Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
High School Golf

Peters Township White, Bentworth claim Tri-County golf team titles.

Michael Love
Michael Love | Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, 9:12 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

The Peters Township White (AAA) and Bentworth (AA) boys golf teams captured team titles Friday at the Tri-County Athletic Directors Association Championships at Village Green Golf Club in Hickory.

The association consists of schools in Washington, Greene and Fayette counties.

Seventeen teams and 98 indivdiuals took part in the tournament.

Bentworth’s Luke Dziak led all golfers with a 69 on the par-71 course.

Uniontown’s Danae Rugola finished one stroke behind at 70, followed by Albert Gallatin’s Aaron Fetzner (71) and Peters Township’s Logan Shaw (72).

Peters Township’s Will Burkhardt edged South Fayette’s Luke Lestini for fifth in a scorecard playoff. Each shot rounds of 74.

Peters Township White captured the AAA tournament with a team score of 383, while Peters Township Red was runner-up (385).

Bentworth claimed the AA crown with a 417, three strokes better than second-place Carmichaels (420).

Up to six golfers from each team were permitted to play with the top five finishers counting towards the team score.

Team standings

Class AAA

1. Peters Township White, 383; 2. Peters Township Red, 385; 3. South Fayette, 416; 4. Canon-McMillan, 434; 5. Albert Gallatin, 439.

Class AA

1. Bentworth, 417; 2. Carmichaels, 420; 3. Uniontown, 437; 4. Waynesburg Central, 452; 5. McGuffey, 467.

Top 10 Individuals – AAA/AA Combined

1. Luke Dziak, Bentworth, 69; 2. Danae Rugola, Uniontown, 70; 3. Aaron Fetzner, Albert Gallatin, 71; 4. Logan Shaw, Peters Township, 72; 5. Will Burkhardt, Peters Township, *74; 6. Luke Lestini, South Fayette, *74; 7. Matthew Barrish, Carmichaels, 74; 8. Parker Johnson, Peters Township, *75; 9. Joseph Pisarcik, Peters Township, 75; 10. Dustin Bleiweis, Peters Township, 76.

*Place determined by a scorecard playoff.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MLove_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me