Football

WPIAL football roundup: Scores and highlights from Week 3

Tribune-Review | Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, 10:54 p.m.
Mount Pleasant's Pete Billey fends off Derry Area's Hunter Hebenthal during the first quarter Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, at Viking Stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Mount Pleasant's Pete Billey fends off Derry Area's Hunter Hebenthal during the first quarter Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, at Viking Stadium.
Fox Chapel’s quarterback Shane Susnak losses the ball as Kiski Area’s Troy Kuhn sacks him in the first half at Richard J. Dilts Field. Friday Sept 14, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Fox Chapel's quarterback Shane Susnak losses the ball as Kiski Area's Troy Kuhn sacks him in the first half at Richard J. Dilts Field. Friday Sept 14, 2018.
Penn Hills' Daequan Hardy runs the ball down field when Mars hosted Penn Hills, Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Penn Hills' Daequan Hardy runs the ball down field when Mars hosted Penn Hills, Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.

TribLIVE sports writers have you covered from all over the region for Week 3 of high school football action. Here are some of the highlights. Click here for our complete list of Week 3 scores. You can also catch a complete roundup of all games around the WPIAL here.

TOP PERFORMERS: Week 3's best QBs, RBs and WRs

High school scores, summaries and schedules

GAMES OF THE WEEK

Derry 48, Mt. Pleasant 7

Derry football coach Tim Sweeney wanted his team to come out Friday and set the tone early.

Justin Flack did so on the Trojans' first offensive play.

Derry's 5-foot-8, 160-pound senior running back dashed 71 yards for a touchdown and scored five first-half touchdowns to lead the Trojans to a 48-7 victory against Mt. Pleasant in a WPIAL Class 3A Big East Conference game.

Kiski Area 37, Fox Chapel 0

Kiski Area's Ryne Wallace threw for 390 yards and five touchdowns, four covering 39 yards or longer, as Kiski Area sailed to a 37-0 victory over Fox Chapel in a Class 5A Northern Conference game at Richard J. Dilts Field.

Penn Hills 36, Mars 15

Daequan Hardy sprung free for an 86-yard touchdown run and Dante Cephas scored on a 70-yard catch as Penn Hill showed its big-play potential in Friday night's 36-15 victory at Mars.

WESTMORELAND

Penn-Trafford 20, McKeesport 9

Penn-Trafford doubled up high-scoring McKeesport, but it was the Warriors defense that captured the spotlight Friday night.

Josh Cheplick's fumble recovery for a touchdown in the final minute gave Penn-Trafford some breathing room, and the Warriors held on to upset No. 3 McKeesport, 20-9, on the road in a Class 5A Big East Conference game.

Central Catholic 28, Hempfield 15

Behind a defense that produced 12 sacks, No. 4 Central Catholic toppled WPIAL Class 6A Quad County Conference foe Hempfield, 28-13, on Friday.

Yough 32, Deer Lakes 13

Yough senior Dustin Shoaf ran for 401 yards and five touchdowns as Yough downed Deer Lakes, 32-13, in a Class 3A Big East Conference game.

Greensburg C.C. 29, Leechburg 0

After last week's 40-0 loss to Clairton, it was important for Greensburg Central Catholic to get off to a fast start Friday night at home against Leechburg.

That's exactly what happened as the Centurions (3-1, 2-1) scored on their first two possessions en route to a 29-0 win over Leechburg at Centurion Field.

Monessen 55, Jefferson-Morgan 0

It took Moneseen (3-0, 2-0 Tri-County South) two plays and 27 seconds to score their first touchdown, and the Greyhounds continued to find the end zone on all but their final possession their final first-half possession en route to a 55-0 shellacking of Jefferson-Morgan (1-3, 1-2).

Chartiers Valley 28, Norwin 24

Connor Barrett's 18-yard run from the wildcat formation set up a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Griffin Beattie as Chartiers Valley stunned Norwin, 28-24, in a nonconference game Friday night at Norwin Knights Stadium.

South Fayette 51, Greensburg Salem 28

No. 2-ranked South Fayette roared out to an early lead en route to a 51-28 win over Golden Lions in a Class 4A nonconferene showdown

Franklin Region 28, West Mifflin 6

Like the team starting 3-0 for the first time since 2011. Maybe not as much strange as it is surprising.

But a program predicated on a steadfast defense and power running game, classic ingredients of past success, Franklin Region went off script, going to the pass more often in a 28-6 victory over Class 4A No. 4 West Mifflin. The Panthers improved to 3-0 for the first time in 11 years.

ALLE-KISKI VALLEY

Connellsville 30, Plum 6

Following a pair of deflating losses, Connellsville looked like a completely different group during Friday's Class 5A Big East home game against Plum.

The Falcons played well on both sides of the ball and the result was a convincing 30-6 victory over the Mustangs at Connellsville Stadium.

Highlands at Knoch 28, Highlands 21

Knoch's Matt Goodlin had 152 rushing yards and two touchdowns in home victory in a Northwest Eight Conference game.

Elizabeth Forward 27, Freeport 21

The Warriors improved to 3-0 overall and in league play. It's their first 3-0 start since 2012.

Freeport, which got 96 yards rushing and 91 passing from senior quarterback Austin Romanchak, fell to 0-3 overall and in the Big East. It's the Yellowjackets' first three-game losing skid to start a season since 2007.

Burrell 61, Uniontown 6

Senior running back Luke Kastelic rushed for a career-high 304 yards and four touchdowns to help Burrell roll to a convincing 61-6 win over Uniontown in a WPIAL Class 3A Big East Conference matchup.

East Allegheny 34, Apollo-Ridge 7

East Allegheny's Dan Kasmier, a linebacker who happens to play quarterback, ran for 100 yards and three touchdowns, threw for 123 yards and even caught a pass on his team's first play as East Allegheny dominated the second half en route to a 34-7 Allegheny Conference victory over Apollo-Ridge at Owens Field.

Bishop Canevin 34, Springdale 14

Bishop Canevin's backfield duo of quarterback Jonathan Ruffing and running back Keshawn Harris combined for 262 yards. Each scored a pair of touchdowns for Bishop Canevin (2-2, 0-1) in a win over Springdale (0-3, 0-1) in a Class A nonconference contest.

REGIONAL GAMES

Seneca Valley 17, Mt. Lebanon 14

Gabe Lawson ran for one touchdown and hit Luke Smith with a 37-yard scoring pass to lead No. 5 Seneca Valley (3-1, 2-1) to the win against No. 3 Mt. Lebanon (2-2, 2-1). Seth Morgan threw touchdown passes to Carter Davidson and Tim Walters in the loss.

Peters Township 42, West Allegheny 28

No. 5 Peters Township allowed their youth to shine in a 42-28 win over West Allegheny on Friday in Class 5A Allegheny 8 Conference action at Imperial.

North Hills 3, Hampton 0

North Hills came away with a 3-0 win after dodging two second-half Hampton field-goal attempts by Hampton's Harper Cook. The Indians forced a fumble with seven minutes left in the fourth quarter to remain unbeaten.

Tyler Tomasic had 31 carries for 160 yards for North Hills.

Beaver Falls 25, Quaker Valley 14

In a battle of the last two WPIAL and PIAA champions, Beaver Falls overcame a 7-6 halftime deficit to defeat Quaker Valley.

Shady Side Academy 56, Steel Valley 36

Skyy Moore ran for four touchdowns and threw for four as Shady Side Academy ended Steel Valley's regular-season winning streak at 22 games with an Allegheny Conference win.

