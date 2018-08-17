Peters Township White, Bentworth claim Tri-County golf team titles.

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Peters Township White (AAA) and Bentworth (AA) boys golf teams captured team titles Friday at the Tri-County Athletic Directors Association Championships at Village Green Golf Club in Hickory.

The association consists of schools in Washington, Greene and Fayette counties.

Seventeen teams and 98 indivdiuals took part in the tournament.

Bentworth’s Luke Dziak led all golfers with a 69 on the par-71 course.

Uniontown’s Danae Rugola finished one stroke behind at 70, followed by Albert Gallatin’s Aaron Fetzner (71) and Peters Township’s Logan Shaw (72).

Peters Township’s Will Burkhardt edged South Fayette’s Luke Lestini for fifth in a scorecard playoff. Each shot rounds of 74.

Peters Township White captured the AAA tournament with a team score of 383, while Peters Township Red was runner-up (385).

Bentworth claimed the AA crown with a 417, three strokes better than second-place Carmichaels (420).

Up to six golfers from each team were permitted to play with the top five finishers counting towards the team score.

Team standings

Class AAA

1. Peters Township White, 383; 2. Peters Township Red, 385; 3. South Fayette, 416; 4. Canon-McMillan, 434; 5. Albert Gallatin, 439.

Class AA

1. Bentworth, 417; 2. Carmichaels, 420; 3. Uniontown, 437; 4. Waynesburg Central, 452; 5. McGuffey, 467.

Top 10 Individuals – AAA/AA Combined

1. Luke Dziak, Bentworth, 69; 2. Danae Rugola, Uniontown, 70; 3. Aaron Fetzner, Albert Gallatin, 71; 4. Logan Shaw, Peters Township, 72; 5. Will Burkhardt, Peters Township, *74; 6. Luke Lestini, South Fayette, *74; 7. Matthew Barrish, Carmichaels, 74; 8. Parker Johnson, Peters Township, *75; 9. Joseph Pisarcik, Peters Township, 75; 10. Dustin Bleiweis, Peters Township, 76.

*Place determined by a scorecard playoff.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MLove_Trib.