St. Joseph will not field girls soccer team in 2018

Pittsburgh diocese places 3 priests on leave following sexual abuse allegations
Tribune-Review | Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, 3:27 p.m.

St. Joseph officially sidelined its girls soccer program for the 2018 season.

Susan Sullivan, who took over as athletic director at the private school in Harrison earlier this month, informed the Spartans’ opponents and the WPIAL Friday that the school would be unable to honor its schedule for the season. Heavy graduation losses left St. Joseph with six players as of Wednesday.

“I apologize for the late notice as our coaches, administrators, and student athletes have been working tirelessly in an attempt to make the season a success, but unfortunately the end result is not as we had hoped or envisioned for our girls’ soccer program,” Sullivan said in a letter.

WPIAL executive director Tim O’Malley informed St. Joseph’s opponents in Section 1-A that their two scheduled games against St. Joseph would not count as forfeits and they simply would play two fewer games. Those teams are free to find two more games.

