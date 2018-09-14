WPIAL football roundup: Scores and highlights from Week 3

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

TribLIVE sports writers have you covered from all over the region for Week 3 of high school football action. Here are some of the highlights. Click here for our complete list of Week 3 scores. You can also catch a complete roundup of all games around the WPIAL here.

TOP PERFORMERS: Week 3's best QBs, RBs and WRs

High school scores, summaries and schedules

GAMES OF THE WEEK

• Derry 48, Mt. Pleasant 7

Derry football coach Tim Sweeney wanted his team to come out Friday and set the tone early.

Justin Flack did so on the Trojans' first offensive play.

Derry's 5-foot-8, 160-pound senior running back dashed 71 yards for a touchdown and scored five first-half touchdowns to lead the Trojans to a 48-7 victory against Mt. Pleasant in a WPIAL Class 3A Big East Conference game.

• Kiski Area 37, Fox Chapel 0

Kiski Area's Ryne Wallace threw for 390 yards and five touchdowns, four covering 39 yards or longer, as Kiski Area sailed to a 37-0 victory over Fox Chapel in a Class 5A Northern Conference game at Richard J. Dilts Field.

• Penn Hills 36, Mars 15

Daequan Hardy sprung free for an 86-yard touchdown run and Dante Cephas scored on a 70-yard catch as Penn Hill showed its big-play potential in Friday night's 36-15 victory at Mars.

WESTMORELAND

• Penn-Trafford 20, McKeesport 9

Penn-Trafford doubled up high-scoring McKeesport, but it was the Warriors defense that captured the spotlight Friday night.

Josh Cheplick's fumble recovery for a touchdown in the final minute gave Penn-Trafford some breathing room, and the Warriors held on to upset No. 3 McKeesport, 20-9, on the road in a Class 5A Big East Conference game.

• Central Catholic 28, Hempfield 15

Behind a defense that produced 12 sacks, No. 4 Central Catholic toppled WPIAL Class 6A Quad County Conference foe Hempfield, 28-13, on Friday.

• Yough 32, Deer Lakes 13

Yough senior Dustin Shoaf ran for 401 yards and five touchdowns as Yough downed Deer Lakes, 32-13, in a Class 3A Big East Conference game.

• Greensburg C.C. 29, Leechburg 0

After last week's 40-0 loss to Clairton, it was important for Greensburg Central Catholic to get off to a fast start Friday night at home against Leechburg.

That's exactly what happened as the Centurions (3-1, 2-1) scored on their first two possessions en route to a 29-0 win over Leechburg at Centurion Field.

• Monessen 55, Jefferson-Morgan 0

It took Moneseen (3-0, 2-0 Tri-County South) two plays and 27 seconds to score their first touchdown, and the Greyhounds continued to find the end zone on all but their final possession their final first-half possession en route to a 55-0 shellacking of Jefferson-Morgan (1-3, 1-2).

• Chartiers Valley 28, Norwin 24

Connor Barrett's 18-yard run from the wildcat formation set up a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Griffin Beattie as Chartiers Valley stunned Norwin, 28-24, in a nonconference game Friday night at Norwin Knights Stadium.

• South Fayette 51, Greensburg Salem 28

No. 2-ranked South Fayette roared out to an early lead en route to a 51-28 win over Golden Lions in a Class 4A nonconferene showdown

• Franklin Region 28, West Mifflin 6

Like the team starting 3-0 for the first time since 2011. Maybe not as much strange as it is surprising.

But a program predicated on a steadfast defense and power running game, classic ingredients of past success, Franklin Region went off script, going to the pass more often in a 28-6 victory over Class 4A No. 4 West Mifflin. The Panthers improved to 3-0 for the first time in 11 years.

ALLE-KISKI VALLEY

• Connellsville 30, Plum 6

Following a pair of deflating losses, Connellsville looked like a completely different group during Friday's Class 5A Big East home game against Plum.

The Falcons played well on both sides of the ball and the result was a convincing 30-6 victory over the Mustangs at Connellsville Stadium.

• Highlands at Knoch 28, Highlands 21

Knoch's Matt Goodlin had 152 rushing yards and two touchdowns in home victory in a Northwest Eight Conference game.

• Elizabeth Forward 27, Freeport 21

The Warriors improved to 3-0 overall and in league play. It's their first 3-0 start since 2012.

Freeport, which got 96 yards rushing and 91 passing from senior quarterback Austin Romanchak, fell to 0-3 overall and in the Big East. It's the Yellowjackets' first three-game losing skid to start a season since 2007.

• Burrell 61, Uniontown 6

Senior running back Luke Kastelic rushed for a career-high 304 yards and four touchdowns to help Burrell roll to a convincing 61-6 win over Uniontown in a WPIAL Class 3A Big East Conference matchup.

• Yough 32, Deer Lakes 13

Yough senior Dustin Shoaf ran for 401 yards and five touchdowns as Yough downed Deer Lakes, 32-13, in a Class 3A Big East Conference game.

• East Allegheny 34, Apollo-Ridge 7

East Allegheny's Dan Kasmier, a linebacker who happens to play quarterback, ran for 100 yards and three touchdowns, threw for 123 yards and even caught a pass on his team's first play as East Allegheny dominated the second half en route to a 34-7 Allegheny Conference victory over Apollo-Ridge at Owens Field.

• Greensburg C.C. 29, Leechburg 0

After last week's 40-0 loss to Clairton, it was important for Greensburg Central Catholic to get off to a fast start Friday night at home against Leechburg.

• Bishop Canevin 34, Springdale 14

Bishop Canevin's backfield duo of quarterback Jonathan Ruffing and running back Keshawn Harris combined for 262 yards. Each scored a pair of touchdowns for Bishop Canevin (2-2, 0-1) in a win over Springdale (0-3, 0-1) in a Class A nonconference contest.

REGIONAL GAMES

• Seneca Valley 17, Mt. Lebanon 14

Gabe Lawson ran for one touchdown and hit Luke Smith with a 37-yard scoring pass to lead No. 5 Seneca Valley (3-1, 2-1) to the win against No. 3 Mt. Lebanon (2-2, 2-1). Seth Morgan threw touchdown passes to Carter Davidson and Tim Walters in the loss.

• Peters Township 42, West Allegheny 28

No. 5 Peters Township allowed their youth to shine in a 42-28 win over West Allegheny on Friday in Class 5A Allegheny 8 Conference action at Imperial.

• North Hills 3, Hampton 0

North Hills came away with a 3-0 win after dodging two second-half Hampton field-goal attempts by Hampton's Harper Cook. The Indians forced a fumble with seven minutes left in the fourth quarter to remain unbeaten.

Tyler Tomasic had 31 carries for 160 yards for North Hills.

• Beaver Falls 25, Quaker Valley 14

In a battle of the last two WPIAL and PIAA champions, Beaver Falls overcame a 7-6 halftime deficit to defeat Quaker Valley.

• Shady Side Academy 56, Steel Valley 36

Skyy Moore ran for four touchdowns and threw for four as Shady Side Academy ended Steel Valley's regular-season winning streak at 22 games with an Allegheny Conference win.