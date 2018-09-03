Pine-Richland leads Trib 10 power rankings for Week 2
Updated 3 hours ago
Every Tuesday during the 2018 WPIAL football season, the TribLive High School Sports Network will release our weekly Power Rankings. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.
There were zero changes in the top nine as all were convincing winners, with the exception of No. 6 Central Catholic, which won a tight 6A conference opener against Seneca Valley.
The lone change comes at the bottom of the rankings as Washington is out after losing to Charleroi, and Belle Vernon makes its debut into the power rankings.
Speaking of Central Catholic and Belle Vernon, both are involved in head-to-head matchups for this Friday as the No. 6 Vikings visit No. 5 North Allegheny while the No. 10 Leopards host No. 8 Thomas Jefferson in the TribLive HSSN video stream game of the Week.
Here are the rankings heading into Week 2.
WPIAL Football Trib 10
Team, record, last week’s ranking, this week’s opponent
1. Pine-Richland, 1-1, 1, at Moon
2. Gateway, 2-0, 2, at Plum
3. Penn Hills, 2-0, 3, at Fox Chapel
4. Aliquippa, 2-0, 4, vs. Quaker Valley on Trib HSSN
5. North Allegheny, 2-0, 5, vs. Central Catholic on Trib HSSN
6. Central Catholic, 2-0, 6, at North Allegheny on Trib HSSN
7. McKeesport, 2-0, 7, at Albert Gallatin
8. Thomas Jefferson, 1-0, 8, at Belle Vernon on Trib HSSN Video
9. Jeannette, 2-0, 9, vs. Imani Christian on Trib HSSN
10. Belle Vernon, 2-0, NR, vs. Thomas Jefferson on Trib HSSN Video
Out: Washington
