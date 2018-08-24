Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Girls Soccer

Kiski Area girls soccer to face unfamiliar opponents in Class 3A

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, 8:21 p.m.
Kiski Area's Christa Palla plays during a scrimmage with Freeport Area girls Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018 at Freeport High School.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area’s Christa Palla plays during a scrimmage with Freeport Area girls Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018 at Freeport High School.
Kiski Area's Alyssa Poleski plays during a scrimmage with Freeport Area girls Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018 at Freeport High School.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area’s Alyssa Poleski plays during a scrimmage with Freeport Area girls Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018 at Freeport High School.
Kiski Area's Courtney Moyer plays during a scrimmage with Freeport Area girls Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018 at Freeport High School.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area’s Courtney Moyer plays during a scrimmage with Freeport Area girls Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018 at Freeport High School.
Kiski Area's Reagan Frederick plays during a scrimmage with Freeport Area girls Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018 at Freeport High School.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area’s Reagan Frederick plays during a scrimmage with Freeport Area girls Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018 at Freeport High School.
Kiski Area's Kaylee Elwood plays during a scrimmage with Freeport Area girls Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018 at Freeport High School.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area’s Kaylee Elwood plays during a scrimmage with Freeport Area girls Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018 at Freeport High School.

The first half of the 2018 girls soccer season might turn into one big getting-to-know-you session for Kiski Area.

After calling Class 4A home in recent years, the Cavaliers find themselves in a completely different environment, with completely new neighbors, after dropping down in classification to 3A under offseason realignment.

No longer will Kiski Area see twice-yearly matchups with Norwin and Penn-Trafford, the past three WPIAL champions in Class 4A. The Knights and Warriors have been replaced with seven mostly unfamiliar opponents: Armstrong, Franklin Regional, Gateway, Hampton, Indiana, Knoch and Mars.

“Really the only team in our section that we’ve played in the last few years was Gateway,” Kiski Area coach Melisa O’Toole said. “That’s why we’ve got to focus on our game. We can’t really plan for anybody else right now. Once we get into the first game, we can start, and then the second round we can be more proactive. It is a feeling-out process, but as I tell my girls, if we do our job, then it’s their job to try and stop us.”

Although Kiski Area’s previous section might have been the most difficult in the WPIAL, the Cavaliers embraced that challenge. O’Toole believed her team was beginning to catch up after some tight battles last season with Penn-Trafford, which won the WPIAL title, and Norwin, which claimed the PIAA crown.

“I personally want to beat the best,” O’Toole said. “I don’t want us to be successful this year and people make comments like oh, you guys dropped down, so it was easier. I don’t want that to be (the narrative). I do kind of miss the fact that we’re in the toughest classification because if you win that, you’re one of the biggest ones.”

Norwin remains on the schedule in nonsection play. Other than that, Kiski Area will turn its attention to its new opponents.

“Everyone’s super excited for the season,” junior Alyssa Poleski said. “We can’t wait to have new competition and everything and see how the new teams we’re playing are. The top teams always gave us such a tough challenge and pushed us to be better, but there’s also excitement to play these new teams and see how we compete against them and see if we can make it to the top of our section.”

Kiski Area returns several significant contributors from last season, when the Cavaliers advanced to the WPIAL quarterfinals before bowing out against Norwin, but also has some big pieces to fill.

The key losses include Kelsey Craig and Cam Morlacci, who split time in goal last season, along with leading scorer Lexi Moyer, an all-WPIAL player now at Clarion.

But O’Toole said Kiski Area will look to a large, experienced and talented junior class to lead, with several younger players looking to assume bigger roles.

“Especially in practices, towards the beginning they’re going to be nervous and a little shy,” junior Courtney Moyer said. “But since the middle of mandatory (practices), they’ve been stepping up. They’re showing what they’ve got. They’re doing amazing in practices, they’re trying hard. It’s looking really promising.”

Courtney Moyer and Poleski will provide strength on the back line for Kiski Area as it looks to fill its goalkeeping vacancy. Senior Emily Orris and sophomore Elizabeth Arbster are competing there, with freshman Kira Brown a wild card once she recovers from injury.

The midfield also is a strength with junior Christa Palla and sophomore Kaylee Elwood the top returners. Junior Sidney Palla, currently out with injury, is another expected leader in the midfield, while sophomore Taylor Dombrowsky returns after missing last season with an injury. Junior Reagan Frederick returns at forward after finishing second on the team in scoring last season.

After first-round playoff losses in 2015 and 2016 and a quarterfinal appearance last season, O’Toole said Kiski Area is looking to take another step this season.

“We want the section title,” O’Toole said. “That’s been something we’ve been talking about for a couple years. So that’s definitely the first thing is having a chance to win the section title. Then, the last couple years we’ve gotten a step further into the playoffs, so this year getting to the semifinals would be the next step. I think that would be the minimum goal for playoffs.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Doug at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

