Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Rapper, Pittsburgh native Mac Miller reportedly dead at 26
High School Recruiting

Former Southmoreland star Brandon Stone commits to La Salle

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, 1:54 p.m.
Former Southmoreland basketball standout Brandon Stone announced Friday he committed to La Salle.
Former Southmoreland basketball standout Brandon Stone announced Friday he committed to La Salle.

Updated 44 minutes ago

Brandon Stone recently said he wanted to keep his college basketball recruiting private and that he had some visits to take before finalizing his decision.

But the former Southmoreland standout pulled a surprise Friday, announcing on Twitter that he has committed to La Salle in Philadelphia.

Stone, a 6-foot-11, 205-pound stretch-forward who is a reclassified senior at Christ School in Arden, N.C., had close to 20 Division I offers at one time.

“My relationship with the staff was the biggest reason,” Stone said of La Salle. “I’ll be able to play early in a great conference. It’s pretty close to home as well.”

He had narrowed them to a top four in February: Pitt, Penn State, Duquesne and South Carolina. But some things changed; Pitt, for instance, pulled its offer when it changed coaches, Kevin Stallings for Jeff Capel.

More recently, he said Penn State, Auburn and La Salle were held in higher standard before he became reticent of late. Other initial offers came from Houston, Kansas State, Houston, Bowling Green, St. Joseph’s and others.

La Salle plays in the Atlantic 10 Conference with Duquesne, St. Bonaventure, UMass and others.

“I felt it was the right fit for me,” Stone said. “I trust the coaching staff and I believe that they’ll be able to help me have a very successful playing career. Plus they have a really good business program.”

Stone averaged 25 points, 11 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in his final year at Southmoreland. He scored around 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds a game at Christ School.

A big name on the AAU circuit, he had been playing with the local ITPS team, which made the adidas Gold Gauntlet, but he later switched to B Maze Elite from Tennessee. His game became more well-rounded as he spent more time in the perimeter on many occasions, and developed into a formidable outside shooter.

Stone joined the Christ School football team this season and is playing wide receiver and safety.

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me