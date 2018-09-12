NFL Network cameras follow North Allegheny football team

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

North Allegheny coach Art Walker is a fan of “Hard Knocks,” the HBO television series that takes viewers inside an NFL locker room.

In maybe a small way, Walker and his players learned last week how it feels to be on the other side. NFL Network cameras shadowed NA’s football team for two days last week as the Tigers prepared for rival Central Catholic.

The network plans to highlight North Allegheny in a “Football Town” feature, said athletic director Bob Bozzuto, likely in early October in connection with a Thursday night game.

“It was a little bit crazy,” said Walker, who wore a microphone throughout filming. “I don’t know how these reality star people do it. It’s kind of nerve-wracking, but these (TV) guys were first rate. They were awesome. They made it easy on us. I’m excited to see it for our kids, for sure.”

The cameras chronicled the team Thursday and Friday.

Producers likely were intrigued by the team’s NFL connections, but also wanted to capture a key game that could represent Western Pennsylvania, Bozzuto said.

North Allegheny defeated Central Catholic, 27-3, in a matchup that drew well-known names to Newman Stadium. Penn State coaches James Franklin and Terry Smith were on the sideline, and Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster joined the NA student section in the stands.

With a crucial win at stake, Walker was a little worried the cameras could become a distraction.

“Honestly, I was apprehensive,” Walker said. “I didn’t know what was going to go on. You’re never part of something like that. It’s a huge game. It would’ve been great if it was a nonconference game, but you don’t get that (big-game) atmosphere.”

The crew interviewed eight players, Walker, Bozzuto, defensive coordinator Doug Brinkley and offensive line coach Mike Buchert. Bozzuto said they also talked with former Steelers players Joey Porter and Chris Hoke, who have sons on the team.

Along with recording Thursday’s football practice, the cameras captured the cheerleaders decorating lockers and the band practicing, Bozzuto said. On Friday, some players had the cameras shadow them during their school day.

“We had them coming out of classrooms and following us,” senior Joey Porter Jr. said. “It was weird, but it was a fun experience that the whole team got to enjoy. … I can’t wait to watch it with my family and friends.”

NFL Network producers told Bozzuto they’d planned to film five or six high schools nationwide, he said. Bozzuto considered it a nice honor for the team and the school.

“They were very, very thorough,” Bozzuto said. “They wanted to know the culture. They wanted to know the school.”

Walker said he’d nearly forgotten he was even wearing the clip-on microphone by the time Friday night arrived.

“Me and the coaches had to be who we are,” Walker said. “I think that’s what (the videographers) wanted. We didn’t change anything. We didn’t do anything different. We were who we are.”

But, laughing, Walker added: “I told them there are probably some things you’re not going to be able to air.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.