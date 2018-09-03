Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Football

Pine-Richland leads Trib 10 power rankings for Week 2

Don Rebel | Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, 6:36 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Every Tuesday during the 2018 WPIAL football season, the TribLive High School Sports Network will release our weekly Power Rankings. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

There were zero changes in the top nine as all were convincing winners, with the exception of No. 6 Central Catholic, which won a tight 6A conference opener against Seneca Valley.

The lone change comes at the bottom of the rankings as Washington is out after losing to Charleroi, and Belle Vernon makes its debut into the power rankings.

Speaking of Central Catholic and Belle Vernon, both are involved in head-to-head matchups for this Friday as the No. 6 Vikings visit No. 5 North Allegheny while the No. 10 Leopards host No. 8 Thomas Jefferson in the TribLive HSSN video stream game of the Week.

Here are the rankings heading into Week 2.

WPIAL Football Trib 10

Team, record, last week’s ranking, this week’s opponent

1. Pine-Richland, 1-1, 1, at Moon

2. Gateway, 2-0, 2, at Plum

3. Penn Hills, 2-0, 3, at Fox Chapel

4. Aliquippa, 2-0, 4, vs. Quaker Valley on Trib HSSN

5. North Allegheny, 2-0, 5, vs. Central Catholic on Trib HSSN

6. Central Catholic, 2-0, 6, at North Allegheny on Trib HSSN

7. McKeesport, 2-0, 7, at Albert Gallatin

8. Thomas Jefferson, 1-0, 8, at Belle Vernon on Trib HSSN Video

9. Jeannette, 2-0, 9, vs. Imani Christian on Trib HSSN

10. Belle Vernon, 2-0, NR, vs. Thomas Jefferson on Trib HSSN Video

Out: Washington

Don Rebel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Don at drebel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TheDonRebel.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me