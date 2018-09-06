WPIAL high school football don't-miss matchups for Week 2

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Here’s a look at some of the top matchups for Week 2 of WPIAL high school football:

Class 6A

No. 3 Central Catholic (2-0, 1-0) at No. 2 North Allegheny (2-0, 1-0)

7:30 p.m. Friday at Newman Stadium, McCandless

Last week: Central Catholic 20, Seneca Valley 14; North Allegheny 56, Norwin 14

On the air: TribHSSN.Triblive.com

Coaches: Terry Totten, Central Catholic; Art Walker, North Allegheny

Top players: Brian Dallas, Central Catholic (Sr., 6-3, 215, DE); Joey Porter Jr., North Allegheny (Sr., 6-2, 185, WR/DB)

Keep an eye on: Dom Pieto, Central Catholic (Jr., 6-0, 180, QB)

Momentum: Central Catholic held off a stiff challenge from Seneca Valley last week and is still riding high after opening the season by topping Cathedral Prep, 24-21, to end the Ramblers’ 28-game winning streak.

Four downs: 1. North Allegheny spread the ball around in last week’s victory over Norwin, with six players scoring touchdowns. The Tigers ran for 295 yards against the Knights. 2. Defensively, NA was led by Dante Caputo’s blocked punt and Amosis Porter’s fumble recovery. 3. Gavin Thompson has shined in the early going for the Vikings, with nine catches for nearly 250 yards, including a 44-yard TD reception last week. 4. Central Catholic hasn’t started 3-0 since 2014, when it began with seven straight victories.

Extra point: Central Catholic won last year’s meeting 14-7, but NA followed that with six straight victories.

Class 5A

Allegheny 8

Bethel Park (1-0, 1-0) at West Allegheny (1-0, 1-0)

7 p.m. Friday at DiMichela Stadium, Imperial

Last week: Bethel Park 41, Woodland Hills 20; West Allegheny 41, Chartiers Valley 7

On the air: 1320 AM; TribHSSN.Triblive.com

Coaches: Jeff Metheny, Bethel Park; Bob Palko, West Allegheny

Top players: Jehvonn Lewis, Bethel Park (Jr., 5-11, 165, RB); Mateo Vandamia, West Allegheny (Sr., 6-1, 210, TE/DE)

Keep an eye on: Kam Kruze, West Allegheny (Jr., 6-3, 190, QB/DB)

Momentum: West Allegheny was balanced with the pass and run in last week’s dominant victory over Chartiers Valley.

Four downs: 1. Bethel Park’s Metheny earned his 200 th career victory last Friday. He has spent 25 years at Bethel Park. 2. Vandamia is a Division I recruit who caught 30 passes a year ago. 3. Bethel Park’s Lewis showed his skills last week with 323 yards and three touchdowns. 4. West Allegheny kicker John McCardle IV booted field goals of 23 and 31 yards in last week’s win.

Extra point: Both teams lost in the WPIAL quarterfinals a year ago, Bethel Park in Class 6A and West Allegheny in Class 5A.

Class 4A

Northwest Eight

No. 3 South Fayette (1-1, 1-0) at New Castle (1-1, 1-0)

7 p.m. Friday at Taggart Stadium, New Castle

Last week: South Fayette 35, Beaver 7; New Castle 17, Montour 11

On the air: 1200 AM; TribHSSN.Triblive.com

Coaches: Joe Rossi, South Fayette; Joe Cowart, New Castle

Top players: Jamie Diven, South Fayette (Sr., 6-1, 195, QB); Josh Thomason (Sr., 5-8, 180, RB)

Keep an eye on: Charley Rossi (So., 5-7, 155, WR)

Momentum: South Fayette. After a one-point loss to Upper St. Clair in Week Zero, the Lions bounced back for a dominant win over Northwest Eight rival Beaver.

Four downs: 1. Trenton Kimbrough came through with a big play for New Castle in last week’s win over Montour. He returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown. 2. Thomason returns to the New Castle lineup after earning first-team all-conference honors last season. 3. Jamie Diven is finding success in his first year under center for the Lions. A transfer from West Allegheny, he has completed 34 of 48 passes for 522 yards and nine touchdowns. 4. South Fayette’s Charley Rossi has 11 catches for 181 yards and three touchdowns so far this season.

Extra point: The Lions had their 57-game regular-season winning streak snapped in Week Zero.

Class 3A

Tri-County West

No. 3 Quaker Valley (1-0, 1-0) at No. 1 Aliquippa (2-0, 1-0)

7 p.m. Friday at Aschman Stadium, Aliquippa

Last week: Quaker Valley 18, Central Valley 0; Aliquippa 55, Waynesburg 0

On the air: 1460 AM; TribHSSN.Triblive.com

Coaches: Ron Balog, Quaker Valley; Mike Warfield, Aliquippa

Top players: Ethan Moore, Quaker Valley (Sr., 6-0, 175, QB); MJ Devonshire, Aliquippa (Sr., 5-11, 190, WR/DB)

Keep an eye on: Avante McKenzie, Aliquippa (Sr., 5-8, 185, RB/SS)

Momentum: Aliquippa has outscored its first two opponents, 103-0.

Four downs: 1. Quaker Valley defeated Aliquippa, 2-0, in the WPIAL championship game last season and went on to claim the PIAA title. 2. Aliquippa’s Eli Kosanovich has been quite efficient this season, completing 15 of 21 passes for 327 yards and five scores. 3. Also in the Quips backfield, McKenzie has rushed for 159 yards on 22 carries. He scored 18 times a year ago. 4. Aliquippa’s Devonshire, a Division I prospect, has returned four punts for touchdowns so far this season, including three last week against Waynesburg.

Extra point: Both teams have first-year head coaches.

Class 2A

Allegheny

No. 2 Steel Valley (1-0, 1-0) at Avonworth (2-0, 1-0)

7 p.m. Friday at Lenzner Field, Ohio Township

Last week: Steel Valley 41, East Allegheny 12; Avonworth 33, Valley 12

On the air: TribHSSN.Triblive.com

Coaches: Rod Steele, Steel Valley; Duke Johncour, Avonworth

Top players: Todd Hill, Steel Valley (Sr., 5-9, 230, RB/LB); Derek Johncour, Avonworth (Sr., 6-2, 175, QB)

Keep an eye on: Turner Grau, Avonworth (Sr., 6-3, 180, WR/DB)

Momentum: Avonworth’s prolific offense had another big game last week against Valley after scoring seven touchdowns against Neshannock in Week Zero.

Four downs: 1. Avonworth’s Derek Johncour is the WPIAL’s No. 2 leading passer with 597 yards and six touchdowns through two games. He has completed 41 of 58 passes and thrown one interception. 2. Steel Valley’s Hill is among the WPIAL’s leading rushers with 206 yards and two TDs on just six carries. He is a Howard recruit. 3. Grau has been a dangerous weapon for the Avonworth offense, pulling in 15 passes for 296 yards. 4. In addition to Hill, Kameron Williams starred in the backfield last week for the Ironmen. He ran for 140 yards and three TDs on 16 carries. He also caught a 56-yard TD pass.

Extra point: Steel Valley went undefeated and captured WPIAL and PIAA Class 2A titles in 2016.

Class A

Big Seven

Sto-Rox (0-2, 0-1) at Union (1-1, 0-1)

7 p.m. Friday at Socs Roussos Stadium, New Castle

Last week: OLSH 46, Sto-Rox 6; Cornell 24, Union 0

On the air: TribHSSN.Triblive.com

Coaches: LaRoi Johnson, Sto-Rox; Stacy Robinson, Union

Top players: Eric Wilson, Sto-Rox (Jr., 6-3, 180, QB); Tyler Benedict, Union (Jr., 5-11, 195, QB)

Keep an eye on: Ahmad Pack, Sto-Rox (Jr., 5-4, 150, WR/DB)

Momentum: Union opened the season with a 35-30 win over Shenango before falling to Cornell last week.

Four downs: 1. Eric Wilson is the WPIAL’s third-leading passer, completing 34 of 69 attempts for 590 yards and five scores. 2. Union’s Tyler Benedict has completed 16 of 22 passes for 211 yards and three scores. 3. Pack has been a top target for the Sto-Rox offensive attack with nine catches for 251 yards. 4. Michael Flowers has been the top receiver for Union, with nine catches for 119 yards and three touchdowns.

Extra point: Union won last year’s meeting, 51-0.