highlands at Ambridge, 3 p.m.
Avonworth tournament
Bishop Canevin at Avonworth, 1 p.m.; St. Joseph vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5 p.m.
Belle Vernon tournament
Connellsville vs. McGuffey, 2:30 p.m.; West Mifflin at Belle Vernon, 8 a.m.
Canon-McMillan tournament
Ringgold vs. Central Catholic, 3:15 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Canon-McMillan, 1:30 p.m.
Carlynton tournament
California at Carlynton, 4 p.m.; South Allegheny vs. Hopewell, noon
Chartiers-Houston tournament
Burrell at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.; Waynesburg vs. Steel Valley, noon
East-West Classic (at Wilson)
Mt. Lebanon vs. Exeter Township, 9 a.m.; Quaker Valley vs. Fleetwood, 10:30 a.m.
Fayette County tournament (at Uniontown)
Bentworth at Uniontown, 9 a.m.; Bentworth vs. Laurel Highlands, 2:15 p.m.; Beth-Center vs. Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.; Beth-Center at Uniontown, 11:30 a.m.; Brownsville vs. Albert Gallatin, 10:45 a.m.; Brownsville vs. Geibel Catholic, 5:45 p.m.
Hempfield tournament
Greensburg Salem at Hempfield, 1 p.m.
Indiana tournament
DuBois vs. Hollidaysburg, 10 a.m.; Punxsutawney at Indiana, 10 a.m.
Moon tournament
Brashear vs. Trinity, 6 p.m.; Central Valley at Moon, 8 p.m.
Peters Township tournament
North Catholic vs. Sewickley Academy, 2 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Peters Township, 4 p.m.
Plum tournament
Fox Chapel at Plum, 7 p.m.; West Allegheny vs. Gateway, 5 p.m.
WPIAL
Nonsection
Altoona at Laurel Highlands, 5:30 p.m.; Armstrong at Freeport, 1 p.m.; Beaver County Christian at Eden Christian, noon; Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford, 1:30 p.m.; Hampton at North Allegheny, 1 p.m.; Mohawk at Beaver, 4 p.m.; Monessen at McKeesport, 10 a.m.; Montour at South Fayette, 1 p.m.; Riverside at Blackhawk, 11 a.m.; Seton LaSalle at Deer Lakes, noon; Shaler at Bethel Park, 1:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Dublin Coffman (Ohio), noon
Girls
Friday’s results
Indiana tournament
Burrell 9, DuBois 1
Indiana 5, Ligonier Valley 0
South Hills Classic (at Century V, South Park)
Butler 4, Mt. Lebanon 3
Peters Township 4, Erie McDowell 2
Mercyhurst Prep 2, South Park 1
WPIAL
Class A
Section 4
Ellis School 1, Seton LaSalle 0
Nonsection
Altoona 3, Shaler 2
Deer Lakes 7, Winchester Thurston 1
Mohawk at Eden Christian Academy, ppd.
Quigley Catholic 5, Carrick 1
Seneca Valley 4, Oakland Catholic 0
Vincentian Academy at Shady Side Academy, ppd.
Saturday’s schedule
Ambridge tournament
Highlands at Ambridge, 1 p.m.; Quaker Valley vs. Pine-Richland, 11 a.m.
Avonworth tournament
Bethel Park vs. Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.; North Hills at Avonworth, 3 p.m.
Belle Vernon tournament
Connellsville vs. North Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; West Mifflin at Belle Vernon, 11:15 a.m.
Carlynton tournament
Brashear at Carlynton, 2 p.m.; Obama Academy vs. Hopewell, 10 a.m.
Chartiers-Houston tournament
McGuffey at Chartiers-Houston, 2 p.m.; Steel Valley vs. Beth-Center, 10 a.m.
Fayette County tournament (at Albert Gallatin)
Bentworth vs. Ringgold, 4 p.m.; Brownsville vs. Uniontown, 9 a.m.; Brownsville vs. Ringgold, 12:30 p.m.; Geibel at Albert Gallatin, 2:15 p.m.
Fayette County tournament (at Laurel Highlands)
Bentworth vs. Uniontown, 12:30 p.m.
Indiana tournament
Burrell at Indiana, noon; DuBois vs. Ligonier Valley, noon
South Hills Classic tournament (at South Park)
Chartiers Valley at South Park, 12:30 p.m.; Erie McDowell vs. Butler, 10:30 a.m.; Mt. Lebanon vs. State College, 4 p.m.; Peters Township vs. Mercyhurst Prep, 6 p.m.
WPIAL
Nonsection
Altoona at Laurel Highlands, 2:15 p.m.; Beaver at Central Valley, 2 p.m.; Blackhawk at Riverside, 10 a.m.; Franklin Regional at Elizabeth Forward, 10 a.m.; Jeannette at Mt. Pleasant, 11 a.m.; Latrobe at Gateway, 11:15 a.m.; Monessen at McKeesport, noon; Neshannock at Wilmington, TBD; North Allegheny at Hampton, 11:30 a.m.; Penn-Trafford at Fox Chapel, 10 a.m.; Plum at Penn Hills, 1 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Woodland Hills, 11 a.m.; South Fayette at Waynesburg, 1:30 p.m.; Trinity at Greensburg Salem, 10 a.m.; West Allegheny at Moon, 12:30 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
Friday’s results
Class AAA
Section 3
Fox Chapel 5, Penn Hills 0
Nonsection
Fox Chapel 3, Pine-Richland 2
Volleyball
Girls
Friday’s result
WPIAL
Nonsection
Hempfield 3, Greensburg Central Catholic 1
To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.